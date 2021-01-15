Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 262682 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,460
  • Truthiness
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7480 on: Today at 07:54:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:20 pm
The Iranians have arrested the deputy ambassador in Tehran .  This is a massive crisis ..massive.


And theres no government
It is a large crisis. In fact, if you got a moment, it's a twelve-storey crisis with a magnificent entrance hall, carpeting throughout, 24-hour portage, and an enormous sign on the roof, saying 'This Is a Large Crisis'. A large crisis requires a large plan.

He's gone to look for a couple of pencils I bet.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,137
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7481 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:53:22 pm
Sources inside no 10 leaking that he's sticking to his guns.

:lmao

Summer focused on growth?!

Chaos of a leadership election? :lmao what does he think this is?

And hes having a leadership election whether he likes it or not.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,137
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7482 on: Today at 07:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:27 pm
It is a large crisis. In fact, if you got a moment, it's a twelve-storey crisis with a magnificent entrance hall, carpeting throughout, 24-hour portage, and an enormous sign on the roof, saying 'This Is a Large Crisis'. A large crisis requires a large plan.

He's gone to look for a couple of pencils I bet.
I approve this post most highly
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,459
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 07:56:32 pm »
Someone needs to go into Number 10, put a ring through his nose, put a rope through the ring and yank him out.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7484 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:48:39 pm
Beth Rigby saying Rees-Mogg has gone into no.10.

He won't, will he?
nah he said earlier he fully supports the PM, he will be on the side of the loyalists you would have thought
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,467
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7485 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:53:22 pm
Sources inside no 10 leaking that he's sticking to his guns.


Okay slight segue to what I put earlier about crossing the floor...
If the resignations get to a ridiculous point (even more ridiculous) that it becomes clear that he won't leave even if the vast majority of his MPs want him gone, could the Tories just form a new party (New Conservatives for example), leave him on his own in the old one and have a majority and new PM in effect if not in fact
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7486 on: Today at 07:58:30 pm »
They're going to have to drag him out kicking & screaming.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,698
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:50:21 pm
He'll be joining Dorries as part of the 'shoring up' clique, I think.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:57:37 pm
nah he said earlier he fully supports the PM, he will be on the side of the loyalists you would have thought

Yeah probably, although I kind of expected Patel to be part of that clique as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:56:32 pm
Someone needs to go into Number 10, put a ring through his nose, put a rope through the ring and yank him out.
He still wouldn't budge. Need a bulldozer to get rid of the fat c*nt.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7489 on: Today at 08:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:27 pm
It is a large crisis. In fact, if you got a moment, it's a twelve-storey crisis with a magnificent entrance hall, carpeting throughout, 24-hour portage, and an enormous sign on the roof, saying 'This Is a Large Crisis'. A large crisis requires a large plan.

He's gone to look for a couple of pencils I bet.
certainly looks that way


Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,467
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7490 on: Today at 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:01:18 pm
certainly looks that way




We survived the Great Crisis: 2016-2022...
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7491 on: Today at 08:04:17 pm »
PM 'does not intend to resign'
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is said to be "absolutely defiant" and "does not intend to resign", a senior Number 10 source has told Sky News.

The source, an ally of the PM, added that Mr Johnson "fights on" and more appointments for vacancies will be made tonight.

They added that Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, told the PM the committee's executive election on Monday "could result in another confidence vote" - and he could lose that vote.

"The PM is conscious he has a mandate from 14 million people and the only way he will leave is if the party takes that mandate off him," the ally added.

He said MPs need to "sober up and see what this is about".
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 08:07:04 pm »
So those Ministers all went in and said resign or else, he said no and they said fair play mate??
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
 Any minute now Im expecting Gazza to turn up with a fishing rod, loaf, lager and a chicken! ;D ;D
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,467
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7494 on: Today at 08:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:04:17 pm

He said MPs need to "sober up and see what this is about".

The lack of self awareness continues to stagger me
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:04:17 pm
PM 'does not intend to resign'
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is said to be "absolutely defiant" and "does not intend to resign", a senior Number 10 source has told Sky News.

The source, an ally of the PM, added that Mr Johnson "fights on" and more appointments for vacancies will be made tonight.

They added that Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, told the PM the committee's executive election on Monday "could result in another confidence vote" - and he could lose that vote.

"The PM is conscious he has a mandate from 14 million people and the only way he will leave is if the party takes that mandate off him," the ally added.

He said MPs need to "sober up and see what this is about".
he's going to dissolve parliament, the last throws of a disgraced Prime Minister, he's our Trump, he's learning from the master.

Dear god the man can't drink any lower
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
So, how many more resignations tonight then?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,358
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:56:32 pm
Someone needs to go into Number 10, put a ring through his nose, put a rope through the ring and yank him out.

Can I do it?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 08:09:07 pm »
Shapps is reported to have gone.

Don't know about Fox or Green.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 08:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:08:01 pm
So, how many more resignations tonight then?
you would think if they have any balls that those in the Cabinet who think he should go will have already resigned but then again, not many of them have balls
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,460
  • Truthiness
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 08:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:09:07 pm
Shapps is reported to have gone.

Don't know about Fox or Green.
Very droll  :)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 08:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:11:25 pm
Very droll  :)

Couldn't help myself.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm »
So, looks like after the 1922 committee elections are over next Monday, it'll have to come down to them to get rid of him.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm »
Quote
NEW: Grant Shapps has not yet resigned, but circumstances could change.

Transport sec told Johnson he stands little chance of commanding a majority in a second confidence vote

He told the PM the dignified exit would be to set his own timetable for an early but orderly departure

https://twitter.com/Gabriel_Pogrund/status/1544761014893543425
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:58:30 pm
They're going to have to drag him out kicking & screaming.

That was obviously the case from years ago.  Remember Trump labelled him the UKs Trump.  These sorts crave absolute power and cling on and on until forced out.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 08:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:27 pm
It is a large crisis. In fact, if you got a moment, it's a twelve-storey crisis with a magnificent entrance hall, carpeting throughout, 24-hour portage, and an enormous sign on the roof, saying 'This Is a Large Crisis'. A large crisis requires a large plan.

He's gone to look for a couple of pencils I bet.

Of course, he'll need to make notes when he speaks to Zelensky.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 08:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:14:26 pm
So, looks like after the 1922 committee elections are over next Monday, it'll have to come down to them to get rid of him.
he'll ignore the vote, it really wouldn't surprise me if he now does attempt to call an election and that will result in the Queen being politicised
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 08:17:13 pm »
Full Trump if he doesn't go but it's the sycophants that are worse.

Even if there is a 1922 change I suspect he won't go on the basis of he has a mandate following the 2019 general election.

Bonkers
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7508 on: Today at 08:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:16:54 pm
he'll ignore the vote, it really wouldn't surprise me if he now does attempt to call an election and that will result in the Queen being politicised

Yeah, he's gone full Trump, any other PM with any dignity would have resigned by no, remember how his predecessor was forced out.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7509 on: Today at 08:19:52 pm »
You would hope that now all of the Cabinet Ministers who advised him to go will now resign
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7510 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:18:55 pm
Yeah, he's gone full Trump, any other PM with any dignity would have resigned by no, remember how his predecessor was forced out.

By him
Logged

Online cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 08:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:19:52 pm
You would hope that now all of the Cabinet Ministers who advised him to go will now resign

Absolutely gutless
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 08:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:18:55 pm
Yeah, he's gone full Trump, any other PM with any dignity would have resigned by no, remember how his predecessor was forced out.
yep, Thatcher too, once she was advised by the cabinet she immediately quit, he's making the office of Prime Minister a total joke, he's an embarrassment
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7513 on: Today at 08:21:56 pm »
Someone on Ch4 reporting when ministers went in tonight to tell him he has to resign he responded no, what are you going to do about it?.  Dont know if the Ch4 reporting was paraphrasing but prob not.

The lunatic aint for budging.  Ch4 speculation now that the monarchy may have to get involved.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7514 on: Today at 08:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:19:52 pm
You would hope that now all of the Cabinet Ministers who advised him to go will now resign

Ive heard Donelan was going to but her SpAD stopped her.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7515 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:17:13 pm
Full Trump if he doesn't go but it's the sycophants that are worse.

Even if there is a 1922 change I suspect he won't go on the basis of he has a mandate following the 2019 general election.

Bonkers
this is spot on, hopefully he calls an election and loses his seat too, but even then he would claim that the election was stolen from him
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 