PM 'does not intend to resign'

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is said to be "absolutely defiant" and "does not intend to resign", a senior Number 10 source has told Sky News.



The source, an ally of the PM, added that Mr Johnson "fights on" and more appointments for vacancies will be made tonight.



They added that Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, told the PM the committee's executive election on Monday "could result in another confidence vote" - and he could lose that vote.



"The PM is conscious he has a mandate from 14 million people and the only way he will leave is if the party takes that mandate off him," the ally added.



He said MPs need to "sober up and see what this is about".