Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 261625 times)

Offline filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 05:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:25:04 pm
It's what I find curious about Stamer's position. I get that really he doesn`t have much choice, but the chances of winning an election are hugely increased by him staying there

That's why you are seeing many more attempts to tie the Tory party to Johnson's behaviour as they tolerated it for so long


Online Mahern

  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 05:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:46:31 pm
yes but not sure if it has ever been used

Well he wouldn't be in charge of the Tory Party but he would still be the Prime Minister until he chooses to go

It would be mad if he were to call an election if not Tory leader. Surely he wouldn't have the Tory whip under a new leader if he were to call an election?

EDIT: meaning he would be running on his own, so all pointless.


Online Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 05:54:19 pm »
Hearing big things about Francis Urquhart to be next PM. I think hes got what it takes


Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 05:54:30 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 05:20:49 pm
This is becoming a Coup d'état - how strange and embarrassing this party is. I dearly hope he will call a general election.

Why would the Tory party do that ??  They currently hold an 80+(?) majority, why would they risk throwing that away ??


Online Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 05:55:06 pm »


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7405 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:54:19 pm
Hearing big things about Francis Urquhart to be next PM. I think hes got what it takes
You may say that, I couldnt possibly comment


I think he probably goes tonight.  The cabinet are literally telling him to go. And the money they spent on that flat too!





Online TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7406 on: Today at 06:01:28 pm »
Given his failure to confirm he wouldnt dissolve Parliament today I think a GE is now the favoured outcome, simply because like Trump, its all about him and to hell with party and country.


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7407 on: Today at 06:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:54:19 pm
Hearing big things about Francis Urquhart to be next PM. I think hes got what it takes

You might think that.

It's gone full The Thick of It though with Zahawi demanding to be Chancellor not to resign, only to ask the leader to quit the next day anyway.




Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7408 on: Today at 06:08:52 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 05:54:30 pm
Why would the Tory party do that ??  They currently hold an 80+(?) majority, why would they risk throwing that away ??
that's what he's banking on, the majority wouldn't but I believe it's in his gift to unilaterally call for one.

I'm not entirely sure of protocol now with the Fixed Term Parliament Act no longer in play, I believe it is now in his hands to ask the Queen to dissolve parliament without the consent of the HoC


Edit.. That's why Bernard Jenkin tried to get a guarantee that he wouldn't do it and he failed to give him a straight answer





Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7409 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:25:04 pm
It's what I find curious about Stamer's position. I get that really he doesn`t have much choice, but the chances of winning an election are hugely increased by him staying there

They keep asking Labour MP's the question about that and everyone of them is being clever by saying that they have to put the good of the country before the Labour parties ambitions and that Boris needs to go for the good of us all. If they said "yeah we need him to stay", the spin would be that Labour will fuck the country over backing a vile, toxic, sexual predator supporting piece of shit, just to get power and point to the "honourable" Tory MPs who stood down, ignoring the fact they backed the c*nt to the hilt until this week.



Online Felch Aid

  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7410 on: Today at 06:20:01 pm »
Has Carrie booked a prem inn for the night yet?


Online Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7411 on: Today at 06:20:07 pm »
Quote
    No 10 divided:

    Two groups of Cabinet ministers are gathered in No 10

    Loyalists who argue that forcing PM out would lead to snap election & Labour SNP coalition

    Newly minted rebels who want him gone

    They are gathered *in different parts of the building*
     Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 6, 2022


Just batshit at this point.





Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7412 on: Today at 06:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:20:07 pm
Just batshit at this point.
Johnson's fucked if he selects Dorries for his Trial by Combat.





Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7413 on: Today at 06:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 06:20:01 pm
Has Carrie booked a prem inn for the night yet?

Just waiting on if her Tory donors will spring for the breakfast and faster wifi


Online Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7414 on: Today at 06:25:21 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:01:54 pm
The terrifying thing here, he'll call an election - and he'll campaign ferociously - and huge parts of the population love him and are far, far removed from the actual day to day.

We had over a decade of Tories fucking over everyone but their rich mates.
Then we had an election and the country not only told them 'Yeah we like that, carry on' but indicated it with a LANDSLIDE. I said at the time that the public deserves whatever they get after that.

People will Corbyn this and Corbyn that and maybe he would have been a disaster, but we DON'T KNOW. What we DID know at that election is that for over a decade the Tories had been utter c*nts. So why would people NOT at least take a chance on something different?

Fuck people. People like Coldplay and voted for the Nazis...


Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7415 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:08:52 pm
that's what he's banking on, the majority wouldn't but I believe it's in his gift to unilaterally call for one.

I'm not entirely sure of protocol now with the Fixed Term Parliament Act no longer in play, I believe it is now in his hands to ask the Queen to dissolve parliament without the consent of the HoC


Edit.. That's why Bernard Jenkin tried to get a guarantee that he wouldn't do it and he failed to give him a straight answer
I doubt it. Johnson wanted a GE for weeks but Corbyn wouldn't give him one at first. PM must need the backing of Parliament to hold a GE.





Online TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7416 on: Today at 06:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:20:07 pm
Just batshit at this point.

Like the Republican Party in the states.  Trump loyal v others.


Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7417 on: Today at 06:31:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:28:12 pm
I doubt it. Johnson wanted a GE for weeks but Corbyn wouldn't give him one at first. PM must need the backing of Parliament to hold a GE.

Thought they changed that (back to what it was ages ago). Queen agreement needed

Remember the prorogation bullshit?


Online ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7418 on: Today at 06:32:35 pm »
Up to 38 resignations now


Online Felch Aid

  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7419 on: Today at 06:33:54 pm »
Who wants to run as the next pm? Brexit mess, cost of living crisis and with growth set to stagnate with  a looming recession. Having to keep the red wall and traditional Tories on side. Good luck with that!


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7420 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:28:12 pm
I doubt it. Johnson wanted a GE for weeks but Corbyn wouldn't give him one at first. PM must need the backing of Parliament to hold a GE.
that was because he was hamstrung by the now repealed Fixed Term Parliament Act




Online wige

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7421 on: Today at 06:36:17 pm »
So say Johnson refuses to resign. You'd assume that those who'd said he should must go instead. If it's not already, that cripples the government.

1922 rule changes aren't done yet. Is there time for him to call a GE before that? Anything stopping him from doing so?



Online djahern

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 06:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:20:07 pm
Just batshit at this point.
Hes got to be gone tonight then. Otherwise I dont see what his game plan is. All those telling him to go will resign if he stays, thats half the cabinet. Thats not a route he can go down, it just gets embarrassing for him if he does.


Online Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7423 on: Today at 06:37:31 pm »
Quote
Labour says committee hearings for legislation being cancelled because too many ministers have resigned

In the Commons earlier Conor McGinn, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, used a point of order to say he understood the government had adjourned or effectively cancelled committee hearings organised for tomorrow to consider legislation before parliament as they are unable to provide ministers.

He said:

It seems very much to me that this is a government that has ceased in its ability to govern.





Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7424 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm »
BBC have now done 2 vox pops. The most useless type of news broadcasting. Such poor standards there nowadays.





Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7425 on: Today at 06:38:34 pm »
I genuinely think Johnson is 1) stupid, and 2) a sociopath

So expect him to try to burrow in.

Hope I'm wrong. Just bought beer! I loathe this fuck.


Online Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7426 on: Today at 06:39:31 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 06:36:17 pm
So say Johnson refuses to resign. You'd assume that those who'd said he should must go instead. If it's not already, that cripples the government.

1922 rule changes aren't done yet. Is there time for him to call a GE before that? Anything stopping him from doing so?


the only one who could stop him would be the Queen

Following repeal of the FTPA, the ability to dissolve parliament is once again a royal prerogative, exercised on the advice of the prime minister. This means that the prime minister can request a dissolution at a time of their choosing, though it must be within five years of the last general election.

Under the FTPA, the prime ministers ability to call an election at a time of their choosing was removed. While the Act was in force, triggering an early election required the government to either get two thirds majority support in a parliamentary vote, or introduce a bill which by-passed the FTPA.

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/dissolution-parliament





Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7427 on: Today at 06:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:38:16 pm
BBC have now done 2 vox pops. The most useless type of news broadcasting. Such poor standards there nowadays.

What do you expect, crowbar open a window?


Online wige

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7428 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:39:31 pm
the only one who could stop him would be the Queen

Following repeal of the FTPA, the ability to dissolve parliament is once again a royal prerogative, exercised on the advice of the prime minister. This means that the prime minister can request a dissolution at a time of their choosing, though it must be within five years of the last general election.

Under the FTPA, the prime ministers ability to call an election at a time of their choosing was removed. While the Act was in force, triggering an early election required the government to either get two thirds majority support in a parliamentary vote, or introduce a bill which by-passed the FTPA.

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/dissolution-parliament



That's kinda the dream scenario for Labour/opposition parties isn't it?

I'm not even pretending to understand all this at an amateur level, but surely it would be better to take Johnson on - with the current climate, than a new Tory leader in 2/3 years time once they've had a chance to de-smear everything..



Online redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7429 on: Today at 06:41:27 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:38:34 pm
I genuinely think Johnson is 1) stupid, and 2) a sociopath

So expect him to try to burrow in.

Hope I'm wrong. Just bought beer! I loathe this fuck.

He seems to have had a big dose of whatever Trump had. Completely delusional, thinking he can sit this out



Online Fromola

  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,898
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7430 on: Today at 06:41:42 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:38:34 pm
I genuinely think Johnson is 1) stupid, and 2) a sociopath

So expect him to try to burrow in.

Hope I'm wrong. Just bought beer! I loathe this fuck.

He's definitely got no empathy and is a narcissist with no sense of shame. Trump was the same.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7431 on: Today at 06:43:59 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 06:41:25 pm
That's kinda the dream scenario for Labour/opposition parties isn't it?

I'm not even pretending to understand all this at an amateur level, but surely it would be better to take Johnson on - with the current climate, than a new Tory leader in 2/3 years time once they've had a chance to de-smear everything..


absolutely it would be a far preferable option, it would be the dream scenario for the opposition.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7432 on: Today at 06:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:38:16 pm
BBC have now done 2 vox pops. The most useless type of news broadcasting. Such poor standards there nowadays.

ITV can't get enough of vox pops either.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7433 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:43:59 pm
absolutely it would be a far preferable option, it would be the dream scenario for the opposition.

I think it's likely to be honest.

Just re-watching the committee from earlier and when he's questioned about what reasons the Queen could decline his request for dissolution he says

"thats just not going to happen (calling for an election) unless, people are stupid enough to err, err, do a new....." and then tails off.

And I'm convinced the end of that answer, which the chair tried to get back to, was - "have another leadership challenge"
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,738
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7434 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 06:46:15 pm
I think it's likely to be honest.

Just re-watching the committee from earlier and when he's questioned about what reasons they Queen could decline his request for dissolution he says

"thats just not going to happen (calling for an election) unless, people are stupid enough to err, err, do a new....." and then tails off.

And I'm convinced the end of that answer, which the chair tried to get back to was "have another leadership challenge"

It's on now. Unless unless unless

Unless what?

Dither waffle dither

Unless what?

IT IS JUST BEGGING FOR A DRUM N BASS REMIX

He thinks he's getting one over on the committee there.

At what point do we think he is detached from reality? I think he is there
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,246
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7435 on: Today at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:25:21 pm
We had over a decade of Tories fucking over everyone but their rich mates.
Then we had an election and the country not only told them 'Yeah we like that, carry on' but indicated it with a LANDSLIDE. I said at the time that the public deserves whatever they get after that.

People will Corbyn this and Corbyn that and maybe he would have been a disaster, but we DON'T KNOW. What we DID know at that election is that for over a decade the Tories had been utter c*nts. So why would people NOT at least take a chance on something different?

Fuck people. People like Coldplay and voted for the Nazis...
Yeah the Tories have always been lying, cheating and corrupt wankers, but there's no way they'd be as serious a risk to national security as the fella who rides his bike and grows vegetables on an allotment, what about the media furore when Diane Abbott drank a can of premixed cocktail on a train?, society is completely fucked.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 06:48:23 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 06:46:15 pm
I think it's likely to be honest.

Just re-watching the committee from earlier and when he's questioned about what reasons they Queen could decline his request for dissolution he says

"thats just not going to happen (calling for an election) unless, people are stupid enough to err, err, do a new....." and then tails off.

And I'm convinced the end of that answer, which the chair tried to get back to was "have another leadership challenge"
yep he failed to give a straight answer, the bloke is only thinking of himself, he doesn't give a fuck about the country
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7437 on: Today at 06:49:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:47:49 pm
It's on now. Unless unless unless

Unless what?

Dither waffle dither

Unless what?

IT IS JUST BEGGING FOR A DRUM N BASS REMIX

He thinks he's getting one over on the committee there.

At what point do we think he is detached from reality? I think he is there

1998?
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7438 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Man, Johnson actually said "I don't want to focus on politics"?

Probably the first honest thing he's said in months
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7439 on: Today at 06:51:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:14:33 pm
They keep asking Labour MP's the question about that and everyone of them is being clever by saying that they have to put the good of the country before the Labour parties ambitions and that Boris needs to go for the good of us all. If they said "yeah we need him to stay", the spin would be that Labour will fuck the country over backing a vile, toxic, sexual predator supporting piece of shit, just to get power and point to the "honourable" Tory MPs who stood down, ignoring the fact they backed the c*nt to the hilt until this week.

It probably would be better electorally for Labour if Johnson sticks around but I wouldnt worry if he doesnt. Who have the Tories got that Labour need to be frightened of? Sunak and Javid will get torn to shreds over their records and their Non-Dom statuses, Truss is so dense she will just get torn to shreds and she was a Remainer, Dorries is equally dense, Patel is evil, Zahawi is the only one whose relatively ok by comparison but hes brown, a Muslim and wasnt born in this country so I cant see him going down too well with the blue rinse brigade. Johnsons greatest gift wasnt that he was a disaster, hes actually hollowed out the party, the narcissist in him couldnt deal with having able and popular people around him who might either show him up or steal the limelight so surrounded himself with people who couldnt threaten him.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
