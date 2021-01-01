absolutely it would be a far preferable option, it would be the dream scenario for the opposition.
I think it's likely to be honest.
Just re-watching the committee from earlier and when he's questioned about what reasons the Queen could decline his request for dissolution he says
"thats just not going to happen (calling for an election) unless, people are stupid enough to err, err, do a new....." and then tails off.
And I'm convinced the end of that answer, which the chair tried to get back to, was - "have another leadership challenge"