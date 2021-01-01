They keep asking Labour MP's the question about that and everyone of them is being clever by saying that they have to put the good of the country before the Labour parties ambitions and that Boris needs to go for the good of us all. If they said "yeah we need him to stay", the spin would be that Labour will fuck the country over backing a vile, toxic, sexual predator supporting piece of shit, just to get power and point to the "honourable" Tory MPs who stood down, ignoring the fact they backed the c*nt to the hilt until this week.



It probably would be better electorally for Labour if Johnson sticks around but I wouldnt worry if he doesnt. Who have the Tories got that Labour need to be frightened of? Sunak and Javid will get torn to shreds over their records and their Non-Dom statuses, Truss is so dense she will just get torn to shreds and she was a Remainer, Dorries is equally dense, Patel is evil, Zahawi is the only one whose relatively ok by comparison but hes brown, a Muslim and wasnt born in this country so I cant see him going down too well with the blue rinse brigade. Johnsons greatest gift wasnt that he was a disaster, hes actually hollowed out the party, the narcissist in him couldnt deal with having able and popular people around him who might either show him up or steal the limelight so surrounded himself with people who couldnt threaten him.