I was half-listening as trying to do some work for a change but didn't Bernard Jenkins push him on whether he would dissolve parliament and call an early election and Johnson said there wouldn't be an election before 2024. Apologies if I misunderstood but it seemed like a relatively straight answer to a very straight question.



I assume he said it in a way that allowed for some post-hoc rationalisation. A quick "at this time" or some such.Plus, what's the danger if he rules it out and then does it anyway... he's already going to the country, and I doubt 'lying to the liaison committee' is going to move the needle much electorally.