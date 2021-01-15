Poll

Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7360 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:58:42 pm
Bozo promising there won't be an early election.  I have no reason to doubt his word  ::)

I wish there is an election. Normally you would hope no but right now we absolutely need one.
Online thaddeus

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7361 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:59:38 pm
He absolutely did not promise that.
I was half-listening as trying to do some work for a change but didn't Bernard Jenkins push him on whether he would dissolve parliament and call an early election and Johnson said there wouldn't be an election before 2024.  Apologies if I misunderstood but it seemed like a relatively straight answer to a very straight question.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7362 on: Today at 05:06:06 pm »
Donelan, the Education Secretary as of yesterday will join Zahawi in telling Johnson to fuck off

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1544713872036225026
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7363 on: Today at 05:06:56 pm »
Patel also now apparently in No. 10
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7364 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm »
Alistair Jack is going to be the only cabinet member not there, the pathetic twat.
Online thaddeus

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7365 on: Today at 05:08:04 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:06:06 pm
Donelan, the Education Secretary as of yesterday will join Zahawi in telling Johnson to fuck off

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1544713872036225026
Michelle Donelan (who?) can forever be introduced as "former Education Secretary".  Say what you like about Johnson but he's given a lot of people promotions that they would never have dreamt possible.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7366 on: Today at 05:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:06:56 pm
Patel also now apparently in No. 10
She should be in a 10x10 cell never mind Downing Street.
Online rob1966

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7367 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:06:56 pm
Patel also now apparently in No. 10

Blondi turning on the Fuhrer now?
Online Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7368 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:57:21 pm
The Tories are fine with lying to the public and continually fucking them over.  They just don't like it done in the public eye and keep getting caught.

That and they hate being lied to, especially by other Tories, and double especially when they make an arse out of themselves on national TV defending the indefensible.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7369 on: Today at 05:09:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:03:09 pm
I was half-listening as trying to do some work for a change but didn't Bernard Jenkins push him on whether he would dissolve parliament and call an early election and Johnson said there wouldn't be an election before 2024.  Apologies if I misunderstood but it seemed like a relatively straight answer to a very straight question.
he said he saw no reason to hold a general election, but he refused to just say Yes or No when asked if he would seek a dissolution of parliament if he lost a Confidence vote of his MPs
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7370 on: Today at 05:09:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:08:42 pm
Blondi turning on the Fuhrer now?

One way or another, shes going to find him.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7371 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:08:04 pm
Michelle Donelan (who?) can forever be introduced as "former Education Secretary".  Say what you like about Johnson but he's given a lot of people promotions that they would never have dreamt possible.
Are the bookies offering odds on the last MP standing?, Dorries would be very short odds.
Online Keita Success

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7372 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:59:57 pm
New education sec is bent and corrupt


And doesn't like gays or human rights
Source? Not doubting you at all
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7373 on: Today at 05:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:09:43 pm
Are the bookies offering odds on the last MP standing?, Dorries would be very short odds.
Dorries or Mogg would be my guess
Online Riquende

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7374 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:03:09 pm
I was half-listening as trying to do some work for a change but didn't Bernard Jenkins push him on whether he would dissolve parliament and call an early election and Johnson said there wouldn't be an election before 2024.  Apologies if I misunderstood but it seemed like a relatively straight answer to a very straight question.

I assume he said it in a way that allowed for some post-hoc rationalisation. A quick "at this time" or some such.

Plus, what's the danger if he rules it out and then does it anyway... he's already going to the country, and I doubt 'lying to the liaison committee' is going to move the needle much electorally.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7375 on: Today at 05:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:09:43 pm
Are the bookies offering odds on the last MP standing?, Dorries would be very short odds.

Shell be kneeling by that point if its just the two of them left.
Online idontknow

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7376 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:03:09 pm
I was half-listening as trying to do some work for a change but didn't Bernard Jenkins push him on whether he would dissolve parliament and call an early election and Johnson said there wouldn't be an election before 2024.  Apologies if I misunderstood but it seemed like a relatively straight answer to a very straight question.
k
He gave that answere but only after repeated requests give a straight yes or no.
Online thaddeus

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7377 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:09:15 pm
he said he saw no reason to hold a general election, but he refused to just say Yes or No when asked if he would seek a dissolution of parliament if he lost a Confidence vote of his MPs
Thanks.  I should really know better than to half listen with Johnson as he has mastered the art of weasel words.
Online Ray K

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7378 on: Today at 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:06:56 pm
Patel also now apparently in No. 10
Et tu, Priti?
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7379 on: Today at 05:12:47 pm »
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7380 on: Today at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:09:43 pm
Are the bookies offering odds on the last MP standing?, Dorries would be very short odds.

Douglas Ross hasn't tweeted anything in 4 days.
Online Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7381 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
Quote
Johnson eventually rules out calling election if he loses no confidence vote as Tory leader

At the committee Sir Bernard Jenkin (Con) tells Johnson he should consider whether he is an obstacle to the work of the government.

He challenges Johnson to confirm that, if he loses the confidence of his MPs, and is required to stand down as Tory leader, he will not seek a dissolution of parliament.

Johnson does not answer directly, but he says the last thing people need is an election.

Jenkin says he has not ruled it out.

Johnson replies: Of course I rule it out.

Chris Bryant asks Johnson to confirm that he will resign if he loses the confidence of Tory MPs.

Johnson says he does not want to focus on politics.

And thats it. The session is over.

I don't believe anything he says.
Online HarryLabrador

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7382 on: Today at 05:20:49 pm »
This is becoming a Coup d'état - how strange and embarrassing this party is. I dearly hope he will call a general election.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7383 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:16:52 pm
I don't believe anything he says.
why not? He's never lied has he?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7384 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 05:20:49 pm
This is becoming a Coup d'état - how strange and embarrassing this party is. I dearly hope he will call a general election.
He cant.  Theres no way his request would be accepted.
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7385 on: Today at 05:23:05 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 05:20:49 pm
This is becoming a Coup d'état - how strange and embarrassing this party is. I dearly hope he will call a general election.

Everything about them is geared towards attaining power and keeping it. Johnson was indulged when he was deemed an asset to win the last election, even though they knew full well he wasn't cut out for the job. Now he's a liability they'll kick him out at all costs.
