Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 01:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:19:54 pm
I can see Javid making a play for leader and trying to come over as honourable. He's probably the best bet for them as opposed to the rest of the field
None of the fuckers are any good, it's just going to be another careerist self serving Tory, tear the whole thing down and start again, there hasn't been a decent government from before Thatcher.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:38:06 pm
Next person to resign after Johnson should be Hoyle. Fucking hate the bloke.

Publicly denounced Liverpool fans after the Fa Cup final. He's a blert.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Probably be gone by this afternoon but might be better if he stays till the end of the week, many Tory MPs are trying to stay in the Boris fan club voters good books. how they believe Boris is a good man who has done a fantastic job but enough is enough it's time for him to go.
The more Johnson trys to cling on the more his lies are thrown at him.





Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:21:30 pm
None of the fuckers are any good, it's just going to be another careerist self serving Tory, tear the whole thing down and start again, there hasn't been a decent government from before Thatcher.

They need to go but they'll try and get someone they can sell as vaguely decent and untainted by this government who could see off Starmer in an election. Bearing in mind most of the press will be banging the Tory drum as usual and smear Labour.

The last 3 PM's have been amongst the worst in history. They can't afford a 4th.

Because Johnson is so bad and so corrupt, they could get a new leader bounce, just by someone appearing competent and professional.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:25:36 pm
Because Johnson is so bad and so corrupt, they could get a new leader bounce, just by someone appearing competent and professional.

Yep. In the short term getting rid of Johnson gives them a bounce in the polls.

It also probably opens up an avenue for a populist return on their right flank from Frottage.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote
Well-placed source convinced Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson wont quit, even if the 22 change the rules, and he loses a VONC.

Instead, hell claim he has a mandate from 14m voters, and will threaten to force an election - but not before deselecting everyone who voted against him.

https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.

As has been said, they'll have to drag him out kicking & screaming.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 01:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:36:45 pm
As has been said, they'll have to drag him out kicking & screaming.
Yeah I'd been kind of reading that as a metaphor up until now.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 01:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.

Can see him going full trump on this. Personally I hope he loses a leadership challenge by the odd vote so he can claim fraud and we can have the brexit lunatics storming number 10  ;D
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 01:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:54:43 pm
If the Tories were able to get their party together quickly enough under a new leader then, given their current parliamentary majority, that new leader would be invited to form a new government in the event of a successful VoNC, before it went to the people.

I don't know how realistic it is that they don't sort themselves out quickly, given that a GE is the result of not doing so.
Yes but even once the new leader is elected, Johnson would still be Prime Minister until he resigns, what happens if he refuses?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
He is as bad as Trump
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm »
Best thing about this is I've just seen there's an MP named Claire Coutinho.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 01:39:10 pm
Can see him going full trump on this. Personally I hope he loses a leadership challenge by the odd vote so he can claim fraud and we can have the brexit lunatics storming number 10  ;D
Trump's followers were relatively young and, importantly, armed to the teeth.

Boris's army is going to be... less effective.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.

Isn't it a secret ballot?  How can Johnson hope to deselect anyone, much less everyone, who might vote against him?  If he called a snap election there surely wouldn't be time? And if he waits, they literally will just drag him out kicking and screaming.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm »
A massive tantrum is just around the corner, probably Beth Rigby is the only journalist with the bollocks to tease it out.

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:41:11 pm
Isn't it a secret ballot?  How can Johnson hope to deselect anyone, much less everyone, who might vote against him?  If he called a snap election there surely wouldn't be time? And if he waits, they literally will just drag him out kicking and screaming.
I suspect you've given it a bit more thought than he has.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:41:07 pm
Trump's followers were relatively young and, importantly, armed to the teeth.

Boris's army is going to be... less effective.

You can do a lot of damage with a zimmer frame and an ear trumpet
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.

There wouldn't then be a majority conservative government. In that situation surely Starmer calls a VONC, the Labour+LD+SNP vote beats the Boris Party vote and the deselected Tories abstain.

The "fear of the other" ultimately doesn't work aswell against Starmer as it does Corbyn.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 01:45:31 pm »
Selaine Saxby resigns as PPS to Environment Secretary George Eustice
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 01:45:43 pm »
Up to 21 resignations since last night now.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 01:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:43:19 pm
I suspect you've given it a bit more thought than he has.

;D
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:40:29 pm
Best thing about this is I've just seen there's an MP named Claire Coutinho.

Lets hope this isn't a repeat case of us all expecting Coutinho has put the nail in the coffin for the hopes of a bloated, arrogant and disgusting regime...
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 01:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.

If he lost a party confidence vote then that would involve what, about 200 Tories at least losing the whip?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 01:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:39:31 pm
Yes but even once the new leader is elected, Johnson would still be Prime Minister until he resigns, what happens if he refuses?

Starmer is the only person who can do anything in that case, calling a VoNC. The party loyalist Tories would vote for it as their new leader would have the opportunity to form a government before it would go to a GE.

Of course, you could end up tactically delaying such a vote, watching the Tories tear themselves apart heckling and voting down the Johnson Rump trying to run things.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:46:35 pm
If he lost a party confidence vote then that would involve what, about 200 Tories at least losing the whip?

He'd literally destroy the Party to save himself.

Like Labour - if the Tories ever split, even briefly - they'd never come back together.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 01:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:41:07 pm
Trump's followers were relatively young and, importantly, armed to the teeth.

Boris's army is going to be... less effective.

The Blue Rinse Rebellion of 2022.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:46:35 pm
If he lost a party confidence vote then that would involve what, about 200 Tories at least losing the whip?
Probably just the ones that had gone public, but still it would be loads.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.
Yep, that's what I was saying about him earlier
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm »
1922 committee are seeing him tonight. And I don't think it's to look at the wallpaper
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 02:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:48:57 pm
Starmer is the only person who can do anything in that case, calling a VoNC. The party loyalist Tories would vote for it as their new leader would have the opportunity to form a government before it would go to a GE.

Of course, you could end up tactically delaying such a vote, watching the Tories tear themselves apart heckling and voting down the Johnson Rump trying to run things.
If they lose a Vote of Confidence the government is either obliged to resign or seek a dissolution of parliament which triggers a general election.

The PM refusing to resign when he no longer commands the confidence of his MPs is unprecedented
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 02:01:38 pm »
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 02:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:57:32 pm
1922 committee are seeing him tonight. And I don't think it's to look at the wallpaper
About time they grew some bollocks
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 02:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:57:32 pm
1922 committee are seeing him tonight. And I don't think it's to look at the wallpaper

I believe the 1922 committee meeting is around 5pm.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:01:07 pm
The PM refusing to resign when he no longer commands the confidence of his MPs is unprecedented

Because in a practical sense, there's no point carrying on. Any legislation you tried to bring forward would be defeated until you got the message. The country would be at a standstill, and the public would surely take it out on the party involved at the next GE.

But the fact remains that if there was a literal leader-in-waiting then they would get a shot at forming a government once a VoNC has passed. Whatever Johnson tries to do afterwards is irrelevant, the speaker would probably be able to have him removed physically from the chamber if he tried to sit on the govt. front benches.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:39:31 pm
Yes but even once the new leader is elected, Johnson would still be Prime Minister until he resigns, what happens if he refuses?

Dance off?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 02:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:11:42 pm
Because in a practical sense, there's no point carrying on. Any legislation you tried to bring forward would be defeated until you got the message. The country would be at a standstill, and the public would surely take it out on the party involved at the next GE.


He gets to play billy big bollocks with Macron, Biden, Zelensky and co.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7116 on: Today at 02:12:38 pm »
Better check my emails, might be education minister without realising it.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7117 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:35:06 pm
https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/1544658131183190019

This would be amazing.


Is that slug Steve Bannon still his advisor?

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7118 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
Robert Jenrick has submitted a letter of no confidence in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Wonder what the corrupt little turd charged for that?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7119 on: Today at 02:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:57:32 pm
1922 committee are seeing him tonight. And I don't think it's to look at the wallpaper
usually that would be the end but suspect he will still cling on
