Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,762
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 12:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:21:27 pm
How can you back this clown?

Meon Valley MP just showed it. She now has a meeting for funding
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,321
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm »
Nurses and Teachers can't afford a £150k house so how can Bojo afford a £150k treehouse?
Scouse not English

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,445
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm »
Ian Lavery talking about money being misused is...bold.
Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,175
  • kopite
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
He's one rattled fat lying bastard today.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,313
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:17:52 pm
Blackford hates Johnson.


Blackford's funny
 
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,762
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 12:26:32 pm »
Ah a tory question about Ukraine.....
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,516
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm »
Patel not there ?
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,415
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:21:27 pm
How can you back this clown?

When you appoint ministers to senior posts who are so dumb, they'll know will never get a senior job under another PM, charge of the lightweight brigade indeed. ;D
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,313
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 12:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:17:45 pm
Not the biggest issue of the day but I always think Starmer sounds a bit like a pantomime dame at PMQs.


I find his voice more irritating that Milliband's

But the 'sinking ship deserting the rat' line was bullseye  :lmao
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,519
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 12:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:56 pm

Blackford's funny

Blackford doesn't have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to dealing with sexual offenders in his party. Not sure how much coverage it has got down south but his handling of Patrick Grady's behavious has been disgraceful. He needs to go.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,889
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 12:28:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:07:58 pm
He's gotten away with it

If he stays then he destroys the party with him and their chances at the next election at least, so it's win-win in that respect.

In reality the Tories are all about power and now Johnson is a liability they'll dump him in the coming days by whatever means they can. They'll force through another leadership vote and change legislation if they have to.
Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,264
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:26:43 pm
Patel not there ?

Organising her leadership bid I'd think. She'll be angling to be the Boris legacy candidate (I know)
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 97,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Has there ever been anyone who oozes such insincerity? In any walk of life? Cant believe a single word he says about anything.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,516
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:29:21 pm
Has there ever been anyone who oozes such insincerity? In any walk of life? Cant believe a single word he says about anything.

But he is allowed to get away with it.

Just says the same thing ignoring the questions.
Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,762
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Ah the speaker doing his best Kevin Friend performance
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,415
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 12:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:29:21 pm
Has there ever been anyone who oozes such insincerity? In any walk of life? Cant believe a single word he says about anything.

I have to have the mute switched on when he speaks, otherwise be buying a new TV with my foot going through it.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,456
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:19:04 pm
Poor Carrie, she's going to be spending all her time with Boris soon, instead of the odd few hours here and there.

The police will be busy I'm sorry to say.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 68,065
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 12:31:59 pm »
That speaker is a fucking fuckwit

Get fucked you twat

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,264
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 12:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:29:21 pm
Has there ever been anyone who oozes such insincerity? In any walk of life? Can’t believe a single word he says about anything.

Imagine being in the position where you need professional help, like from a Surgeon or a Barrister, you're sat waiting in an office and Boris walked in all bluster, talking bollocks, not answering your questions, with his hair askew and half his shirt tucked in, asking you to put your life in his hands.

You'd run a fucking mile.

Yet somehow he was thought fit to run the country.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,321
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm »
He's just trotted out the 20,000 Police line yet no-one reminds him that we lost over 23,000 because of their cuts. We're still way behind where we were.
Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,175
  • kopite
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm »
'Win another GE' does he really believe that's possible under him?  Totally deluded arrogant prick!
Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,415
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:31:59 pm
That speaker is a fucking fuckwit

Get fucked you twat

A chocolate fireguard is more use, than that useless speaker. :no
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,516
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 12:34:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:32:53 pm
He's just trotted out the 20,000 Police line yet no-one reminds him that we lost over 23,000 because of their cuts. We're still way behind where we were.

But hes allowed to do it every week.

No one ever corrects him.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:10:40 am
This is just not true.

If Johnson quits then the Tories appoint a new leader but stay in power regardless. The Tories are in full control of when the next General Election happens.
if there's a Vote of No Confidence and they lost then it would trigger a general election
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 68,065
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:32:53 pm
He's just trotted out the 20,000 Police line yet no-one reminds him that we lost over 23,000 because of their cuts. We're still way behind where we were.

In everything

Like this 'biggest tax cut in n.. years...' ignores the ton of tax raises the Tories have imposed

The number of police increased means they have less now than the ones they axed when they took over

Same with Nurses

And then all the Police Stations, Fire Stations, Ambulance Stations, Hospitals, Schools, Colleges and the decimation of councils and..

... well to be honest, this post could be 200 pages long and still get nowhere near the sheer number of things they've fucked up in this country


And people still vote for them.

Absolutely fucking unreal.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,445
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 12:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:31:59 pm
That speaker is a fucking fuckwit

Get fucked you twat



Awful. Awful man. He's definitely earning some money somewhere.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 97,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:32:53 pm
He's just trotted out the 20,000 Police line yet no-one reminds him that we lost over 23,000 because of their cuts. We're still way behind where we were.

And really relevant to a question about hospitals.


:D

Neil Gibbons
@neilgibbons
Impressive from Johnson. Surely any misgivings about his leadership have been put to bed once and for all.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 68,065
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 12:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:00 pm
But hes allowed to do it every week.

No one ever corrects him.

The problem is that they don't react to his bullshit, they have prepared questions

So he can say 'lie lie lie lie lie' and then the next question can't be anything to do with his latest bullshit.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,456
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 12:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:56 pm

Blackford's funny
 


I think he must have spent a lot of time in church. He has that unnatural intonation that vicars have when they're reading from the bible thing.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, ra
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 12:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:31:59 pm
That speaker is a fucking fuckwit

Get fucked you twat


yes he's awful
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,762
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
David Davis with yet another nail in the coffin
Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:34:25 pm
if there's a Vote of No Confidence and they lost then it would trigger a general election

There's going to a confidence vote of Tory MPs to get rid of Boris.

That's not the same as Vote of No Confidence in the Government, by all MPs in the Commons, which could force a general election if another Government could not be formed without one.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,962
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 12:38:06 pm »
Next person to resign after Johnson should be Hoyle. Fucking hate the bloke.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
I wish someone would just walk across and chin him
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,321
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Is this fucking groundhog hour? He just repeats the same shite over and over again
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,065
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7035 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm »
Johnson is literally making it up as he goes along

A minute ago he said x million would get y amount and now he's just randomly bumped up both x and y


I mean for fucks sake. This government is embarrasing. If you don't think so, then you have to wonder where your head is at.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,516
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7036 on: Today at 12:39:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Is this fucking groundhog hour? He just repeats the same shite over and over again

And no one corrects him.

Its all lies.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,762
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7037 on: Today at 12:40:21 pm »
Javid making a statement
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,959
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7038 on: Today at 12:40:56 pm »
He is getting it from all angles. But then Boris probably dreams of that.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #7039 on: Today at 12:42:16 pm »
Will this speech kill him off?
