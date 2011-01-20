Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Author Topic: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?  (Read 255934 times)

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 10:08:52 am »
Keep yourself in the job for a few more weeks "Big Dog" call a General Election
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »


Cold War Steve's take
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:08:52 am
Keep yourself in the job for a few more weeks "Big Dog" call a General Election

I don't know what the process is but some chatter about if the 1922 c*nts change the rule, he loses no confidence vote, he then calls a confidence vote in him for the whole house of mp's which then leads to a general election, with him still running.

Would be mad, not sure how possible it is, but would be fun.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:36:46 am
I doubt he goes that quickly, I think weeks rather than days, summer recess is two weeks today. 
I dont think he can replace those who have resigned.

I dont see how he can go on.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 10:26:14 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:18:32 am


Cold War Steve's take

Thought Capon was back for a minute then 😂
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 10:27:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:36 am
I don't know what the process is but some chatter about if the 1922 c*nts change the rule, he loses no confidence vote, he then calls a confidence vote in him for the whole house of mp's which then leads to a general election, with him still running.

I can see that happening, and I can see him and Rees Mogg thinking it's a great plan because they think we have a Presidential system and people elect the PM...
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 10:28:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:36 am
I don't know what the process is but some chatter about if the 1922 c*nts change the rule, he loses no confidence vote, he then calls a confidence vote in him for the whole house of mp's which then leads to a general election, with him still running.

Would be mad, not sure how possible it is, but would be fun.

It's the kind of thing that the lunatic would do.

Fucking state of UK politics these days.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 10:37:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:36 am
I don't know what the process is but some chatter about if the 1922 c*nts change the rule, he loses no confidence vote, he then calls a confidence vote in him for the whole house of mp's which then leads to a general election, with him still running.

Would be mad, not sure how possible it is, but would be fun.
Queen won't allow him to call a general election if there's someone else in the Commons (i.e. a new Tory leader) who has the support of the majority in the Commons.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 10:38:48 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:37:07 am
Queen won't allow him to call a general election if there's someone else in the Commons (i.e. a new Tory leader) who has the support of the majority in the Commons.

Would she actually do that or would she be advised to allow it to happen?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 10:44:42 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Cant see beyond a hung parliament sad to say

Think it'll be a narrow majority of 20 seats or so. But BJ has done huge damage to their brand. The idea they're the party of law and order, lower taxes etc has been blown up.
If you've ever been to Tiverton it's the most tory place ever, it's their bread and butter. They lost that, they're done.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 10:46:42 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:53:40 pm
Still think the Tories hang on after an inevitable rebranding post Johnson. If (might be a big if) they can manage internal conflict enough to hold off an election until 2024.

Is a shame that Labour are a useless twat of a party too.

Lab leading by 10-12 points which is GE majority territory. With the economy on it's arse I can't see how they turn it around. Starmer has de toxified the Corbyn era and made the party electable again. He'll have to come out with some decent, deliverable policies but they're on the right path.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 10:47:06 am »
Letters are coming in thick and fast now from new intake MP's who supported him in the first no-confidence vote but are now withdrawing that support. I would think that Brady will soon be in a position to go to him and tell him he would lose a vote , even before perhaps they get to change the rules. Whether that would be enough to get him to go , who knows. It's part of his psychology that he believes himself to be all powerful and his ego might just not be able to accept the fact that his time is up.  Shades of Thatcher here , I wonder if we'll get the tearful goodbye aswell. I certainly hope so.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
Looks like Johnson is meant to give evidence at a committee at 3pm. Should be tasty, assuming he doesn't duck out of it.

I can't imagine the Queen refusing Bozo a request to dissolve Parliament. Her entire rein has been hands off, so it would be unprecedented in modern times to do so. Besides which, she would probably be glad to see the back of him too. But Charles is essentially Regent at this point. I don't know if he's been given authority on such matters, but the request might have to go through him.

Does Bozo have to lose a VoNC before a leadership election can begin, or can he be challenged directly? If he called a snap election after losing a confidence vote would a leadership election have to wait? That could take a month on it's own even under normal circumstances.

Once parliament is dissolved, MPs cease to be MPs. They revert to being parliamentary candidates. That could throw a major spanner in the works of a leadership election in terms of the MP vote.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 10:48:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:48 am
Would she actually do that or would she be advised to allow it to happen?
This is based on the Lascelles Principles, where the Queen's first Private Secretary (and her father before that), writing to the Times under a pseudonym - and I'm not making this up, because Britain - outlined the 3 reasons why a monarch would not grant dissolution of the Commons. One of which is if there was 'another prime minister who could govern for a reasonable period with a working majority in the House of Commons'.

Ol' Brenda is a stickler for rules and precedents. Tommy Lascelles was her first principle adviser and she'd be loath to grant Johnson an election, especially given he lied to her in the past about prorogation.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 10:48:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:48 am
Would she actually do that or would she be advised to allow it to happen?

Lascelles principles. Monarch won't allow dissolution of Parliament:

1. if the existing Parliament was still "vital, viable, and capable of doing its job",
2. if a general election would be "detrimental to the national economy", and
3. if the Sovereign could "rely on finding another prime minister who could govern for a reasonable period with a working majority in the House of Commons".

2 isn't considered any more, but 1 and 3 are. One of the Dominions once had a dissolution denied because of this, and the ruling party had to find another leader to lead the government.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 10:49:28 am »
Even that twat Lee Anderson has come out against him.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 10:54:26 am »
Quote from: Innocenti on Today at 10:47:06 am
Letters are coming in thick and fast now from new intake MP's who supported him in the first no-confidence vote but are now withdrawing that support. I would think that Brady will soon be in a position to go to him and tell him he would lose a vote , even before perhaps they get to change the rules. Whether that would be enough to get him to go , who knows. It's part of his psychology that he believes himself to be all powerful and his ego might just not be able to accept the fact that his time is up.  Shades of Thatcher here , I wonder if we'll get the tearful goodbye aswell. I certainly hope so.

Even Thatcher wasn't this stubborn. He's effectively already lost - now it's just a question of how long he hangs on for and how much damage he does on the way out the door.

If he clings on till recess then the country is paralysed until parliament reopens.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:49:28 am
Even that twat Lee Anderson has come out against him.
I mean, when even Lee Anderson and Jonathan Gullis - the two stupidest people in parliament, and right up there for the stupidest ever elected there - have lost confidence, you have to say that he's going to get crushed in a party confidence vote.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6938 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:48:41 am
Lascelles principles. Monarch won't allow dissolution of Parliament:

1. if the existing Parliament was still "vital, viable, and capable of doing its job",
2. if a general election would be "detrimental to the national economy", and
3. if the Sovereign could "rely on finding another prime minister who could govern for a reasonable period with a working majority in the House of Commons".

2 isn't considered any more, but 1 and 3 are. One of the Dominions once had a dissolution denied because of this, and the ruling party had to find another leader to lead the government.

Thanks.

No1, they're doing a job, just a really bad one, No2, they are already destroying the economy,  they should go due to that
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6939 on: Today at 10:59:46 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:48:41 am
Lascelles principles. Monarch won't allow dissolution of Parliament:

1. if the existing Parliament was still "vital, viable, and capable of doing its job",
2. if a general election would be "detrimental to the national economy", and
3. if the Sovereign could "rely on finding another prime minister who could govern for a reasonable period with a working majority in the House of Commons".

2 isn't considered any more, but 1 and 3 are. One of the Dominions once had a dissolution denied because of this, and the ruling party had to find another leader to lead the government.

Actually,  I think the Queen can sack Bozo as PM, can't she? So even if he clings onto the Tory leadership in the short term, if the House can nominate someone to take over as PM in the meantime, he'd be done.

Such a nomination might require cross party support though? It's not the same as electing a party leader. But I guess if enough Tories back someone that would be enough.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6940 on: Today at 11:00:45 am »
The problem isn't just Bozo; it's the entire lot of corrupt scum called the Conservative Party.

My fear is that they get rid of Bozo and give themselves a veneer of having reinvented themselves as less tainted.

There's enough utter fuckwits in Britain to fall for it.


Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6941 on: Today at 11:04:32 am »
Looks like the treasury minister* is about to resign, and Javid will deliver a resignation statement to the house after PMQs.

* John Glen, economic secretary to the treasury.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6942 on: Today at 11:06:22 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:54:42 am
I mean, when even Lee Anderson and Jonathan Gullis - the two stupidest people in parliament, and right up there for the stupidest ever elected there - have lost confidence, you have to say that he's going to get crushed in a party confidence vote.

There are quite a few candidates for those positions.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6943 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:06:22 am
There are quite a few candidates for those positions.

It's Dorries for me.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6944 on: Today at 11:12:05 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:06:22 am
There are quite a few candidates for those positions.

Credit where it's due - Burgon and Webbe would both be strong contenders too!
