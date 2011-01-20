Looks like Johnson is meant to give evidence at a committee at 3pm. Should be tasty, assuming he doesn't duck out of it.



I can't imagine the Queen refusing Bozo a request to dissolve Parliament. Her entire rein has been hands off, so it would be unprecedented in modern times to do so. Besides which, she would probably be glad to see the back of him too. But Charles is essentially Regent at this point. I don't know if he's been given authority on such matters, but the request might have to go through him.



Does Bozo have to lose a VoNC before a leadership election can begin, or can he be challenged directly? If he called a snap election after losing a confidence vote would a leadership election have to wait? That could take a month on it's own even under normal circumstances.



Once parliament is dissolved, MPs cease to be MPs. They revert to being parliamentary candidates. That could throw a major spanner in the works of a leadership election in terms of the MP vote.