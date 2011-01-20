Are experts expecting him to go still?



The assumption seems to be that the 1922 will spring into action after their own elections to the committee (I don't know the exact date for this, keep seeing "next week"). Whether it could all be forced through in the next 2 weeks is up in the air, but if they don't manage it then he's in for a torrid summer, knowing that a second party VoNC is incoming as soon as they're all back in September. Nobody expects him to survive such a vote, if people have been elected by the parliamentary party on a platform of allowing it.Christ knows how he reacts to all that, the positions of Prime Minister (essentially, the one MP who commands the confidence of the commons and can therefore pass legislation) and Leader of the largest party in the Commons aren't strictly the same thing, but if he tries to go against the party's decision then it's probably General Election time. Even if he doesn't call one, Starmer is sure to table a Commons VoNC and dare the Tory Rebels who have voted him out internally to keep him in office. If they then don't vote with Labour, then you end up heading towards 2024 in the farcical position of a riven Tory party with a new leader sniping at Johnson from the backbenches and voting down anything he tries to do. I can only imagine what sort of electoral bloodbath could be in store there. Safer long term for them to bring him down earlier, even if it results in a Labour GE victory later this year.It feels like it can't get to all that, but the alternative is Johnson himself showing some humility and doing the right thing (by Tory standards), which is also unprecedented.