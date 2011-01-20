Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:17:23 am
Laura Trott has resigned. Junior minister and one of our greatest ever Olympians, quite a career.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:23:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:41 am
I wonder if there will be another resignation just before PMQs?

That would be maximum impact. 

 Ind you, I dont really see the point now, hes finished, its just a matter of days now.

May > Johnson > Chamberlain

?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:27:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:23 am
Laura Trott has resigned. Junior minister and a one of our greatest ever Olympians, quite a career.


That Laura is now married as Laura Kenny.  She's also a dame.


But not sure if I'm being wooshed?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:31:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:23 am
Laura Trott has resigned. Junior minister and a one of our greatest ever Olympians, quite a career.
:D
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:31:34 am
Will Quince, or Qwill Wince, has resigned.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:32:30 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:58:30 am
If the 1922 committee change their rules to get him out Johnson is such a (Trump-like) narcissist wouldnt be surprised if he calls an election.  Not sure if he can make that unilateral decision but if he can he likely will.

As Prime Minister I think he can. I'm not sure there is a precedent, and it likely goes against convention, but he could slather on about "seeking a fresh mandate from the people", or equating having no confidence in him is the same as having none in the government. (That last one is on shaky ground, but honesty isn't his strong point.)

But I can't see the 1922 committee changing the rules unless they're sure to get a result. Losing a VoNC must force a resignation as party leader, or Boris turns into another Corbyn.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:33:38 am
Wonder if he'll turn up for PMQ's later on?

He'll have more Ukrainian stamps on his passport than cabinet resignations by the end of the month
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:35:13 am
Good way of learning Tory MP names is watching them resign. Havent heard of half of these until the last few days.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:37:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:31:34 am
Will Quince, or Qwill Wince, has resigned.

No surprise after doing his best Joseph Goebbels impression on Monday
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:39:09 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:33:38 am
Wonder if he'll turn up for PMQ's later on?

He'll have more Ukrainian stamps on his passport than cabinet resignations by the end of the month

He will probably ask for Zelensky to have a vote in the confidence vote.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:39:40 am
Not even 0900 and another 2 have gone.  The cabal is breaking apart.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:42:13 am
Since 2014 this government has had 7 education secretaries in cabinet (Gove, Morgan, Greening, Hinds, Williamson, Zahawi and now Donelan).

There is just no hope for future generations in terms of education when there is just a revolving door for those in charge
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:44:52 am
Apologies I'm not versed on British politics, but why are all these MP's resigning?

Is it in protest of Johnson?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:45:18 am
Still no word from Gove?  All the papers are saying he's going to stay but I haven't seen a direct quote.

Is he plotting something?  Or is he just on a massive come down and hasn't checked his phone yet?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:47:27 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:52 am
Apologies I'm not versed on British politics, but why are all these MP's resigning?

Is it in protest of Johnson?

Yes our version of Trump appears to be on the way out hopefully.  But like Trump hell have to be dragged out kicking and screaming
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:47:46 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:52 am
Apologies I'm not versed on British politics, but why are all these MP's resigning?

Is it in protest of Johnson?

Pretty much.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:49:13 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:42:13 am
Since 2014 this government has had 7 education secretaries in cabinet (Gove, Morgan, Greening, Hinds, Williamson, Zahawi and now Donelan).

There is just no hope for future generations in terms of education when there is just a revolving door for those in charge

Gove will always be Tepid’s true love. #neverforgetyourfirst
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:50:15 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:45:18 am
Still no word from Gove?  All the papers are saying he's going to stay but I haven't seen a direct quote.

Is he plotting something?  Or is he just on a massive come down and hasn't checked his phone yet?

Siding with Bonzo apparently but I haven't seen a quote either. According to Politico last night "He was seeing Pagliacci, which appropriately ends in destruction and misery. The famous final line is: la commedia è finita  the comedy is finished.

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 08:57:35 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:52 am
Apologies I'm not versed on British politics, but why are all these MP's resigning?

Is it in protest of Johnson?

Bringing him down from the inside, but who knows how long hell hang on for and what further damage his fuckwit supportive MPs will do in the meantime. Imagine if that report about him wanting to make Dorries Chancellor is true.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:01:32 am
Fucking baffles me how MPs go from Health Minister to Education Minister to Minister of Covid then to Minister of Ukraine War then Minister of Cost of Living Crisis.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:09:55 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:57:35 am
Bringing him down from the inside, but who knows how long hell hang on for and what further damage his fuckwit supportive MPs will do in the meantime. Imagine if that report about him wanting to make Dorries Chancellor is true.

Presumably it wasn't true as ... he didn't  ???
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:10:51 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:01:32 am
Fucking baffles me how MPs go from Health Minister to Education Minister to Minister of Covid then to Minister of Ukraine War then Minister of Cost of Living Crisis.

Musical chairs isn't it mate, doesn't matter to them, none of it, they're just shoring up the numbers

If it's musical chairs, let's hope the tune today is Chopin's Piano Sonata No. 2

Though feels more like the Benny Hill theme
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:13:13 am
Are experts expecting him to go still?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:14:36 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:50:15 am
Siding with Bonzo apparently but I haven't seen a quote either. According to Politico last night "He was seeing Pagliacci, which appropriately ends in destruction and misery. The famous final line is: la commedia è finita  the comedy is finished.


Is that what they're calling it these days?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:14:55 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:52 am
Apologies I'm not versed on British politics, but why are all these MP's resigning?

Is it in protest of Johnson?

The exact reason will vary by MP, but broadly the events across the weekend have reinforced publicly the notion that every action/line No 10 takes now is for the benefit of extending Johnson's career specifically. That's not a necessarily a deal breaker to a Tory MP unless it's very obviously running counter to the benefit of the government/party/wider country, at that point they have to look at their own political future.

People like Quince this morning were out there just the other day towing the party line, repeating lies to the public. No 10 have made him look like either an total idiot or in on the scam. If he doesn't resign then it's only going to look like the latter. At least now he can claim to be an honest idiot.

A lot of the junior ones - the PPS etc - will be assuming that a change is coming and don't want to be painted as Johnson loyalists, which might bar their way back into a government role later.

The senior ones might be hoping that his cabinet collapsing brings him to a resignation point, but nobody really expects that of Johnson.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:19:49 am
Once the protective ring around Johnson is down the really damning stories will be aired. Johnson will have groped many people in his time. Then there's the charlie. Details to follow.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:23:03 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:01:32 am
Fucking baffles me how MPs go from Health Minister to Education Minister to Minister of Covid then to Minister of Ukraine War then Minister of Cost of Living Crisis.

Also, the second most powerful job in the country is filled within a few hours. In what other role anywhere is that possible (without interviews, references, vetting etc)?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:24:54 am
Tories lie to the public as naturally as breathing. However, they seem to take exception to being lied to, especially by other Tories.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:28:31 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:23:03 am
Also, the second most powerful job in the country is filled within a few hours. In what other role anywhere is that possible (without interviews, references, vetting etc)?

Exactly this.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:28:38 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:50:15 am
Siding with Bonzo apparently but I haven't seen a quote either. According to Politico last night "He was seeing Pagliacci, which appropriately ends in destruction and misery. The famous final line is: la commedia è finita  the comedy is finished.

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:33:19 am
The assumption seems to be that he doesnt make Friday.

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:35:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:19 am
The assumption seems to be that he doesnt make Friday.



Not so sure.

Will he pull out of PMQs?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:36:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:19 am
The assumption seems to be that he doesnt make Friday.

I doubt he goes that quickly, I think weeks rather than days, summer recess is two weeks today. 
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:38:52 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:13:13 am
Are experts expecting him to go still?

The assumption seems to be that the 1922 will spring into action after their own elections to the committee (I don't know the exact date for this, keep seeing "next week"). Whether it could all be forced through in the next 2 weeks is up in the air, but if they don't manage it then he's in for a torrid summer, knowing that a second party VoNC is incoming as soon as they're all back in September. Nobody expects him to survive such a vote, if people have been elected by the parliamentary party on a platform of allowing it.

Christ knows how he reacts to all that, the positions of Prime Minister (essentially, the one MP who commands the confidence of the commons and can therefore pass legislation) and Leader of the largest party in the Commons aren't strictly the same thing, but if he tries to go against the party's decision then it's probably General Election time. Even if he doesn't call one, Starmer is sure to table a Commons VoNC and dare the Tory Rebels who have voted him out internally to keep him in office. If they then don't vote with Labour, then you end up heading towards 2024 in the farcical position of a riven Tory party with a new leader sniping at Johnson from the backbenches and voting down anything he tries to do. I can only imagine what sort of electoral bloodbath could be in store there. Safer long term for them to bring him down earlier, even if it results in a Labour GE victory later this year.

It feels like it can't get to all that, but the alternative is Johnson himself showing some humility and doing the right thing (by Tory standards), which is also unprecedented.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
Today at 09:39:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:33:19 am
The assumption seems to be that he doesnt make Friday.



This will be the cabinet by Friday....



https://twitter.com/trombiker/status/1544594644192960512
