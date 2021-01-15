No, Johnson does not need to call a general election if he loses a VoNC. what will happen is Johnson resigns as PM, there will be a leadership contest voted on by Tory MPs





that's not true, the Tories choose the leader of their party, yes that means that the leader is the PM but they are two separate roles.For example, the Tory leader could be a member of the House of Lords but the Prime Minister I think now has to sit in the House of Commons.He does not have to resign if he is not the leader of the Tory Party, he would have to offer his resignation to the Queen and if he chooses to remain then he would have to be removed by the MPs if all parties in a vote of no confidence which I now believe leads to a General Election as the FTPA has now been repealed