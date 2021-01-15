Still think the Tories hang on after an inevitable rebranding post Johnson. If (might be a big if) they can manage internal conflict enough to hold off an election until 2024.
Is a shame that Labour are a useless twat of a party too.
Yes, they know how to stab a loser in the back and pretend they never existed when they look like losing
Hague, Howard, May, Duncan-Smith, Thatcher, Heath etc
Labour are good at electing the wrong leader who convince themselves they can personally lead the party to victory when everyone else knows they can't
Foot, Kinnock, Corbyn, Milliband, Brown, Starmer?
If only John Smith had looked after his heart