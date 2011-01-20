Difference is the threat won't work for Johnson, they'll have to follow through and change the rules.
This feels like the last days of Ole.What's the current resignation tally? Four or five?
Zahawi going into No10 now.Is it for a resignation or a promotion. (Or a resignation becoming a promotion)
Think it might just be a bj for Johnson to cheer him up.
Barclay at Health...
fuck knows who's going to Education...
It's like your sunday league team ringing up that guy who 'isn't into football' because all your mates went out on the piss last night and are too hungover to play
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
1922 committee can quickly alter the rules like they did with May but Johnson is unique megalomaniac
Nadine Dorries and Grant Shapps are as thick as mince, therefore ideal candidates.
me thinks he's a tad bitter that the previous leader is no longer the current one but we don't want to go down that route and get the thread locked!
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Steve Barclay at Health now.Which means No10 again have no Chief of Staff, there's still no Party Chair (he also was still a CO Minister). Looks like Zahawi to Chancellor and fuck knows who's going to Education...Absolute fucking shambles.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Gavin Williamson at a loose end....
Yeah, I expect you are correct.But one is mediocre as LOTO. The other, a total liability. It is not that difficult, is it.
Come on, who's going to be next?
Nobody. Assume Zahawi sent Johnson a letter and has been given the Chancellor role to keep him in.
Rumours of stand off at Number 10. Johnson wants to give Truss No.11, Zahawi's threatening to walk if he doesn't get the gig.
Begs the question of who gets Foreign Sec.Truss has definitely stayed loyal for too long aswell...
indeed, I'm not a big fan of Starmer, I voted for Nandy but I'm not exactly sure what people want him to do. He regularly batters Johnson at the despatch post, Labour have been in the lead in every single poll this year.I get the argument with Brexit but re-opening that wound would be electoral suicide
Breaking news: Barclay resigns as health secretary
Resigns? Wasn't he just appointed?
whoosh
Think he was taking the piss mate
