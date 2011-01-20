Poll

Author Topic: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?  (Read 252929 times)

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 08:42:45 pm »
This feels like the last days of Ole.

What's the current resignation tally? Four or five?
Popcorn's Art

Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 08:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:39:18 pm
Difference is the threat won't work for Johnson, they'll have to follow through and change the rules.

That's true, Johnson has no shame or dignity.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:42:45 pm
This feels like the last days of Ole.

What's the current resignation tally? Four or five?

Given his record with Pincher, I could actually see Boris give the Chancellor job to Giggseh 'til end of the parliament.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Barclay at Health...
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 08:44:34 pm »
Steve Barclay at Health now.

Which means No10 again have no Chief of Staff, there's still no Party Chair (he also was still a CO Minister). Looks like Zahawi to Chancellor and fuck knows who's going to Education...

Absolute fucking shambles.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:36:32 pm
Zahawi going into No10 now.

Is it for a resignation or a promotion. (Or a resignation becoming a promotion)

Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 06:54:24 pm
Think it might just be a bj for Johnson to cheer him up.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 08:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:44:15 pm
Barclay at Health...

It's like your sunday league team ringing up that guy who 'isn't into football' because all your mates went out on the piss last night and are too hungover to play
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 08:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 link=topic=351223.msg18408827#msg18408827 date=
fuck knows who's going to Education...


Nadine Dorries and Grant Shapps are as thick as mince, therefore ideal candidates.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:49:24 pm
It's like your sunday league team ringing up that guy who 'isn't into football' because all your mates went out on the piss last night and are too hungover to play

And all the good players have been kicked off the team because they insisted on playing by the rules.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 08:53:15 pm »
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:15 pm
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on

I do too. He won't leave of his own accord.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:15 pm
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on
1922 committee can quickly alter the rules like they did with May but Johnson is unique megalomaniac
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm »
Breaking news: Barclay resigns as health secretary
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 08:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:15 pm
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on

Doesn't matter if he does.

I mean, yes it matters that the country will continue to suffer, but if Bozo hangs on he'll drag the Tory Party through the wringer the same way Wanda Maximoff did to Mister Fantastic.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:15 pm
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on

Nailed on, hes never resigning ever. They will have to change the Tory party rules and all that to get rid of him, hell threaten a general election and then the Tories will shit themselves and fall back in line.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 08:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:15 pm
I genuinely think this c*nt will hang on

Hes like an eel wearing a teflon suit. None the less, I think this is a case of death by a thousand cuts c**ts.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 08:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:55:29 pm
1922 committee can quickly alter the rules like they did with May but Johnson is unique megalomaniac

I genuinely think he'd need two votes of confidence.

If he loses the Tory one - he's technically still the Queen's Prime Minister until he can reliably not command a majority. I reckon he'd tough it out for a vote in the house...
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 08:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:55:29 pm
1922 committee can quickly alter the rules like they did with May but Johnson is unique megalomaniac

They only threatened it with May - she had the self respect to take the hint after that.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 08:57:59 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:50:16 pm
Nadine Dorries and Grant Shapps are as thick as mince, therefore ideal candidates.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 08:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:32:57 pm
me thinks he's a tad bitter that the previous leader is no longer the current one but we don't want to go down that route and get the thread locked!
Yeah, I expect you are correct.

But one is mediocre as LOTO. The other, a total liability. It is not that difficult, is it.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:44:34 pm
Steve Barclay at Health now.

Which means No10 again have no Chief of Staff, there's still no Party Chair (he also was still a CO Minister). Looks like Zahawi to Chancellor and fuck knows who's going to Education...

Absolute fucking shambles.
Gavin Williamson at a loose end....
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 09:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:59:18 pm
Gavin Williamson at a loose end....

I can think of worse.

One worse.

But sadly I think that one will get it...
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:59:18 pm
Gavin Williamson at a loose end....
Right, thats enough of that.

It Sir Gavin to you
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm »
Come on, who's going to be next?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 09:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:58:15 pm
Yeah, I expect you are correct.

But one is mediocre as LOTO. The other, a total liability. It is not that difficult, is it.
indeed, I'm not a big fan of Starmer, I voted for Nandy but I'm not exactly sure what people want him to do. He regularly batters Johnson at the despatch post, Labour have been in the lead in every single poll this year.

I get the argument with Brexit but re-opening that wound would be electoral suicide
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 09:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:05:38 pm
Come on, who's going to be next?

Nobody. Assume Zahawi sent Johnson a letter and has been given the Chancellor role to keep him in.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:08:00 pm
Nobody. Assume Zahawi sent Johnson a letter and has been given the Chancellor role to keep him in.

Rumours of stand off at Number 10. Johnson wants to give Truss No.11, Zahawi's threatening to walk if he doesn't get the gig.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 09:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:09:23 pm
Rumours of stand off at Number 10. Johnson wants to give Truss No.11, Zahawi's threatening to walk if he doesn't get the gig.

Begs the question of who gets Foreign Sec.

Truss has definitely stayed loyal for too long aswell...
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:10:19 pm
Begs the question of who gets Foreign Sec.

Truss has definitely stayed loyal for too long aswell...
Truss to Chancellor and Zahawhi to the Foreign Office I suspect
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 09:15:43 pm »
Donelan in No10 now. Would assume she's either getting promoted at Education or going to DCMS if Dorries is getting a bigger job.

*gulp*
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 09:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:05:56 pm
indeed, I'm not a big fan of Starmer, I voted for Nandy but I'm not exactly sure what people want him to do. He regularly batters Johnson at the despatch post, Labour have been in the lead in every single poll this year.

I get the argument with Brexit but re-opening that wound would be electoral suicide
Not enough of the UK population have connected the dots with Brexit. As you say, now is not the time to talk about or consider it. But that time will come - after much more misery.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 09:17:22 pm »
Christ, just catching up with all this now. They are falling like nine pins 😂🤣😂

Just need a caption of Goldberg saying Whos Next
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6792 on: Today at 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 08:56:31 pm
Breaking news: Barclay resigns as health secretary

Resigns? Wasn't he just appointed?
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6793 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:19:40 pm
Resigns? Wasn't he just appointed?
whoosh
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 09:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:19:40 pm
Resigns? Wasn't he just appointed?

Think he was taking the piss mate ;D
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6796 on: Today at 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:42:45 pm
This feels like the last days of Ole.

What's the current resignation tally? Four or five?

He's 2 days behind Neville Chamberlain. 26 behind Theresa May.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6797 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
The current Prime Minister is probably the biggest asset Nicola Sturgeon has to win independence at the moment. I would have thought the Unionist party might have noticed that before now.

He's a bumbling clown she can point and laugh at as often as she wants and point out we shouldn't have anything to do with him and his country. And she would be right.
Re: Tories - are there any MPs that haven't groped, raped or assaulted someone?
« Reply #6798 on: Today at 09:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 09:23:57 pm
Think he was taking the piss mate ;D

Not totally inconceivable with this current shite
