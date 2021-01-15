Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Online HarryLabrador

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 06:13:49 pm »
Rishi has resigned as well.
Online Statto Red

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 06:14:23 pm »
Rats deserting a sinking ship
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 06:14:31 pm »
Sunak gone.

Online TSC

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 06:14:36 pm »
Bring on yer election Johnson
Online gjr1

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm »
its over now for sure!!!
Online ShakaHislop

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Online Libertine

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 06:15:36 pm »
So everything was fine until now, but Johnson knowing about Pincher's actions and reputation was the deal breaker?

Absolute charlatans the lot of them.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
Fucking rats.
Online Ray K

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm »
It's all over now.
Online TSC

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 06:17:56 pm »
Switched channel to see bbc reaction and Wimbledon is on bbc 1 and bbc 2. 
Online rawcusk8

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:14:23 pm
Rats deserting a sinking ship
This all day every day, bunch of twats.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 06:18:42 pm »
Brilliant, get out the popcorn and lets feast on the blue on blue.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 06:18:51 pm »
Might not see the week out.
Online Fromola

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 06:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:15:36 pm
So everything was fine until now, but Johnson knowing about Pincher's actions and reputation was the deal breaker?

Absolute charlatans the lot of them.

It was a new scandal every day though now, it was completely untenable. It felt different today from the reporting of it, not the usual supine or supportive media anymore. You could see their faces at that cabinet meeting Johnson brought the reporters in to.

Glad that gobshite is having his day of reckoning, but he'll go off to get rich after destroying the country.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 06:19:29 pm »
Online Fromola

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 06:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:18:51 pm
Might not see the week out.

I hope he sees tomorrow out for PMQ's at least.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 06:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:18:51 pm
Might not see the week out.
He might not make it to PMQs at this rate
Online Nick110581

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 06:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:19:32 pm
I hope he sees tomorrow out for PMQ's at least.

Whats the point ? Stand there and just lie some more.
Online Ray K

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
Last time 2 cabinet members quit in unison was Westlake for Thatcher. Or Howe and Lawson within a couple of weeks for the end of Thatcher
Offline Lusty

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm »
Hello. Hello. Here we go.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 06:20:43 pm »
I reckon Zahawi next, it'll just be Johnson and Dorries rattling around Downing St soon.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Nadine, buy some Imodium, Im making your chancellor
Online PatriotScouser

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 06:21:01 pm »
Nadine Dorries' tweets this evening are going to be epic.
Online Father Ted

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6543 on: Today at 06:21:05 pm »
He'll still try and stagger on.
Online rob1966

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6544 on: Today at 06:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:15:36 pm
So everything was fine until now, but Johnson knowing about Pincher's actions and reputation was the deal breaker?

Absolute charlatans the lot of them.

Sky just said something about cabinet ministers having been going out defending him and then the story keeps changing. It's all about saving their own careers, they know he's a dead man walking and don't want to go down with him.
Offline Snail

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6545 on: Today at 06:22:29 pm »
Yeah he's finally goosed I reckon.
Online Phineus

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6546 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:21:01 pm
Nadine Dorries' tweets this evening are going to be epic.

I am here for it. Someone needs to get her on an interview ASAP.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6547 on: Today at 06:23:47 pm »
Got to laugh really.  No health secretary during a pandemic and no chancellor while there's a cost of living crisis.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6548 on: Today at 06:24:15 pm »
He's fucked now, he'll probably hang on though until it's just him and Dorries left
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 06:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:20:43 pm
I reckon Zahawi next, it'll just be Johnson and Dorries rattling around Downing St soon.
beat me too it
Online Libertine

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 06:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:22:52 pm
I am here for it. Someone needs to get her on an interview ASAP.

