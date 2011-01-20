We are addicted to rising house prices. I'm not sure it's just an aspirational thing any more either. Our economy seems to be propped up by it. Would be interesting to compare housing costs across Europe.



Edit love Google

Affordability of Own Housing

In order to assess the affordability of own housing, we calculated

the number of average gross annual salaries needed to purchase

a standardised new dwelling in each country. There is, however,

a limitation to this measure in geographically larger markets that might

have higher spreads of purchase prices. For the purpose of calculations,

we assume an average apartment with a floor area of 70 square meters.

For the first time, the least affordable own housing has been

found in Serbia, which ended second in this measure last year.

Buyers in Serbia needed an average of 15.2 gross annual salaries

to purchase a standardised dwelling.

After four years in the first position in, the Czech Republic

recorded the second least affordable housing among the

participating countries with an average of 12.2 gross annual

salaries to purchase a standardised dwelling. In comparison to last

year, this is an increase by almost two average annual salaries.

Similar to last year, potential buyers in Slovakia and Austria would

spend around ten average gross annual salaries to purchase

a 70 square meter dwelling.

Citizens in Israel, Latvia, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia had to

spend between 810 average annual salaries to afford own house.

If local buyers are looking for an average new dwelling in Poland,

Romania, Bosna and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, the

Netherlands, Italy and Germany, they would need to save money

for about 68 years.

Very good affordability of own housing can be found in Norway,

Bulgaria, Portugal and Belgium. In these countries, a standardised

dwelling can be purchased for about 45 times of the average

annual salary.

In comparison, Ireland appears relatively affordable with

3.1 average annual salaries to purchase a standardised dwelling.

The affordability, however, remains a substantial issue in this

country as mortgage lending rules and imbalance between supply

and demand keep the residential market strained.