The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
July 2, 2022, 01:28:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July  2, 2022, 09:37:29 am
Its not just him, the entire party is rotten. Even if he does take a tumble down the stairs, whoever comes in next will be different but just as flawed. Sunak with his green card and dodgy tax status who cant fill up a car, Truss and Dorries are plain retarded, Patel is just fucking evil, and then you have an assortment of perverts and criminals. Thinking about it now, Im not sure which way round its all happened, has Johnson caused a moral decline of the Tories and politics in general, or is he a symptoms of the moral decline?

Used to be that pervs, grifters, etc, joined and hid in among various religious orders, likely still do to some extent.  This cabal masquerading as a political party is the modern non-religious equivalent sect for such deviants to hang out.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
July 2, 2022, 11:11:16 pm
This is somewhat rhetorical, but why wasnt/isn't much more made of Johnsons sex act in parliament?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
July 2, 2022, 11:32:00 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on July  2, 2022, 08:55:55 am
So the new bright idea to fix the housing market 50 year mortgages you can pass on to your kids  :butt
I think it's been a thing in Japan for a while now.  I generally find that when I skim through global news stories and find practices that make my skin crawl (generational mortgages, zero hours contracts, adding additional storeys to properties without requiring planning permission etc.) then it's not long before it becomes a policy here as well.  Anything to eek that extra 1% for asset owners and shareholders.

Housing is, of course, another policy area that Labour could really distinguish itself from the Tories.  That house prices continue to rise from an already unsustainably high level during a cost of living squeeze not seen for a generation should be a wake up call but the prescribed cure seems to be just be more of the same.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 08:40:13 am
We are addicted to rising house prices. I'm not sure it's just an aspirational thing any more either. Our economy seems to be propped up by it. Would be interesting to compare housing costs across Europe.

Affordability of Own Housing
In order to assess the affordability of own housing, we calculated
the number of average gross annual salaries needed to purchase
a standardised new dwelling in each country. There is, however,
a limitation to this measure in geographically larger markets that might
have higher spreads of purchase prices. For the purpose of calculations,
we assume an average apartment with a floor area of 70 square meters.
For the first time, the least affordable own housing has been
found in Serbia, which ended second in this measure last year.
Buyers in Serbia needed an average of 15.2 gross annual salaries
to purchase a standardised dwelling.
After four years in the first position in, the Czech Republic
recorded the second least affordable housing among the
participating countries with an average of 12.2 gross annual
salaries to purchase a standardised dwelling. In comparison to last
year, this is an increase by almost two average annual salaries.
Similar to last year, potential buyers in Slovakia and Austria would
spend around ten average gross annual salaries to purchase
a 70 square meter dwelling.
Citizens in Israel, Latvia, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia had to
spend between 810 average annual salaries to afford own house.
If local buyers are looking for an average new dwelling in Poland,
Romania, Bosna and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, the
Netherlands, Italy and Germany, they would need to save money
for about 68 years.
Very good affordability of own housing can be found in Norway,
Bulgaria, Portugal and Belgium. In these countries, a standardised
dwelling can be purchased for about 45 times of the average
annual salary.
In comparison, Ireland appears relatively affordable with
3.1 average annual salaries to purchase a standardised dwelling.
The affordability, however, remains a substantial issue in this
country as mortgage lending rules and imbalance between supply
and demand keep the residential market strained.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 08:48:00 am
It's on internet, so it must be true  :P This time I'm willing to believe it is (Yes, I am foreigner).

"A long thread of what Tories have become":
https://twitter.com/BehavinAint/status/1542614164824260609
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 09:10:58 am
Quote from: thaddeus on July  2, 2022, 11:32:00 pm
I think it's been a thing in Japan for a while now.  I generally find that when I skim through global news stories and find practices that make my skin crawl (generational mortgages, zero hours contracts, adding additional storeys to properties without requiring planning permission etc.) then it's not long before it becomes a policy here as well.  Anything to eek that extra 1% for asset owners and shareholders.

Housing is, of course, another policy area that Labour could really distinguish itself from the Tories.  That house prices continue to rise from an already unsustainably high level during a cost of living squeeze not seen for a generation should be a wake up call but the prescribed cure seems to be just be more of the same.

Its scary, between student loans and 50 year mortgages future generations will just spend their entire lives in financial servitude, always in debt to someone. My mate (who works for a hedge fund) warned me the next thing will be companies giving people money to pay for their studies and then taking a % of what they earn for the rest of their lives. Its literally the return of serfdom.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 09:44:39 am
Quote from: Machae on July  2, 2022, 11:11:16 pm
This is somewhat rhetorical, but why wasnt/isn't much more made of Johnsons sex act in parliament?

Im pretty sure if I received a blow job at work me and the lovely lady giving said blowjob would have been out of the job.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 09:47:18 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:10:58 am
Its scary, between student loans and 50 year mortgages future generations will just spend their entire lives in financial servitude, always in debt to someone. My mate (who works for a hedge fund) warned me the next thing will be companies giving people money to pay for their studies and then taking a % of what they earn for the rest of their lives. Its literally the return of serfdom.

Incentivising people to invest in 'build to rent' and property via tax discounts has created the 21st century version of landed gentry.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 10:00:29 am
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 08:48:00 am
It's on internet, so it must be true  :P This time I'm willing to believe it is (Yes, I am foreigner).

"A long thread of what Tories have become":
https://twitter.com/BehavinAint/status/1542614164824260609

I think most scousers have known all this for quite a while now
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 10:07:52 am
Quote from: west_london_red on July  1, 2022, 12:20:26 pm
Communist bar staff spiked his drink?

In the Carlton club? Never!
Whats  the world be coming to.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm
The Mail on Sunday has turned on Johnson. He's toast.

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 07:18:01 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm
The Mail on Sunday has turned on Johnson. He's toast.

Spoiler
[close]

Both sides of the far right/left horseshoe are gleefully claiming Starmer and Rayner have secretly been fined.

Obvious guff - but most likely will happen as the latest thing to get the fat c*nt off the ropes.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
Quote from: Machae on July  2, 2022, 11:11:16 pm
This is somewhat rhetorical, but why wasnt/isn't much more made of Johnsons sex act in parliament?

We have a political discourse in this country where the Daily Mail and Rupert Murdoch set the agenda in terms of what's news (i.e. all the paper review shows etc).

What trends on Twitter is different but we have a cosy cabal of journalists who set the news agenda and decide what gets reported; and crucially what doesn't.

I think even the Daily Mail are starting to see their North Korea type reporting on Boris isn't cutting it any longer though, although the Mail on Sunday is a separate paper with a separate editor. Paul Dacre is waiting for his peerage from Johnson.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 07:33:52 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:00:29 am
I think most scousers have known all this for quite a while now

The problem is it takes the English long term Tory rule to wake up to it, as they did in the mid 90s.

History repeats itself, so they'll be voted out for a term or two and then get voted back in to wreck the country for another 15 years, until the country have had enough.

We need to change the voting system to PR net time they're out or nothing will change.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 08:31:05 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:44:39 am
Im pretty sure if I received a blow job at work me and the lovely lady giving said blowjob would have been out of the job.
A 'dishonourable discharge'?
