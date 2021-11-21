I mentioned this in a humerous thread, but what I've never understood is how some thick monied bastard from a rich family goes into Politics and is clearly as fucking stupid as they come can then get appointed to run a Government office like the MoJ or the NHS or whatever with ABSOLUTELY NO LIFE OR BUSINESS OR DEPARTMENT OR WORKING KNOWLEDGE OR SKILLS.



I used to do work for the UK Government in the past and the inbred Tory dickhead that 'ran it' was a clueless fucker with the intelligence of a brain-damaged ant. All he did was syphon off the money to their mates and spouses and fuck the department and the country. It's still fucked today and this damage this dickhead did will be here for a very, very long time.



I don't get it. Why is this allowed to happen?



I think there should be a law where before a Minister 'takes control' of a department, they must, by law, work in that department at a junior level and be shown how it works, what it does and how to run it.



I'm trying to think of all the brilliant Labour ministers over the years who would have been unqualified under your proposed scheme. Heres's two famous ones. Nye Bevan, coal-miner - no chance of a job as Minister of Health and therefore no NHS. Ernest Bevin, docker - no chance of a job as Foreign Secretary and therefore no Atlantic Alliance and no NATO.In fact traditionally the most common problem in democratic government is of Cabinet Ministers "going native" - ie adopting the manners and the policies of the department they are head of. This makes them creatures of Whitehall, perpetuating old ways of doing things simply because they are old. The comedy series 'Yes Minister' turned this into a joke of course. Your scheme would surely entrench this problem even more.The uselessness of the present government and of Ministers like Truss, Patel and Raab isn't to do with them lacking knowledge of the folkways of their Departments. It's to do with rank stupidity and raw prejudice. These individuals are unfit for office. And giving them some inside experience of the departments they are managing would do nothing to enhance their skills or improve their character. They are simply rotten.