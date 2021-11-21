Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Author Topic: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers  (Read 242531 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,402
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 02:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:54:55 am
I mentioned this in a humerous thread, but what I've never understood is how some thick monied bastard from a rich family goes into Politics and is clearly as fucking stupid as they come can then get appointed to run a Government office like the MoJ or the NHS or whatever with ABSOLUTELY NO LIFE OR BUSINESS OR DEPARTMENT OR WORKING KNOWLEDGE OR SKILLS.

I used to do work for the UK Government in the past and the inbred Tory dickhead that 'ran it' was a clueless fucker with the intelligence of a brain-damaged ant. All he did was syphon off the money to their mates and spouses and fuck the department and the country. It's still fucked today and this damage this dickhead did will be here for a very, very long time.

I don't get it. Why is this allowed to happen?

I think there should be a law where before a Minister 'takes control' of a department, they must, by law, work in that department at a junior level and be shown how it works, what it does and how to run it.

I'm trying to think of all the brilliant Labour ministers over the years who would have been unqualified under your proposed scheme. Heres's two famous ones. Nye Bevan, coal-miner - no chance of a job as Minister of Health and therefore no NHS. Ernest Bevin, docker - no chance of a job as Foreign Secretary and therefore no Atlantic Alliance and no NATO.

In fact traditionally the most common problem in democratic government is of Cabinet Ministers "going native" - ie adopting the manners and the policies of the department they are head of. This makes them creatures of Whitehall, perpetuating old ways of doing things simply because they are old. The comedy series 'Yes Minister' turned this into a joke of course. Your scheme would surely entrench this problem even more.

The uselessness of the present government and of Ministers like Truss, Patel and Raab isn't to do with them lacking knowledge of the folkways of their Departments. It's to do with rank stupidity and raw prejudice. These individuals are unfit for office. And giving them some inside experience of the departments they are managing would do nothing to enhance their skills or improve their character. They are simply rotten.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:37 pm by Yorkykopite »
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:24:37 pm
Can anyone afford not to back him?

Its getting to that stage now.
People need to make their voices heard.
Our human rights are gone next, we'll officially be a police state then.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,382
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 05:23:41 pm »
I see, Truss makes herself even more stupid than she already is, which is some achievement.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,878
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:23:41 pm
I see, Truss makes herself even more stupid than she already is, which is some achievement.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458

I love Truss. She is so awful and cant even speak properly. I am praying she replaces Boris.
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 05:32:12 pm »
BBC are publishing it, so they want to make her sound as thick as she is, which will help Boris
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:23:41 pm
I see, Truss makes herself even more stupid than she already is, which is some achievement.

Liz Truss fails to name time she challenged Gulf state on human rights

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61969458


Truss with another great advert for UK membership of the Customs Union and the accompanying EU trade deals that come with it.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,382
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 05:56:12 pm »
Truss is that stupid, i believe she failed her bimbo exams, apparently she got an F. ;D
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:56:12 pm
Truss is that stupid, i believe she failed her bimbo exams, apparently she got an F. ;D


She thinks she got an 'E' cos she misunderstood when the teacher told her she'd F'd up
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,382
  • Kloppite
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 06:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:02:07 pm

She thinks she got an 'E' cos she misunderstood when the teacher told her she'd F'd up

Yep. ;D
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,692
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 08:50:25 pm »
Think Roe Vs wade won't reach these shores?

They already have

https://twitter.com/MirrorPolitics/status/1541778555088011264?t=PZvlxoBkXoNlhjuLaDTOjA&s=19.

Fuck Danny Kruger
Fuck the Tory party
Fuck the government
Fuck all men that think this way
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:26:38 pm
I love Truss. She is so awful and cant even speak properly. I am praying she replaces Boris.
I'm sure that were Trustt not the favourite to replace Johnson that the Tories would have thrown Johnson out with the rubbish.  Apparently Truss polls very well with the local Tory groups but she would very quickly lose all the gains Johnson made in 2019.

I like MPs that have some real life experience and Truss must have had a hard life because, apparently, she's only 46.  I'm not sure if I was more surprised by that or by number 10 spokespeople claiming Johnson has a regular morning workout routine.  The Darth Vader effect.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,878
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 10:03:23 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:50:25 pm
Think Roe Vs wade won't reach these shores?

They already have

https://twitter.com/MirrorPolitics/status/1541778555088011264?t=PZvlxoBkXoNlhjuLaDTOjA&s=19.

Fuck Danny Kruger
Fuck the Tory party
Fuck the government
Fuck all men that think this way

Prue Leith can fuck off as well.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,012
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:32:51 pm
All fair points but we've only had one majority Labour government in most of our lifetimes and that was characterised by being a smidge to the left of centre (and right of centre on some issues).  I'm not sure there's any voting system that would see a left leaning Labour gain a majority anytime soon for many reasons.

I think PR could be a boon for Labour if they used it as an opportunity to return to being the party of workers and bang that drum as loudly as possible.  At the moment it all feels a bit half-hearted and apologetic for fear of upsetting the wavering conservatives they're also trying to woo.  Leave the Lib Dems to fight the Tories on that middle ground - something that Labour can't do at the moment as realistically they need a good share of those votes.

Corbyn for all his faults did get 40% and 32% of the vote share in 2017 and 2019 respectively.  Even the 2019 GE would have led to a Labour-led coalition in all likelihood with the Lib Dems, SNP and the Greens (combined 50.3% of votes!).

Corbyn delivered Brexit and that will fuck the country and the people in the UK for the forseeable future
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,897
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 10:19:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:49:59 pm
I'm sure that were Trustt not the favourite to replace Johnson that the Tories would have thrown Johnson out with the rubbish.  Apparently Truss polls very well with the local Tory groups but she would very quickly lose all the gains Johnson made in 2019.

I like MPs that have some real life experience and Truss must have had a hard life because, apparently, she's only 46.  I'm not sure if I was more surprised by that or by number 10 spokespeople claiming Johnson has a regular morning workout routine.  The Darth Vader effect.

She was a Remainer, and come the leadership contest the other Leavers will just gang up on her I suspect.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,012
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:39:46 pm
I'm trying to think of all the brilliant Labour ministers over the years who would have been unqualified under your proposed scheme. Heres's two famous ones. Nye Bevan, coal-miner - no chance of a job as Minister of Health and therefore no NHS. Ernest Bevin, docker - no chance of a job as Foreign Secretary and therefore no Atlantic Alliance and no NATO.

In fact traditionally the most common problem in democratic government is of Cabinet Ministers "going native" - ie adopting the manners and the policies of the department they are head of. This makes them creatures of Whitehall, perpetuating old ways of doing things simply because they are old. The comedy series 'Yes Minister' turned this into a joke of course. Your scheme would surely entrench this problem even more.

The uselessness of the present government and of Ministers like Truss, Patel and Raab isn't to do with them lacking knowledge of the folkways of their Departments. It's to do with rank stupidity and raw prejudice. These individuals are unfit for office. And giving them some inside experience of the departments they are managing would do nothing to enhance their skills or improve their character. They are simply rotten.


I've never been to university, just some thick, fat bastard that opines occasionally

but

These people are the richest of the rich, the creme of the creme, the top of their educational attainment and even to me, they seem pretty stupid and monumentally thick

Why is this?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 10:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:27:24 pm
I've never been to university, just some thick, fat bastard that opines occasionally

but

These people are the richest of the rich, the creme of the creme, the top of their educational attainment and even to me, they seem pretty stupid and monumentally thick

Why is this?
Surely you don't think they got into university because of their academic prowess?, I went to a really good university, and most of the Tory rich kids there were complete morons.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,012
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 10:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:51:21 pm
Surely you don't think they got into university because of their academic prowess?, I went to a really good university, and most of the Tory rich kids there were complete morons.

I have never been in that world. Working at 15. Got a HND by accident and worked all my life

I feel disappointed because I've always held people with degrees as something special and something I don't feel like I could have attained and it's disappointing because these people are honestly fucking thick
