Author Topic: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers  (Read 241387 times)

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm »
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 02:38:42 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.
You'd just vote Labour.  There's no reason PR should be damaging for the Labour Party and certainly not to the extent of the party ceasing to exist.

The differences are that your vote will always count in the national totting up (Good!) but you may end up in an area that votes in a Labour MP but is lumbered with an MP from another party (Bad!).  Of course you could also end up in an area that voted something other than Labour but still gets a Labour MP (Good - although not for those who voted for the majority candidate!).
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 02:43:32 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.
So. You'd like to replace this majority government voted in by a minority of the population with another majority government voted in by a different minority of the population.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm
Where would people like myself go?

This is such a bizarre response to something that would give people a lot more genuine choice on who to vote for than the existing setup.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:38:42 pm
You'd just vote Labour.  There's no reason PR should be damaging for the Labour Party and certainly not to the extent of the party ceasing to exist.

The differences are that your vote will always count in the national totting up (Good!) but you may end up in an area that votes in a Labour MP but is lumbered with an MP from another party (Bad!).  Of course you could also end up in an area that voted something other than Labour but still gets a Labour MP (Good - although not for those who voted for the majority candidate!).
I think you have to accept there's no perfect system. there are downsides  and upsides to FPTP. the same applies to PR. I would hope the PR supporters don't just plough ahead arguing for PR then being stuck with it when all the problems start to arrive decades later. be too late then.
The whole argument people are making for PR right now is to stop future extreme right governments like this government from ever holding a serious majority.
That means there will never be a Tory majority government in power to pass right wing Tory policy's into law and that's a good thing without doubt but if people believe this then they have to accept it must mean the end of any Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.
There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.
If people want to accept PR will damage the chances of a Majority Labour government and I know some do then that's fine at least we know the positives and the negatives rather than just pushing it through.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 03:32:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm
I think you have to accept there's no perfect system. there are downsides  and upsides to FPTP. the same applies to PR. I would hope the PR supporters don't just plough ahead arguing for PR then being stuck with it when all the problems start to arrive decades later. be too late then.
The whole argument people are making for PR right now is to stop future extreme right governments like this government from ever holding a serious majority.
That means there will never be a Tory majority government in power to pass right wing Tory policy's into law and that's a good thing without doubt but if people believe this then they have to accept it must mean the end of any Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.
There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.
If people want to accept PR will damage the chances of a Majority Labour government and I know some do then that's fine at least we know the positives and the negatives rather than just pushing it through.
All fair points but we've only had one majority Labour government in most of our lifetimes and that was characterised by being a smidge to the left of centre (and right of centre on some issues).  I'm not sure there's any voting system that would see a left leaning Labour gain a majority anytime soon for many reasons.

I think PR could be a boon for Labour if they used it as an opportunity to return to being the party of workers and bang that drum as loudly as possible.  At the moment it all feels a bit half-hearted and apologetic for fear of upsetting the wavering conservatives they're also trying to woo.  Leave the Lib Dems to fight the Tories on that middle ground - something that Labour can't do at the moment as realistically they need a good share of those votes.

Corbyn for all his faults did get 40% and 32% of the vote share in 2017 and 2019 respectively.  Even the 2019 GE would have led to a Labour-led coalition in all likelihood with the Lib Dems, SNP and the Greens (combined 50.3% of votes!).
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:56:18 pm
on Andy Burnham you can go right off someone!!!

Proportional representation would be the end of the Labour Party.

Where would people like myself go? To the Corbynite left party of the useless social democrat-Lib Demmy party? No thanks. Some of us are Labour.

Its great you think the current Labour party gives you a political home.  For many its made them homeless.

Others have addressed your issue with PR.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm
Labour majority government ever taking power to pass policy's we think will improve society etc.
There are other problems and they need to be acknowledged as well but I think this argument of PR being nothing to fear for the Labour party can't be right.

Assuming PR means, minority labour. I think some of the more socialist ideas may still make law as it will be mainly Lib Dems and Greens making up the rest and I don't think they would necessarily be fundamentally opposed to 'good' policies.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 04:11:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:32:51 pm
All fair points but we've only had one majority Labour government in most of our lifetimes and that was characterised by being a smidge to the left of centre (and right of centre on some issues).  I'm not sure there's any voting system that would see a left leaning Labour gain a majority anytime soon for many reasons.

I think PR could be a boon for Labour if they used it as an opportunity to return to being the party of workers and bang that drum as loudly as possible.  At the moment it all feels a bit half-hearted and apologetic for fear of upsetting the wavering conservatives they're also trying to woo.  Leave the Lib Dems to fight the Tories on that middle ground - something that Labour can't do at the moment as realistically they need a good share of those votes.

Corbyn for all his faults did get 40% and 32% of the vote share in 2017 and 2019 respectively.  Even the 2019 GE would have led to a Labour-led coalition in all likelihood with the Lib Dems, SNP and the Greens (combined 50.3% of votes!).
I would be covering old ground going to deep. the Lib Dems are Labours temporary allies right now and to be honest I find the likely hood of a far left led Labour party forming a coalition/alliance with the Lib Dems very unlikely.
We all have to reconsider our views over time especially when we are given good reason. if Scotland gains independence then Labour loose a bigger my enemies enemy allies than the Lib Dems. we may end with even more Tory majority governments once Scotland are gone which might actually mean another reason to support PR.
I think we have to blame the system that allows politicians to lie repeatedly without fear of any serious consequences to win those massive majority's rather than change the voting system to stop them.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm
Its great you think the current Labour party gives you a political home.  For many its made them homeless.

Others have addressed your issue with PR.

If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm
If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.

Well based on the rhetoric from the Shadow Cabinet, that wont be happening. 
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm
If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.

100% with this myself. And in our current political make up there would be a permanent Lib Dem presence in government, it will always be Lib Lab or Con Dem pretty much all the time and I cant say thats an idea I like.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm
Assuming PR means, minority labour. I think some of the more socialist ideas may still make law as it will be mainly Lib Dems and Greens making up the rest and I don't think they would necessarily be fundamentally opposed to 'good' policies.
Good policy's, it's always the other side of the coin, good policys to you or me may mean bad policy's to another party.
I don't think any of us know what the make up of PR Paliament would be, there are too many unknowns which always makes me think we should be careful of what we wish for, I guarantee though if PR came in say 2029 then Frottage would be over the moon, he would be straight out forming some sh.. stirring party to stand in the election and he would win millions of votes, I wouldn't even guess how many seats his party would win, could be 3-5 but could be 10+, Parliaments bad enough now without these clowns staging political stunts every week. taking it in turns to get thrown out by the speaker, asking questions for dramatics then all walking out in protest.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 04:48:26 pm »
John Major - blood scandal - "bad luck"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-61929986

This tit coughing up this takes some front, especially in light of his "defending the indefensible" speech not so long ago.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6334 on: Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:37:19 pm
Good policy's, it's always the other side of the coin, good policys to you or me may mean bad policy's to another party.
I don't think any of us know what the make up of PR Paliament would be, there are too many unknowns which always makes me think we should be careful of what we wish for, I guarantee though if PR came in say 2029 then Frottage would be over the moon, he would be straight out forming some sh.. stirring party to stand in the election and he would win millions of votes, I wouldn't even guess how many seats his party would win, could be 3-5 but could be 10+, Parliaments bad enough now without these clowns staging political stunts every week. taking it in turns to get thrown out by the speaker, asking questions for dramatics then all walking out in protest.

Not to worry, the Scots are off and the Welsh will surely follow. Little Englanders will have their little England, there'll be trouble then when the tories have a smaller pool of victims to crap all over.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6335 on: Yesterday at 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm
Not to worry, the Scots are off and the Welsh will surely follow. Little Englanders will have their little England, there'll be trouble then when the tories have a smaller pool of victims to crap all over.

Can't see a Scottish protocol to over come a border being too popular either, chants of build a wall more like  :)
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6336 on: Yesterday at 05:05:19 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm
Not to worry, the Scots are off and the Welsh will surely follow. Little Englanders will have their little England, there'll be trouble then when the tories have a smaller pool of victims to crap all over.

Im not sure about Wales, were not as confident/deluded as the Scots.  We also voted for Brexit, so there hasnt been a pro EU inspired push for Independence.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6337 on: Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:57:25 pm
Can't see a Scottish protocol to over come a border being too popular either, chants of build a wall more like  :)

It's half-built already
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6338 on: Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm
It's half-built already
Ironic as well, that wall was built to keep the Scottish out of England. we can hardly shout it's disgusting when the Scotch bring in a few Brickies to finish it off.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6339 on: Yesterday at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm
It's half-built already

We're taking Northumbria with us.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6340 on: Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6341 on: Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm
If you look at my post history you'll see my feelings on the Party, I'm mindful derailing this thread.

But my last point on PR. Lib Dems are much more closely aligned with one-nation tories than they'll ever be with Labour. Once the tories get a one-nation leader back again, Lib Dems will have no problems entering a coalition or a confidence and supply with them. Maybe not in the next GE. But certainly when the dust settles and if we had PR, then in the next decade or so in the 2030s and beyond, if the tories get back to a one-nation leader ala Cameron or Major then Lib Dems would have no problems aligning with them.

I want a Labour Govt. With Labour policies which won't be watered down by compromising with other parties in a PR system. FPTP for me is the best system to get that.

My final, final point on this - I promise  ;D

This is a clip from *and I spit* GB News but my friend Richard Johnson was discussing this very thing and just reiterates what I was saying but in a more detailed way.

https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1541354009738547200

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6342 on: Yesterday at 08:22:11 pm »
ok can we get back to hating the Tories now plz they fucked my life up I want them out by any means necessary they cost lives I hold them directly responsible for so much

https://www.politico.eu/article/electoral-defeats-leave-boris-johnson-treading-water/

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6343 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm
This pain and suffering is just getting started, protests and marches rarely occur in the bleak midwinter.

I suspect the Tory Party Conference could be lively.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6344 on: Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm »
Quote
NEW: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons bid to unilaterally override parts of Northern Irelands Brexit deal clears its first Commons hurdle after MPs backed it 295 to 221, majority 74.

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1541532084782628865

Not a single Tory voted against (they abstained at most)

https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Commons/Division/1325#noes
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 08:54:55 am »
I mentioned this in a humerous thread, but what I've never understood is how some thick monied bastard from a rich family goes into Politics and is clearly as fucking stupid as they come can then get appointed to run a Government office like the MoJ or the NHS or whatever with ABSOLUTELY NO LIFE OR BUSINESS OR DEPARTMENT OR WORKING KNOWLEDGE OR SKILLS.

I used to do work for the UK Government in the past and the inbred Tory dickhead that 'ran it' was a clueless fucker with the intelligence of a brain-damaged ant. All he did was syphon off the money to their mates and spouses and fuck the department and the country. It's still fucked today and this damage this dickhead did will be here for a very, very long time.

I don't get it. Why is this allowed to happen?

I think there should be a law where before a Minister 'takes control' of a department, they must, by law, work in that department at a junior level and be shown how it works, what it does and how to run it.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 09:12:33 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1541532084782628865

Not a single Tory voted against (they abstained at most)

https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Commons/Division/1325#noes

Why did 36 members of the Labour Party abstain - a far higher % than the Tories who abstained?  That to me is just as worrying - we know the Tory Central Office is doing everything they can to whip their members behind BoJo just because the "optics" of him losing (or being close) any vote (especially one on Brexit) - the Lavour Party to then have more abstains over such a crucial piece of Brexit-related regulation shows they are not really unanimously behind their leader, or unanimously even against the Tories.  Also shows they are still, fundamentally, soft on the economy and Brexit, 2 things that will lose them votes. 
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 09:20:22 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:12:33 am
Why did 36 members of the Labour Party abstain - a far higher % than the Tories who abstained?  That to me is just as worrying - we know the Tory Central Office is doing everything they can to whip their members behind BoJo just because the "optics" of him losing (or being close) any vote (especially one on Brexit) - the Lavour Party to then have more abstains over such a crucial piece of Brexit-related regulation shows they are not really unanimously behind their leader, or unanimously even against the Tories.  Also shows they are still, fundamentally, soft on the economy and Brexit, 2 things that will lose them votes. 

how many abstention were done on exchange? Also, what are normal numbers for exchanges? 36 seems a bit high to me.
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:54:55 am
I don't get it. Why is this allowed to happen?


There's a weird psychological trait with many British people to have a forelock-tugging deferrence for the 'upper classes'
