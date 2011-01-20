I mentioned this in a humerous thread, but what I've never understood is how some thick monied bastard from a rich family goes into Politics and is clearly as fucking stupid as they come can then get appointed to run a Government office like the MoJ or the NHS or whatever with ABSOLUTELY NO LIFE OR BUSINESS OR DEPARTMENT OR WORKING KNOWLEDGE OR SKILLS.
I used to do work for the UK Government in the past and the inbred Tory dickhead that 'ran it' was a clueless fucker with the intelligence of a brain-damaged ant. All he did was syphon off the money to their mates and spouses and fuck the department and the country. It's still fucked today and this damage this dickhead did will be here for a very, very long time.
I don't get it. Why is this allowed to happen?
I think there should be a law where before a Minister 'takes control' of a department, they must, by law, work in that department at a junior level and be shown how it works, what it does and how to run it.