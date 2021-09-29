Burnham speaking sense:



Andy Burnham says Labour must seize moment and back proportional representation



Writing in the Observer, mayor of Manchester says Tory byelection defeats should open the way for consensus and radical reform



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/andy-burnham-says-labour-must-seize-moment-and-back-proportional-representation



This is exactly what Blair should have done in the 90s and a key reason why his premiership was such a waste.PR would also be the end of the Tories having unlimited power to wreak havoc and pillage and wreck the country with 40% of the vote, while the majority of the electorate that backed other parties are basically ignored in Westminster. For all the shit Nick Clegg has to answer for, at least the Lib Dems reigned in a lot of the worst excesses of the Tories in that 2010-2015 parliament and the policy successes were generally theirs. If you have PR, then any future Tory government would be reigned in by other parties.