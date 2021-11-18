Part of the problem, and it may be media portyal rather than the truth, but labour don't seem to have many concrete ideas on how to fix things ? What, for example, are they proposing to lessen the cost of living crisis.



They came up with the Windfall tax. Starmer keeps telling him to drop taxes and reminds him they have put up taxes something like 14 times.Everyone keeps saying Labour have no policys, Johnson said the same throughout Covid and people believed it yet I saw him tell Johnson he had to do this or that throughout the whole 2 yrs. I take that to mean that would be what Starmer would have done if he was PM so he did have solutions and policys. the same applies to the economy. Starmer keeps telling him he has to do this every week yet people don't connect this to being his policys if he was PM.I found it to be a bit annoying. people were asking where his manifesto was within weeks of him taking over.I agree with Jiminy am also not happy about his Brexit stance, if he left the option open to re-join if Labour came to power then I could understand but he has closed that option and it was a unnecessary silly mistake. the problem is the knives are out and all these arguments of not knowing what Labour stand for anymore will be made to bring in someone who may well undo all the progress made over the last few yrs.I know what the Labour party stand for today, they are pro decency. pro NHS, care and education. etc etc. were in a situation were we have a extreme right fascist's in power yet people don't see the serious consequences of loosing in 2024.If Labour did do what we thought was impossible in 2019 and win the next election them I just hope people give them a break. they certainly didn't after 97 after another Tory government ran everything into the ground.They will have an enormous job to do. the warnings went unheeded back in 2016 (referendum) and 2019, anyone thinking the next Labour government are going to make everything brilliant is sadly badly mistaken, they will struggle for years to take us back to where we were before 2010.