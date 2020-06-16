Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 10:24:25 am »
https://www.blaetter.de/en/2021/07/the-politics-of-lies-boris-johnson-and-the-erosion-of-the-rule-of-law

It's long, a bit depressing, but well worth a read. Worth sharing too.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,243
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm »
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 36% (-2)
CON: 34% (+2)
LDEM: 13% (-)
GRN: 5% (-3)
REF: 4% (+1)

via
@KantarPublic
, 16 - 20 Jun
Chgs. w/ May

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1539924893105537024


This country is certifiably insane

(But then, Starmer is terrible. He's getting Corbyn-bad in terms of leadership ability, and is increasingly just letting the RWM dictate Labour policy.)
Offline Father Ted

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,001
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
'Corbyn-bad'? He doesn't even have the excuse of most of his own party repeatedly shitting themselves in public then blaming him for the ever growing mountain of shite accumulating outside Labour HQ, and he's had nothing but positive press coverage for his campaign of becoming the living embodiment of nothing becoming PM.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,815
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 01:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:06:45 pm
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 36% (-2)
CON: 34% (+2)
LDEM: 13% (-)
GRN: 5% (-3)
REF: 4% (+1)

via
@KantarPublic
, 16 - 20 Jun
Chgs. w/ May

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1539924893105537024


This country is certifiably insane

(But then, Starmer is terrible. He's getting Corbyn-bad in terms of leadership ability, and is increasingly just letting the RWM dictate Labour policy.)

Not sure, thats not a good set of numbers for the Tories. An election campaign could easily readjust the Labour/Lib Dem mix.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:06:45 pm
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 36% (-2)
CON: 34% (+2)
LDEM: 13% (-)
GRN: 5% (-3)
REF: 4% (+1)

via
@KantarPublic
, 16 - 20 Jun
Chgs. w/ May

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1539924893105537024


This country is certifiably insane

(But then, Starmer is terrible. He's getting Corbyn-bad in terms of leadership ability, and is increasingly just letting the RWM dictate Labour policy.)
On the positive side, we could reasonably lump the Labour, LibDem and Green votes together given that they appear to be cooperating more with each other. If they cooperate in the GE, the Tories could be obliterated. But yes, the Great British Public are indeed insane.

But I disagree with your comparison with Corbyn. Corbyn was monumentally bad - unelectable by any standard. Starmer is a bit dull and too timid. Bad enough for me to wish for change, mind.
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 02:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:52:38 pm
On the positive side, we could reasonably lump the Labour, LibDem and Green votes together given that they appear to be cooperating more with each other. If they cooperate in the GE, the Tories could be obliterated. But yes, the Great British Public are indeed insane.

But I disagree with your comparison with Corbyn. Corbyn was monumentally bad - unelectable by any standard. Starmer is a bit dull and too timid. Bad enough for me to wish for change, mind.
That's a pretty big IF.  The escalating nonsense between Swinson and Corbyn was a contributing factor to the size of the Tory majority (whilst Frottage stood down his candidates for pro-Brexit Tory candidates).  Starmer and Davey are both pretty middle of the road which may or may not be a good thing, depending on how they try to distinguish themselves.

The Tories have yet to get around to gerrymandering or voter identification but they will.  Then there'll be the big pre-election tax cuts.  The current Labour set-up is also largely untested in electioneering whilst the Tory dog-whistling and lying approach has been tried and tested in both the Brexit campaign and the 2019 GE.

I don't think I'd suck up another five years of this government so that poll has sent chills down my spine.
Offline McSquared

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:06:45 pm
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 36% (-2)
CON: 34% (+2)
LDEM: 13% (-)
GRN: 5% (-3)
REF: 4% (+1)

via
@KantarPublic
, 16 - 20 Jun
Chgs. w/ May

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1539924893105537024


This country is certifiably insane

(But then, Starmer is terrible. He's getting Corbyn-bad in terms of leadership ability, and is increasingly just letting the RWM dictate Labour policy.)

Fucking unbelievable. Whats left to see to make your mind up? Essentially 34% of the country are ok with racism, xenophobia and law breaking.

Starmer doesnt seem to be cutting through unfortunately. He needs to get stuck into them more
Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 04:00:05 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 03:54:12 pm
Fucking unbelievable. Whats left to see to make your mind up? Essentially 34% of the country are ok with racism, xenophobia and law breaking.

Starmer doesnt seem to be cutting through unfortunately. He needs to get stuck into them more

More strikes?

https://news.sky.com/story/british-airways-workers-at-heathrow-vote-to-strike-during-school-summer-holidays-12639088
Offline Machae

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:52:38 pm
On the positive side, we could reasonably lump the Labour, LibDem and Green votes together given that they appear to be cooperating more with each other. If they cooperate in the GE, the Tories could be obliterated. But yes, the Great British Public are indeed insane.

But I disagree with your comparison with Corbyn. Corbyn was monumentally bad - unelectable by any standard. Starmer is a bit dull and too timid. Bad enough for me to wish for change, mind.

Re the co operating a bit. They need to get savvy and play the Tories and UKIP at their own game. The cynic in me thinks they will find a way to fuck it up and try to nab each others voters (Starmer will probably say something like, it wouldn't be a proper democracy otherwise)
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 04:17:10 pm »
People bothsidesing the topic of election pacts as if it hasn't been Labour that has evidently been the most uncooperative over the past few years.
Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,115
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 04:38:50 pm »
The Tories are always guaranteed around 30% of the vote - no shocks there!
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,379
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
The strikes will - in the short term - have helped the Tory vote in two ways - they'll get a few waverers who are a bit pissed off and want to stick it to the Unions, and some Labour will drift off to Greens/nobody.

But that's because it's a pretty minor inconvenience on the whole so far (with some exceptions). Lets see what its like in a few months when teachers are out, and other professions - all because the Tories are shit.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,379
Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 05:49:56 pm »
Also any non-Tory not voting Labour in Wakefield or Lib Dem in Tiverton is an idiot.
