On the positive side, we could reasonably lump the Labour, LibDem and Green votes together given that they appear to be cooperating more with each other. If they cooperate in the GE, the Tories could be obliterated. But yes, the Great British Public are indeed insane.



But I disagree with your comparison with Corbyn. Corbyn was monumentally bad - unelectable by any standard. Starmer is a bit dull and too timid. Bad enough for me to wish for change, mind.



That's a pretty big IF. The escalating nonsense between Swinson and Corbyn was a contributing factor to the size of the Tory majority (whilst Frottage stood down his candidates for pro-Brexit Tory candidates). Starmer and Davey are both pretty middle of the road which may or may not be a good thing, depending on how they try to distinguish themselves.The Tories have yet to get around to gerrymandering or voter identification but they will. Then there'll be the big pre-election tax cuts. The current Labour set-up is also largely untested in electioneering whilst the Tory dog-whistling and lying approach has been tried and tested in both the Brexit campaign and the 2019 GE.I don't think I'd suck up another five years of this government so that poll has sent chills down my spine.