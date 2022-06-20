Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers

Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
June 20, 2022, 09:33:19 pm

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL
@campbellclaret
My invite must have been lost in the post this year .
@rupertmurdoch
 summer party tonight.All Cabinet invited. I wonder if that might explain the dropping of Simon Walters story about Johnsons corrupt job offer to his mistress, the one he had while his then wife had cancer

https://twitter.com/campbellclaret/status/1538949159369187331?s=20&t=M374k1vOhwLIlL3DcAVFJA
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

AndyMuller

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 08:40:22 am
Horrible tory c*nts.
Nick110581

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 09:11:06 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:40:22 am
Horrible tory c*nts.

This.

Gets worse every day.
HarryLabrador

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:09:09 am
Phil Harries (@fessdoc) tweeted at 1:01 pm on Mon, Jun 20, 2022:
22 years as a NHS Consultant Rhinologist Ive never operated upon someones sinuses under GA, recovered then and discharged them so they are home by 10am. #amazing

https://t.co/mTChR5NcsY
(https://twitter.com/fessdoc/status/1538854626501574661?t=PNFAWxfK4BzSl3lEqvLD1w&s=03)
KillieRed

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:58:16 am
Bozo wouldnt be lying, would he?

This fucker is going to go full scorched earth Trump.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:58:16 am
Bozo wouldnt be lying, would he?

This fucker is going to go full scorched earth Trump.

After 7 kids I hope he's getting the snip.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 10:09:09 am
Phil Harries (@fessdoc) tweeted at 1:01 pm on Mon, Jun 20, 2022:
22 years as a NHS Consultant Rhinologist Ive never operated upon someones sinuses under GA, recovered then and discharged them so they are home by 10am. #amazing

https://t.co/mTChR5NcsY
(https://twitter.com/fessdoc/status/1538854626501574661?t=PNFAWxfK4BzSl3lEqvLD1w&s=03)


Was he 'having a Westbrook'?

oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 02:11:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:49:49 pm

Was he 'having a Westbrook'?
Nahh, He had 20 inches cut off as it was growing too long.
ShakaHislop

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 02:47:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 19, 2022, 09:23:21 pm
Early editions of the Sunday Times ran an expose on Bozo trying to get his then mistress Carrie Symonds a £100k Foreign Office job, when Bozo was Foreign Sec and still married to Marina Wheeler.

The story was then pulled, with rumours about pressure from No10, and even that Bozo had taken out a super-injunction.

Other news outlets totally ignoring it suggests the latter, or perhaps just plain corruption and another step along the way to dictatorship.

https://twitter.com/Ian_Fraser/status/1538266832674738177

https://twitter.com/Tim_Burgess/status/1538488529537359873

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson suggested TWO plum jobs for wife Carrie - including one with the royals

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson talked to Downing Street aides about getting his wife Carrie two plum jobs, sources claim.

The Prime Minister is said to have raised possible new environmental roles for her in autumn 2020, either on the COP 26 summit or with the Royal Family.

It follows allegations he tried to make her his £100,000-a-year chief of staff two years earlier, when he was Foreign Secretary and she was his girlfriend.

Now sources say the PM wanted to get her a job as a green ambassador in the run-up to the global climate summit in Glasgow. They claim his second idea was to line her up as communications director for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges Earthshot Prize.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-suggested-two-plum-27285766
TepidT2O

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 02:52:48 pm
Note: she wasnt his wife.

At the time he had another wife. This was one of his mistresses who became the current Mrs Johnson
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 03:01:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:52:48 pm
Note: she wasnt his wife.

At the time he had another wife. This was one of his mistresses who became the current Mrs Johnson


Who was going through cancer treatment when the fat, lying doughboy was porking the ultra-ambitious younger woman.

oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 03:07:28 pm
Chris Bryant put Fabricant in his place when he was trying to spin it


Chris Bryant
@RhonddaBryant
No. She wasnt his wife. He had another wife at the time. Thats their business. But he tried to circumvent open and fair recruitment processes at the FCO for his lover. This is corrupt. And you endorse it

Quote Tweet
Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌻
@Mike_Fabricant
 · 6h
#Boris enquired whether a highly qualified person, his wife Carrie, could be Chief of Staff at the FCDO as she had held a similar post elsewhere.
He was told No.
So she wasnt appointed.
Errrrrr.  Thats it. twitter.com/simonlangford1
FlashingBlade

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 03:09:11 pm
The problem isnt the Tory Party.....its the millions of fucking knobheads who vote for them.
KillieRed

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 03:16:58 pm
Has there been anything in any of the mainstream papers about the goings on at chequers during lockdown?

Gossip is that the Downing Street parties pale into insignificance by comparison.
PaulF

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 04:19:06 pm
I'm cynically wondering if they are quite happy for the press to keep banging on about partygate. Moves the focus away from the 1'000s of unnecessary death's on their watch.
TSC

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 04:23:18 pm
Now we know how Americans felt when hardly a day went by without Trump shenanigans.  Arguably our version is worse, albeit its an extremely low bar.
12C

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 04:49:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:01:26 pm

Who was going through cancer treatment when the fat, lying doughboy was porking the ultra-ambitious younger woman.
And other assorted dalliances. When did Arcuri move back to the USA?
Yorkykopite

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:23:18 pm
Now we know how Americans felt when hardly a day went by without Trump shenanigans.  Arguably our version is worse, albeit its an extremely low bar.

I don't feel it is worse, though it might eventually become so. But you're right to make the comparison, and that's staggering enough.

Just like America with Trump and the Republicans we are now seeing the disgraceful and proto-Fascist behaviour of fellow elected representatives who will back their leader whatever he does. I imagine there is absolutely no limit to Fabricant's loyalty to Johnson. He would surely back the man even if Johnson committed rape and murder. Democracy will end in Britain if this goes on for much longer and is allowed to become standard behaviour. 
12C

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 03:09:11 pm
The problem isnt the Tory Party.....its the millions of fucking knobheads who vote for them.

Some old fart was on Radio Merseyside this morning.  I think he was from St Helens. A man in receipt of a state pension and a bus pass, both the result of unions and the labour movement. And all he did was go on like he was some millionaire hedge funder. According to this plonker, strikers should forfeit a weeks wages for every day they strike. He was away with the mixer. He then went on about how Thatcher defeated the miners by not backing down.
A working class dickhead of the first order. I bet he was one of those shitheads who never voted for a strike, moan about striking workmates and yet was quite happy to take the pay rise and the improved working conditions, along with his NHS treatment. He probably worked in the glass industry in St Helens and was a loyal company man despite the way they shafted the workers.

These people think striking is somehow beneath them. They are convinced they are somehow superior when they are merely serfs with a better cap to doff. The foreman class who are superior because they have a different overall. My old man did his time in the army, and used to call them little lance corporals, because they get a stripe on their sleeve and think they are the sergeant major, and shit all over their former mates in the platoon.

Selfish snobby bastards
Red Berry

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 05:05:41 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 03:09:11 pm
The problem isnt the Tory Party.....its the millions of fucking knobheads who vote for them.

It's remarkable that people look at this man, and his party and say to themselves, "yeah, these are the people I feel ok with running the country."
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 05:15:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm

These people think striking is somehow beneath them. They are convinced they are somehow superior when they are merely serfs with a better cap to doff. The foreman class who are superior because they have a different overall. My old man did his time in the army, and used to call them little lance corporals, because they get a stripe on their sleeve and think they are the sergeant major, and shit all over their former mates in the platoon.

Selfish snobby bastards

And the old song went to the tune of the Red Flag;

The working class can kiss my ass,
Ive got the firemans job at last.
FlashingBlade

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm
Some old fart was on Radio Merseyside this morning.  I think he was from St Helens. A man in receipt of a state pension and a bus pass, both the result of unions and the labour movement. And all he did was go on like he was some millionaire hedge funder. According to this plonker, strikers should forfeit a weeks wages for every day they strike. He was away with the mixer. He then went on about how Thatcher defeated the miners by not backing down.
A working class dickhead of the first order. I bet he was one of those shitheads who never voted for a strike, moan about striking workmates and yet was quite happy to take the pay rise and the improved working conditions, along with his NHS treatment. He probably worked in the glass industry in St Helens and was a loyal company man despite the way they shafted the workers.

These people think striking is somehow beneath them. They are convinced they are somehow superior when they are merely serfs with a better cap to doff. The foreman class who are superior because they have a different overall. My old man did his time in the army, and used to call them little lance corporals, because they get a stripe on their sleeve and think they are the sergeant major, and shit all over their former mates in the platoon.

Selfish snobby bastards

Man I knew so many like this...especially these c*nts ''who never voted for a strike, moan about striking workmates and yet was quite happy to take the pay rise and the improved working conditions''  ...used to give them hell....lamest ones where ''but I cant afford to go on strike''
oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:05:41 pm
It's remarkable that people look at this man, and his party and say to themselves, "yeah, these are the people I feel ok with running the country."
Woman on QT last week started off with everybody knew Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was a liar before he became PM. I expected her to carry on with something like so why is every one surprised by all the lies he tells us now. nope she actually went onto defend him arguing we knew he was a liar so lets just let him get on with running the country.
It's hard to understand the logic behind a opinion like that. you vote for someone for a reason, if you know you cant trust a word he says is true then what's the point of voting for him. all his promises are meaningless. only happens in politics, the same people would rightly have nothing but scorn and contempt for someone from another walk of life who lied to them constantly.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 06:01:26 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:15:39 pm
And the old song went to the tune of the Red Flag;

The working class can kiss my ass,
Ive got the firemans job at last.

That's a slur on the firefighters and the FBU! Withdraw that comment, comrade!
Yorkykopite

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 06:38:39 pm
Dacre is about to be ennobled by Johnson.

They're not even trying any more.
Red Berry

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
Woman on QT last week started off with everybody knew Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was a liar before he became PM. I expected her to carry on with something like so why is every one surprised by all the lies he tells us now. nope she actually went onto defend him arguing we knew he was a liar so lets just let him get on with running the country.
It's hard to understand the logic behind a opinion like that. you vote for someone for a reason, if you know you cant trust a word he says is true then what's the point of voting for him. all his promises are meaningless. only happens in politics, the same people would rightly have nothing but scorn and contempt for someone from another walk of life who lied to them constantly.

It's like the "Christian" nuts in America supporting Trump; they know he's evil but still see him as doing God's work, like the Pharaoh vs Moses in Genesis.
oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 07:16:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
It's like the "Christian" nuts in America supporting Trump; they know he's evil but still see him as doing God's work, like the Pharaoh vs Moses in Genesis.
The scary thing is if you had never seen these people talking then you would never think it was possible for anyone to think like this. all seem to have this know all condescending smirk shaking their head at people while thinking there the ones who are being conned.
Ray K

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
At least banana republics produce something of value to the rest of the world.
Macphisto80

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
At least banana republics produce something of value to the rest of the world.
Cocaine?

The Tories love a bit of that.
Circa1892

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 06:57:04 am
Their attack lines about Labour and this strike.

Does anyone know anyone whos actually buying it? (Genuine question - even by their standards it just seems bizarre)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 07:11:18 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:57:04 am
Their attack lines about Labour and this strike.

Does anyone know anyone whos actually buying it? (Genuine question - even by their standards it just seems bizarre)

"I dont know how much social media is representative, but yes they are.  Just seen a comment from a lad I was in school with.
33k for a ticket collector.
Thats more than nurses get, and ticket collectors dont save lives."

Another
"Dont the loony left understand that strike actions stops investment and makes everyone poorer"

If you want to know how stupid people are look at UK election results
PaulF

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 07:18:34 am
I'm not sure that pins it on labour though? I've heard people talk about how much train drivers earn and how the unions are Communists.  Not sure how I didn't get into a fight over the basic ignorance of facts!., But there was no mention of it being labour's fault.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 07:20:07 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:11:18 am
"I dont know how much social media is representative, but yes they are.  Just seen a comment from a lad I was in school with.
33k for a ticket collector.
Thats more than nurses get, and ticket collectors dont save lives."

Another
"Dont the loony left understand that strike actions stops investment and makes everyone poorer"

If you want to know how stupid people are look at UK election results

At risk of repeating a recent discussion on here, but again, most people don't vote Tory.

The majority of people support the strike too, I believe.

I agree with what Doc said a while back: the majority of people in the UK are decent and want to see a progressive society.  It's the system and the minority in charge, that are the issue.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 07:24:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:18:34 am
I'm not sure that pins it on labour though? I've heard people talk about how much train drivers earn and how the unions are Communists.  Not sure how I didn't get into a fight over the basic ignorance of facts!., But there was no mention of it being labour's fault.

oh, as in this strike is because of Labour?  not directly no.  But when you come out with "loony left" its an indication that trade unions are bad, and Labour and Unions are intrinsically linked, them maybe.

Both comments are certainly absolving the government. but granted thats not blaming Labour.

Edit - Ive just woken up to see theses comments on my timeline, so there is an element of me letting off steam 
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 05:11:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:01:26 pm
That's a slur on the firefighters and the FBU! Withdraw that comment, comrade!

Bloody hell. My big fingers again.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 05:39:48 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:57:04 am
Their attack lines about Labour and this strike.

Does anyone know anyone whos actually buying it? (Genuine question - even by their standards it just seems bizarre)


Don't read Twitter. It's depressing how many Tory stooges are parroting this bullshit. They're not bots, either.
lobsterboy

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
Today at 06:03:47 pm
Polio now looking to make a comeback for that full 1970s vibe.

Guessing thats Kier Starmers fault as well.

Even though he isnt the one dismantling the NHS.

Doesnt have a famous anti-vaxxer brother either!
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:03:47 pm
Polio now looking to make a comeback for that full 1970s vibe.

Guessing thats Kier Starmers fault as well.

Even though he isnt the one dismantling the NHS.

Doesnt have a famous anti-vaxxer brother either!

And TB, the curse of the 1930s.
Offline McSquared

Re: The Conservative Party - never quite sure if they are thick or bonkers
« Reply #6158 on: Today at 10:03:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:18:34 am
I'm not sure that pins it on labour though? I've heard people talk about how much train drivers earn and how the unions are Communists.  Not sure how I didn't get into a fight over the basic ignorance of facts!., But there was no mention of it being labour's fault.

https://youtu.be/uNCBF5p6fpw

https://youtu.be/VMTr7QI11FE
