The problem isnt the Tory Party.....its the millions of fucking knobheads who vote for them.



Some old fart was on Radio Merseyside this morning. I think he was from St Helens. A man in receipt of a state pension and a bus pass, both the result of unions and the labour movement. And all he did was go on like he was some millionaire hedge funder. According to this plonker, strikers should forfeit a weeks wages for every day they strike. He was away with the mixer. He then went on about how Thatcher defeated the miners by not backing down.A working class dickhead of the first order. I bet he was one of those shitheads who never voted for a strike, moan about striking workmates and yet was quite happy to take the pay rise and the improved working conditions, along with his NHS treatment. He probably worked in the glass industry in St Helens and was a loyal company man despite the way they shafted the workers.These people think striking is somehow beneath them. They are convinced they are somehow superior when they are merely serfs with a better cap to doff. The foreman class who are superior because they have a different overall. My old man did his time in the army, and used to call them little lance corporals, because they get a stripe on their sleeve and think they are the sergeant major, and shit all over their former mates in the platoon.Selfish snobby bastards