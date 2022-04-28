Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 228300 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 05:34:50 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm »
Breaking news on sky - Lord Geidt states the reason given for his departure re trade rules & the WTO wasnt accurate.  His departure was because of an accumulation of various issues and impact on the ministerial code (paraphrasing sky news report).
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm
Breaking news on sky - Lord Geidt states the reason given for his departure re trade rules & the WTO wasn’t accurate.  His departure was because of an accumulation of various issues and impact on the ministerial code (paraphrasing sky news report).


So it wasn't just re trade rules & the WTO
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 08:37:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm
Breaking news on sky - Lord Geidt states the reason given for his departure re trade rules & the WTO wasnt accurate.  His departure was because of an accumulation of various issues and impact on the ministerial code (paraphrasing sky news report).
The straw that broke the camel's back.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 03:40:17 pm
He's gone to Kiev, probably on instruction from his Russian backers to try and convince Ukraine not to join the EU.

Everytime the heats on him, he announces some Ukrainian PR

https://mobile.twitter.com/janemerrick23/status/1537753843420876801
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm »
The week in Tory (Russ Jones) is a brilliant and frightening twitter read.
Some tasters.


1. Lets start with spindly, posturing mantis Jacob Rees-Mogg, who this week blocked a bill that spares elephants from torture

15. A number of things have subtly changed since the Rwanda plan was first announced by Priti Patel, a smirking, razor-faced ghoul with all the warmth and tenderness of a Klingon backstreet abortionist. I will now describe them...


35. The UN said UK policy violates fundamental principles

54. A Tory backbencher said the government is lying to its own MPs and the media about the legality of its bill


76. And finally, after last weeks announcement that the govt would extend the right to buy to include people who havent even got enough money to eat, startled halibut Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove admitted they hadnt even bothered to do an impact assessment on the idea

https://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1537757078558760960
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 01:54:48 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm
The week in Tory (Russ Jones) is a brilliant and frightening twitter read.
Some tasters.


1. Lets start with spindly, posturing mantis Jacob Rees-Mogg, who this week blocked a bill that spares elephants from torture

15. A number of things have subtly changed since the Rwanda plan was first announced by Priti Patel, a smirking, razor-faced ghoul with all the warmth and tenderness of a Klingon backstreet abortionist. I will now describe them...


35. The UN said UK policy violates fundamental principles

54. A Tory backbencher said the government is lying to its own MPs and the media about the legality of its bill


76. And finally, after last weeks announcement that the govt would extend the right to buy to include people who havent even got enough money to eat, startled halibut Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove admitted they hadnt even bothered to do an impact assessment on the idea

https://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1537757078558760960
RussinCheshire is a huge biff.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 07:14:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:54:48 am
RussinCheshire is a huge biff.
No idea what that means?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 07:49:38 am »
Was watching Question Time and I cant stand that fucking Iceland Tory twat. Couldnt believe an actual boss of a major firm would come out and not criticise the Rwanda policy.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 08:04:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:38 am
Was watching Question Time and I cant stand that fucking Iceland Tory twat. Couldnt believe an actual boss of a major firm would come out and not criticise the Rwanda policy.

Yeah, they might as well have just invited along another Tory MP and had done with it.
