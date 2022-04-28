The week in Tory (Russ Jones) is a brilliant and frightening twitter read.
Some tasters.
1. Lets start with spindly, posturing mantis Jacob Rees-Mogg, who this week blocked a bill that spares elephants from torture
15. A number of things have subtly changed since the Rwanda plan was first announced by Priti Patel, a smirking, razor-faced ghoul with all the warmth and tenderness of a Klingon backstreet abortionist. I will now describe them...
35. The UN said UK policy violates fundamental principles
54. A Tory backbencher said the government is lying to its own MPs and the media about the legality of its bill
76. And finally, after last weeks announcement that the govt would extend the right to buy to include people who havent even got enough money to eat, startled halibut Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove admitted they hadnt even bothered to do an impact assessment on the ideahttps://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1537757078558760960