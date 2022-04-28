The week in Tory (Russ Jones) is a brilliant and frightening twitter read.Some tasters.1. Lets start with spindly, posturing mantis Jacob Rees-Mogg, who this week blocked a bill that spares elephants from torture15. A number of things have subtly changed since the Rwanda plan was first announced by Priti Patel, a smirking, razor-faced ghoul with all the warmth and tenderness of a Klingon backstreet abortionist. I will now describe them...35. The UN said UK policy violates fundamental principles54. A Tory backbencher said the government is lying to its own MPs and the media about the legality of its bill76. And finally, after last weeks announcement that the govt would extend the right to buy to include people who havent even got enough money to eat, startled halibut Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove admitted they hadnt even bothered to do an impact assessment on the idea