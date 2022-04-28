Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 228038 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 05:34:50 pm »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 05:58:44 pm »
Breaking news on sky - Lord Geidt states the reason given for his departure re trade rules & the WTO wasnt accurate.  His departure was because of an accumulation of various issues and impact on the ministerial code (paraphrasing sky news report).
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:58:44 pm
Breaking news on sky - Lord Geidt states the reason given for his departure re trade rules & the WTO wasn’t accurate.  His departure was because of an accumulation of various issues and impact on the ministerial code (paraphrasing sky news report).


So it wasn't just re trade rules & the WTO
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 08:37:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:58:44 pm
Breaking news on sky - Lord Geidt states the reason given for his departure re trade rules & the WTO wasnt accurate.  His departure was because of an accumulation of various issues and impact on the ministerial code (paraphrasing sky news report).
The straw that broke the camel's back.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 03:40:17 pm
He's gone to Kiev, probably on instruction from his Russian backers to try and convince Ukraine not to join the EU.

Everytime the heats on him, he announces some Ukrainian PR

https://mobile.twitter.com/janemerrick23/status/1537753843420876801
