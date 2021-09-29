Excellent.

There were a lot of PV-for-free/rent-a-roof schemes once people cottoned on to the fact that the tariffs were grandfathered. As well as the sharks, a lot of community energy and social housing groups were able to use the FIT income to install panels on some of the crappiest homes. Tenants were usually given the solar energy for free while and the additional income which they used to improve energy efficiency etc - so not all of it went overseas.

I wouldn't contradict your own experience obviously, but the proportion of self-consumption can be quite sensitive to the amount of time that people are at home.



I have seen figures for several hundred homes different sizes and different orientations, where self-consumption was about 36% based on assumption that homes on average were occupied about half the day. This could be improved by load shifting/using timers to make the most of daytime generation while batteries remain uneconomic for most small generators. As the penetration of EVs increases over the coming years we can expect to see this percentage increase considerably.



Panel load factors are broadly the same at around 10-11% but capacities have increased. A standard panel today is about 250 W (compared to maybe 180-200 W 10 years ago) so a typical semi could host a 12 panel installation giving 3 kW. In Sheffield (geographical centre of the UK), an unshaded, south facing installation like this should generate about 2,700 kWh a year.

The tariffs were designed to give a ROI of around 7% and were degressed as installation/panel costs came down. At the time there was considerable uncertainty about the technology and 7% was seen as a sensible hurdle rate. If the tariffs had been too high at the outset we could have fallen foul of competition laws and would have been overpaying on early installations today. Poor quality government modelling meant that degression announcements were generally handled very badly and caused havoc in the trade as people rushed to get in before the tariffs dropped. The disruption affected supply chains causing shortages of everything from inverters down to the clips and rails used for fixing.



Ironically the whole concept of replacing upfront grants with a system of tariffs was supposed to prevent this kind of 'boom and bustiness' which is so damaging to industry and makes long term investment decisions really difficult.