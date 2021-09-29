Poll

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm
Far from it. I appreciate you taking the time to reply.
Excellent. :thumbup

I agree with most of your points. My point about profits flowing offshore is based on local experience talking to a few others that have solar installed. They seemed to have rented their roofs to overseas , european companies. Mainly Spanish I think.

There were a lot of PV-for-free/rent-a-roof schemes once people cottoned on to the fact that the tariffs were grandfathered. As well as the sharks, a lot of community energy and social housing groups were able to use the FIT income to install panels on some of the crappiest homes. Tenants were usually given the solar energy for free while and the additional income which they used to improve energy efficiency etc - so not all of it went overseas. :)

I can't agree with your 40% figure though. I'm sure the tech has improved vastly since we had ours installed, but even then I'd be sceptical of 40% even if I lived in the SW with an South facing roof. I might entertain the idea if you were to let me store the electricity but that is pricey too.

I wouldn't contradict your own experience obviously, but the proportion of self-consumption can be quite sensitive to the amount of time that people are at home.

I have seen figures for several hundred homes different sizes and different orientations, where self-consumption was about 36% based on assumption that homes on average were occupied about half the day. This could be improved by load shifting/using timers to make the most of daytime generation while batteries remain uneconomic for most small generators. As the penetration of EVs increases over the coming years we can expect to see this percentage increase considerably.

Panel load factors are broadly the same at around 10-11% but capacities have increased. A standard panel today is about 250 W (compared to maybe 180-200 W 10 years ago) so a typical semi could host a 12 panel installation giving 3 kW. In Sheffield (geographical centre of the UK), an unshaded, south facing installation like this should generate about 2,700 kWh a year.

I'm kind of shooting myself in the foot , as this makes 10 year payback seem even less likely. So maybe FIT should have stayed longer. Or argubly have been much larger early on to draw more people away from being dependent on energy imports and , like you say, encouraging the infrastructure to improve.

The tariffs were designed to give a ROI of around 7% and were degressed as installation/panel costs came down. At the time there was considerable uncertainty about the technology and 7% was seen as a sensible hurdle rate. If the tariffs had been too high at the outset we could have fallen foul of competition laws and would have been overpaying on early installations today. Poor quality government modelling meant that degression announcements were generally handled very badly and caused havoc in the trade as people rushed to get in before the tariffs dropped. The disruption affected supply chains causing shortages of everything from inverters down to the clips and rails used for fixing.

Ironically the whole concept of replacing upfront grants with a system of tariffs was supposed to prevent this kind of 'boom and bustiness' which is so damaging to industry and makes long term investment decisions really difficult. 
I will add that in my opinion it would have been better to keep reducing the tariffs but to keep them in place for longer. I think the graph below sums up pretty well what has happened to domestic PV. The 2016 cliff edge is when tariffs were slashed by about 70% renderering most small installations uneconomic, while the spike in 2019 is the last gasp before FITS were were binned altogether. Earlier spikes correspond to degression announcements and changes which complicated the scheme. There are similar graphs for other measures like insulation mostly due to the inadequacy of energy policies from 'Green Crap' Cameron and Osborne.



I haven't done the sums yet but the current energy prices are expected to be with us for at least a couple of years and combined with the increase in homeworking the economic arguments for PV are probably shifting. Unfortunately as we drift into recession the reduction in disposable income is likely to hit 'non-essential' expenditure on projects like PV and energy efficiency.
:)
Living in a crap 1 bedroom flat in a bad area and voting Republican as they are on the side of people who get rich so they can carry on dreaming.
Am sure there's a lot of truth in that but I think the majority never stop to question the Republican scare storys, many are just selfish bas,,
Watched a Republican Obama care protest over 10yrs ago, interviewing protesters, some of their views are shocking. one woman in particular was scary  "If people want health care then they should pay for it themselves. am not having any god dam commie stealing money from my pay packet"
:)
Living in a crap 1 bedroom flat in a bad area and voting Republican as they are on the side of people who get rich so they can carry on dreaming.
Am sure there's a lot of truth in that but I think the majority never stop to question the Republican scare storys, many are just selfish bas,,
Watched a Republican Obama care protest over 10yrs ago, interviewing protesters, some of their views are shocking. one woman in particular was scary  "If people want health care then they should pay for it themselves. am not having any god dam commie stealing money from my pay packet"
The US does go in a different direction to any other nation with which they might be reasonably compared. You are probably familiar with the phrase 'American Exceptionalism'. In regular usage, it is generally meant to indicate 'better' than any other nation. But, when originally coined (by a Frenchman), it was meant to convey that America operated 'differently' to other nations; that it is structurally and culturally distinct. I think this is correct - it is different in many ways, including a heightened culture of individualism (and self-reliance) when compared to other Western nations. I don't agree with the philosophy, but I understand it and even can appreciate its appeal. But this hyper-individualism is at odds with the regularly espoused views - very often by the same people - of 'Christian values'. But - speaking as an ex-Catholic - it is surely inevitable that hyper-individualism generally leads to a lack of humanity and is surely antithetical to Christian core doctrine. People - everywhere - are so wedded to their (micro-)culture, even when it is contradictory and makes absolutely no sense.

Having said all that, I think things are changing there. I think this generation of younger people are looking towsards a more collective nation. I think! Assuming the lunatics are prevented from turning the nation into dictatorship in the nearer future, I have to believe things there will get better.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_exceptionalism

I am rambling and probably talking a load of bollocks. I am not even drunk. Consume with a pinch of salt.
The US does go in a different direction to any other nation with which they might be reasonably compared. You are probably familiar with the phrase 'American Exceptionalism'. In regular usage, it is generally meant to indicate 'better' than any other nation. But, when originally coined (by a Frenchman), it was meant to convey that America operated 'differently' to other nations; that it is structurally and culturally distinct. I think this is correct - it is different in many ways, including a heightened culture of individualism (and self-reliance) when compared to other Western nations. I don't agree with the philosophy, but I understand it and even can appreciate its appeal. But this hyper-individualism is at odds with the regularly espoused views - very often by the same people - of 'Christian values'. But - speaking as an ex-Catholic - it is surely inevitable that hyper-individualism generally leads to a lack of humanity and is surely antithetical to Christian core doctrine. People - everywhere - are so wedded to their (micro-)culture, even when it is contradictory and makes absolutely no sense.

Having said all that, I think things are changing there. I think this generation of younger people are looking towsards a more collective nation. I think! Assuming the lunatics are prevented from turning the nation into dictatorship in the nearer future, I have to believe things there will get better.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_exceptionalism

I am rambling and probably talking a load of bollocks. I am not even drunk. Consume with a pinch of salt.
Am sure your right. if you went by polling on different issues then the US would have more stricter gun laws and a caring Welfare service and NHS type health service but other issues come into play when elections are held . from the VOX pops ive seen the situation in the US is similar to the UK, many Republican voters know  sod all about the people they vote for as they all live in their bubble getting their bias confirmation news off Fox news etc etc. all been covered, from Trump to Qanon CTs.
It's going to be a big few yrs for the US. the bookies seem to think the Republicans will gain control of the House and the Senate over the next few yrs.
I had given up on justice for Jan 6th riots. todays news from the Jan6th Committee seemed far more positive. hopefully scares the crap out of many Republicans including Trump.

Starmer is preparing to axe Labours commitment to scrapping tuition fees, according to the FT: https://ft.com/content/44df4156-c035-4b0f-b576-b79fdd13b23c

Scrapping tuition fees was another one of Keir Starmers pledges when running for the Labour leadership.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1537721912062771200
Didn't even know there were any pledges left intact to break to be honest.

He needs to lower the interest rate then.
