The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm
So the Rwanda flight of shame is cancelled.  Wonder which of the cabal will draw the short straw to face the media in the morning.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61806383
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm
Re watched a war documentary the other night I haven't seen in years, all about us bugging the captured Nazi Generals brought to London. all speaking to each other frankly as bugging conversations back in the 40s had never been done, cutting edge technology all over the place hidden, One of the German Generals said this below. something for the Tory MPs today to ponder.


 History Channel 5-part series The Wehrmacht. In the episode The Crimes, General Dietrich von Choltitz is quoted as saying in October 1944: "We all share the guilt. We went along with everything, and we half-took the Nazis seriously, instead of saying 'to hell with you and your stupid nonsense'. I misled my soldiers into believing this rubbish. I feel utterly ashamed of myself. Perhaps we bear even more guilt than these uneducated animals." (This in apparent reference to Hitler and his supporting Nazi Party members.)[15]

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5962 on: Today at 05:00:00 am
This all feels like a ploy.

Their shit 2019 intake making huge noises about leaving ECHR. This lot actually ARE evil
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5963 on: Today at 08:59:35 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:00:00 am
This all feels like a ploy.

Their shit 2019 intake making huge noises about leaving ECHR. This lot actually ARE evil

That was the end game of all this. Removing human rights by getting the usual thick english racists frothed up.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5964 on: Today at 09:11:59 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:59:35 am
That was the end game of all this. Removing human rights by getting the usual thick english racists frothed up.

Speaking of which,  BBC have had Kevin Saunders on tv twice in 10 hours. 
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5965 on: Today at 09:21:02 am

And some people wonder why other nations want to leave the union/commonwealth. These people are selfish and backwards and dragging the decent folks down with them.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5966 on: Today at 09:23:29 am
according to Newsnight the plane was grounded because one of the passengers had either previously been tortured or was in danger of being tortured.

Does this mean all the other passengers had no claim to asylum? Given that around 70% of applicants are granted Asylum it doesnt add up.
