Re watched a war documentary the other night I haven't seen in years, all about us bugging the captured Nazi Generals brought to London. all speaking to each other frankly as bugging conversations back in the 40s had never been done, cutting edge technology all over the place hidden, One of the German Generals said this below. something for the Tory MPs today to ponder.





History Channel 5-part series The Wehrmacht. In the episode The Crimes, General Dietrich von Choltitz is quoted as saying in October 1944: "We all share the guilt. We went along with everything, and we half-took the Nazis seriously, instead of saying 'to hell with you and your stupid nonsense'. I misled my soldiers into believing this rubbish. I feel utterly ashamed of myself. Perhaps we bear even more guilt than these uneducated animals." (This in apparent reference to Hitler and his supporting Nazi Party members.)[15]



