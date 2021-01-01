Spoiler

Hancock, 43, the MP for West Suffolk, resigned as a minister last June after a CCTV video leaked to The S*n revealed him kissing and fondling Coladangelo, 44, in his office in London the previous month, in breach of social-distancing guidance. He had appointed the PR executive, whom he had known since their time together at the University of Oxford, to a £15,000-a-year post as a non-executive director of the department. Coladangelo also resigned after the story emerged.The departments legal action to attempt to cover up the correspondence is likely to cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds. Past cases brought by the Department for Health and Social Care against the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) to block disclosure have cost between £3,000 and £130,000, according to records obtained by the OpenDemocracy website.Last June The Times requested a copy of all correspondence between the pair relating to government business, either via their departmental or private email accounts.The ICO began an investigation into Hancocks use of private email last year after it was revealed by The Sunday Times that he had repeatedly used it for government business. The investigation continues.Use of private email by ministers for government matters is controversial because it makes it less likely that records will be retrieved in response to transparency requests or retained to explain government decision-making for the national archives or official reviews.Last July Elizabeth Denham, who was information commissioner at the time, wrote in her announcement of the investigation: My worry is that information in private email accounts or messaging services is forgotten, overlooked, autodeleted or otherwise not available when a freedom of information request is later made.The government has come under growing pressure over its approach to transparency. In April MPs said the Cabinet Office was guilty of a substandard handling of requests under freedom of information (FoI) laws.The parliamentary inquiry had been opened after reports into the departments secretive clearing house team, which screens information requests across central government, found that personal details of journalists who made requests were being shared between departments.John Edwards, who succeeded Denham as information commissioner, has come under pressure to make FoI more of a priority for his agency. Edwards has committed himself to clearing the backlog of transparency complaints against public organisations and is hiring more staff.However, the backlog is so large that those who want to challenge a government decision not to release documents have to wait nine months for a case to begin to be investigated, often after a drawn-out internal process. This backlog built up after the government cut the agencys transparency enforcement budget in real terms over several years.In practice this backlog makes it harder to obtain information in cases in which a public organisation would rather not release it, because it can gamble that the person making the request will either give up in the face of delays, or that the ICO will not be able to enforce the release while the information is still relevant to public debate. One Times appeal to the ICO about Cabinet Office pandemic correspondence has not been concluded 26 months after the request was filed.The Department of Health and Social Care said: We are committed to transparency and to using information effectively and securely. We are appealing the judgment because we believe the information being held is exempt from release. Ministers had no role in the decision to appeal.Hancocks office said: Hes not heard of this issue before today but personally would be entirely relaxed about it being released. He understands that the content is very dull.