Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏


Fucking brilliant.

I hate that smirking, arrogant c*nt Banks more than I do Frottage
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏

Excellent.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏

Wonderful result!  Will the b@st@rd appeal though?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 11:12:08 am
Wonderful result!  Will the b@st@rd appeal though?

Hope he does cos as it may turn the spotlight back on Russian funding for him and the Brexit cabal.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 am »
Great news!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:17:56 am
Hope he does cos as it may turn the spotlight back on Russian funding for him and the Brexit cabal.
Just been reading about Banks in Wiki and this really explains what a nasty piece of work he has always been - like Frottage and Johnson:

From the age of 13 Banks attended a boarding school in Berkshire called Crookham Court, before being expelled for "an accumulation of offences", including the sale of lead stolen from the roofs of school buildings, and "high-spirited bad behaviour". He then attended St Bartholomew's School in Newbury but was expelled again. He returned to Basingstoke, where he sold paintings, vacuum cleaners, and then houses.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 11:34:07 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 11:22:27 am
Just been reading about Banks in Wiki and this really explains what a nasty piece of work he has always been - like Frottage and Johnson:

From the age of 13 Banks attended a boarding school in Berkshire called Crookham Court, before being expelled for "an accumulation of offences", including the sale of lead stolen from the roofs of school buildings, and "high-spirited bad behaviour". He then attended St Bartholomew's School in Newbury but was expelled again. He returned to Basingstoke, where he sold paintings, vacuum cleaners, and then houses.



Crookham court sounds like a place in a childrens book, where the bad guys attend... and he got chucked out of there!?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 12:47:13 pm »
Why the fuck did Labour allow a lightweight, and former Tory, Christian Wakeford to appear on Politics Live?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏
Echoing what others have said - excellent news.  How Cadwalladr was treated for speaking truth to power was awful and it's taken a long time and, I assume, a whole lot of energy to get to this point.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 03:10:00 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏
Brilliant news. Banks says the Judge felt sorry for her and he might appeal. :wanker

Getting the feeling the Torys are going to war with Labour, a dirty war. they are going back to basic instincts.

Rwanda +illegal immigrants. EU Protocol. RMT unions and strikes. 2 investigations into Starmer. stinks. they must think it's a no loose tactic.
get the focus away from Johnson and making themselves look strong. force Labour to fight all the above issues.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:10:00 pm
Brilliant news. Banks says the Judge felt sorry for her and he might appeal. :wanker

Getting the feeling the Torys are going to war with Labour, a dirty war. they are going back to basic instincts.

Rwanda +illegal immigrants. EU Protocol. RMT unions and strikes. 2 investigations into Starmer. stinks. they must think it's a no loose tactic.
get the focus away from Johnson and making themselves look strong. force Labour to fight all the above issues.
Hypocrisy has never stopped them in the past but then they've always had the EU to hide behind.  Patel posturing with her Rwanda scheme whilst Nepalese and Tajikistani people are brought over en masse for fruit picking might look a bit odd to people in those areas.  Previously the Tories could wring their hands and blame EU membership for the perceived 'invasion' of low-paid Eastern European workers.

Picking fights with trade unions is a tried and tested tactic of the Tories.  Ruin the economy, make people poorer, act the tough guy when people complain about being made poorer.  This time though the troubles maybe closer to home as it seems the usually reliable Tory base of farmers are as peed off as anyone with Johnson's empty promises and that's a fight they surely don't want to pick.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 04:31:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:02:13 pm
Hypocrisy has never stopped them in the past but then they've always had the EU to hide behind.  Patel posturing with her Rwanda scheme whilst Nepalese and Tajikistani people are brought over en masse for fruit picking might look a bit odd to people in those areas.  Previously the Tories could wring their hands and blame EU membership for the perceived 'invasion' of low-paid Eastern European workers.

Picking fights with trade unions is a tried and tested tactic of the Tories.  Ruin the economy, make people poorer, act the tough guy when people complain about being made poorer.  This time though the troubles maybe closer to home as it seems the usually reliable Tory base of farmers are as peed off as anyone with Johnson's empty promises and that's a fight they surely don't want to pick.
Hope your right about people being peed off with all of Johnsons empty promises, it's easy to forget them all. long list of broken promises, lies, incompetence. corruption, it's hard to know where to start which suits Johnson down to the ground. it's all Trump + Johnson know so we can't expect them to change.
It's all the controversial moves the Torys are taking, I wont call them policy's as it's becoming obvious what their up too. more controversial arguments the better. again. it's all Trump and Johnson know. neither of them care if they take their country into the gutter.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 04:57:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:31:40 pm
Hope your right about people being peed off with all of Johnsons empty promises, it's easy to forget them all. long list of broken promises, lies, incompetence. corruption, it's hard to know where to start which suits Johnson down to the ground. it's all Trump + Johnson know so we can't expect them to change.
It's all the controversial moves the Torys are taking, I wont call them policy's as it's becoming obvious what their up too. more controversial arguments the better. again. it's all Trump and Johnson know. neither of them care if they take their country into the gutter.

Nah, they'll just go "it is what it is" and "get on with it" and vote for him again because "they are all the same anyway".
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 06:50:26 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 11:22:27 am
Just been reading about Banks in Wiki and this really explains what a nasty piece of work he has always been - like Frottage and Johnson:

From the age of 13 Banks attended a boarding school in Berkshire called Crookham Court, before being expelled for "an accumulation of offences", including the sale of lead stolen from the roofs of school buildings, and "high-spirited bad behaviour". He then attended St Bartholomew's School in Newbury but was expelled again. He returned to Basingstoke, where he sold paintings, vacuum cleaners, and then houses.

No doubt those over priced Kirby Cleaners sold through sleight of hand.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 07:05:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Magnificent news, I'm really happy about that. Banks is a horrible prick.

Strangely not getting any headlines on Sky or BBC news. I'd have though it would be important to them.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:05:15 pm
Magnificent news, I'm really happy about that. Banks is a horrible prick.

Strangely not getting any headlines on Sky or BBC news. I'd have though it would be important to them.

Yeah I had to track it down to Twatter to find out! Not many mentions of it anywhere else
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm »
Unfortunately you win a libel case but you don't win damages for defending it.

Looks like the Tories are thinking about using the Liverpool conference center for their annual tory c*nts conference. Be interesting to see how they police that
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm »
Two Johnson supporting members of the 1922 committee have been given jobs as PPSs

Bought? Hell yes.

But what an odd move, they arent on the committee any more so to increases the chance they will chance the rules to allow two leadership elections in a year.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm
Looks like the Tories are thinking about using the Liverpool conference center for their annual tory c*nts conference. Be interesting to see how they police that
It's pointless and a stupid stunt.

They're mad if they think they'll all get to experience the lovely Liverpool nightlife and it's all going to cost tax payers in extra policing.

There's just no need at all.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5939 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm
Unfortunately you win a libel case but you don't win damages for defending it.

Looks like the Tories are thinking about using the Liverpool conference center for their annual tory c*nts conference. Be interesting to see how they police that
:lmao. They will be back on the trains at Lime Street quicker than Tommy Robinson.

This tickled me as well. Lizz Truss.
"I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock"
https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1536424183391047693

Madeye The Carnaptious 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳
"I want to talk to the tea sock. The tea sock. T E A  S O C K. What do you mean 'You're talking shite'? I'm the future Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!
Click.



Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
:lmao. They will be back on the trains at Lime Street quicker than Tommy Robinson.

This tickled me as well. Lizz Truss.
"I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock"
https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1536424183391047693

Madeye The Carnaptious 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳
"I want to talk to the tea sock. The tea sock. T E A  S O C K. What do you mean 'You're talking shite'? I'm the future Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!
Click.
I very rarely read through a full twitter thread, but this had me in tears of laughter for several minutes. It's probably just general hysteria breaking free on my part, but jeeeeeez. And she is seriously in the running for PM??? Is this a contest about how far lower it can go after Johnson?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
I very rarely read through a full twitter thread, but this had me in tears of laughter for several minutes. It's probably just general hysteria breaking free on my part, but jeeeeeez. And she is seriously in the running for PM??? Is this a contest about how far lower it can go after Johnson?

Its a low bar to be fair.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
I very rarely read through a full twitter thread, but this had me in tears of laughter for several minutes. It's probably just general hysteria breaking free on my part, but jeeeeeez. And she is seriously in the running for PM??? Is this a contest about how far lower it can go after Johnson?

She is only in the running because her PR team have run a magnificent campaign of getting her in the good books of Tories with choice articles, opinion pieces and Instagram images. However they have deliberately kept her away from media appearances because she is as dumb as anyone in parliament.

Its why she will never become leader because she will have to appear on TV and when she opens her mouth people will remember that she is utterly hopeless.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5943 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:12:35 am
🚨 BREAKING

Carole Cadwalladr wins libel case against Arron Banks

It'a good day for journalism

Thanks for your support 🙏🙏🙏

The best thing about that is that the judge said Banks had been defamed but it was in the public interest. Banks was winning without winning!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 12:32:32 am »
Public picks up bill in fight to keep Matt Hancock emails secret

Quote
The government is taking its own transparency regulator to court at the taxpayers expense to try to block the release of messages between Matt Hancock and his adviser and lover Gina Coladangelo.

The information commissioner ruled in April that the Department of Health and Social Care had been wrong to withhold some emails between the pair, and ordered their release after a request from The Times.

Rest of the article and link in spoiler

Spoiler
Hancock, 43, the MP for West Suffolk, resigned as a minister last June after a CCTV video leaked to The S*n revealed him kissing and fondling Coladangelo, 44, in his office in London the previous month, in breach of social-distancing guidance. He had appointed the PR executive, whom he had known since their time together at the University of Oxford, to a £15,000-a-year post as a non-executive director of the department. Coladangelo also resigned after the story emerged.

The departments legal action to attempt to cover up the correspondence is likely to cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds. Past cases brought by the Department for Health and Social Care against the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) to block disclosure have cost between £3,000 and £130,000, according to records obtained by the OpenDemocracy website.

Last June The Times requested a copy of all correspondence between the pair relating to government business, either via their departmental or private email accounts.

The ICO began an investigation into Hancocks use of private email last year after it was revealed by The Sunday Times that he had repeatedly used it for government business. The investigation continues.

Use of private email by ministers for government matters is controversial because it makes it less likely that records will be retrieved in response to transparency requests or retained to explain government decision-making for the national archives or official reviews.

Last July Elizabeth Denham, who was information commissioner at the time, wrote in her announcement of the investigation: My worry is that information in private email accounts or messaging services is forgotten, overlooked, autodeleted or otherwise not available when a freedom of information request is later made.

The government has come under growing pressure over its approach to transparency. In April MPs said the Cabinet Office was guilty of a substandard handling of requests under freedom of information (FoI) laws.

The parliamentary inquiry had been opened after reports into the departments secretive clearing house team, which screens information requests across central government, found that personal details of journalists who made requests were being shared between departments.

John Edwards, who succeeded Denham as information commissioner, has come under pressure to make FoI more of a priority for his agency. Edwards has committed himself to clearing the backlog of transparency complaints against public organisations and is hiring more staff.

However, the backlog is so large that those who want to challenge a government decision not to release documents have to wait nine months for a case to begin to be investigated, often after a drawn-out internal process. This backlog built up after the government cut the agencys transparency enforcement budget in real terms over several years.

In practice this backlog makes it harder to obtain information in cases in which a public organisation would rather not release it, because it can gamble that the person making the request will either give up in the face of delays, or that the ICO will not be able to enforce the release while the information is still relevant to public debate. One Times appeal to the ICO about Cabinet Office pandemic correspondence has not been concluded 26 months after the request was filed.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: We are committed to transparency and to using information effectively and securely. We are appealing the judgment because we believe the information being held is exempt from release. Ministers had no role in the decision to appeal.

Hancocks office said: Hes not heard of this issue before today but personally would be entirely relaxed about it being released. He understands that the content is very dull.

https://archive.ph/02soj#selection-813.102-842.0
[close]
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 05:45:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
:lmao. They will be back on the trains at Lime Street quicker than Tommy Robinson.

This tickled me as well. Lizz Truss.
"I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock"
https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1536424183391047693

Madeye The Carnaptious 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳
"I want to talk to the tea sock. The tea sock. T E A  S O C K. What do you mean 'You're talking shite'? I'm the future Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!
Click.
I read the above and thought, nooo, surely not what I am thinking. But I watched the clip and it surely is! ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 12:11:27 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
I very rarely read through a full twitter thread, but this had me in tears of laughter for several minutes. It's probably just general hysteria breaking free on my part, but jeeeeeez. And she is seriously in the running for PM??? Is this a contest about how far lower it can go after Johnson?
Allo Allo Policeman saying. Tea sock :)

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:45:24 am
I read the above and thought, nooo, surely not what I am thinking. But I watched the clip and it surely is! ;D
Good job Ireland know she's thick. they could think she's taking the piss. :)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:32:32 am
Public picks up bill in fight to keep Matt Hancock emails secret

Rest of the article and link in spoiler

Spoiler
Hancock, 43, the MP for West Suffolk, resigned as a minister last June after a CCTV video leaked to The S*n revealed him kissing and fondling Coladangelo, 44, in his office in London the previous month, in breach of social-distancing guidance. He had appointed the PR executive, whom he had known since their time together at the University of Oxford, to a £15,000-a-year post as a non-executive director of the department. Coladangelo also resigned after the story emerged.

The departments legal action to attempt to cover up the correspondence is likely to cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds. Past cases brought by the Department for Health and Social Care against the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) to block disclosure have cost between £3,000 and £130,000, according to records obtained by the OpenDemocracy website.

Last June The Times requested a copy of all correspondence between the pair relating to government business, either via their departmental or private email accounts.

The ICO began an investigation into Hancocks use of private email last year after it was revealed by The Sunday Times that he had repeatedly used it for government business. The investigation continues.

Use of private email by ministers for government matters is controversial because it makes it less likely that records will be retrieved in response to transparency requests or retained to explain government decision-making for the national archives or official reviews.

Last July Elizabeth Denham, who was information commissioner at the time, wrote in her announcement of the investigation: My worry is that information in private email accounts or messaging services is forgotten, overlooked, autodeleted or otherwise not available when a freedom of information request is later made.

The government has come under growing pressure over its approach to transparency. In April MPs said the Cabinet Office was guilty of a substandard handling of requests under freedom of information (FoI) laws.

The parliamentary inquiry had been opened after reports into the departments secretive clearing house team, which screens information requests across central government, found that personal details of journalists who made requests were being shared between departments.

John Edwards, who succeeded Denham as information commissioner, has come under pressure to make FoI more of a priority for his agency. Edwards has committed himself to clearing the backlog of transparency complaints against public organisations and is hiring more staff.

However, the backlog is so large that those who want to challenge a government decision not to release documents have to wait nine months for a case to begin to be investigated, often after a drawn-out internal process. This backlog built up after the government cut the agencys transparency enforcement budget in real terms over several years.

In practice this backlog makes it harder to obtain information in cases in which a public organisation would rather not release it, because it can gamble that the person making the request will either give up in the face of delays, or that the ICO will not be able to enforce the release while the information is still relevant to public debate. One Times appeal to the ICO about Cabinet Office pandemic correspondence has not been concluded 26 months after the request was filed.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: We are committed to transparency and to using information effectively and securely. We are appealing the judgment because we believe the information being held is exempt from release. Ministers had no role in the decision to appeal.

Hancocks office said: Hes not heard of this issue before today but personally would be entirely relaxed about it being released. He understands that the content is very dull.

https://archive.ph/02soj#selection-813.102-842.0
[close]

I dont mind paying a little extra in tax to not see dirty emails involving Matt Hancock
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 01:31:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:13:52 pm
I dont mind paying a little extra in tax to not see dirty emails involving Matt Hancock

