Brilliant news. Banks says the Judge felt sorry for her and he might appeal.



Getting the feeling the Torys are going to war with Labour, a dirty war. they are going back to basic instincts.



Rwanda +illegal immigrants. EU Protocol. RMT unions and strikes. 2 investigations into Starmer. stinks. they must think it's a no loose tactic.

get the focus away from Johnson and making themselves look strong. force Labour to fight all the above issues.



Hypocrisy has never stopped them in the past but then they've always had the EU to hide behind. Patel posturing with her Rwanda scheme whilst Nepalese and Tajikistani people are brought over en masse for fruit picking might look a bit odd to people in those areas. Previously the Tories could wring their hands and blame EU membership for the perceived 'invasion' of low-paid Eastern European workers.Picking fights with trade unions is a tried and tested tactic of the Tories. Ruin the economy, make people poorer, act the tough guy when people complain about being made poorer. This time though the troubles maybe closer to home as it seems the usually reliable Tory base of farmers are as peed off as anyone with Johnson's empty promises and that's a fight they surely don't want to pick.