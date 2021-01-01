Hypocrisy has never stopped them in the past but then they've always had the EU to hide behind. Patel posturing with her Rwanda scheme whilst Nepalese and Tajikistani people are brought over en masse for fruit picking might look a bit odd to people in those areas. Previously the Tories could wring their hands and blame EU membership for the perceived 'invasion' of low-paid Eastern European workers.
Picking fights with trade unions is a tried and tested tactic of the Tories. Ruin the economy, make people poorer, act the tough guy when people complain about being made poorer. This time though the troubles maybe closer to home as it seems the usually reliable Tory base of farmers are as peed off as anyone with Johnson's empty promises and that's a fight they surely don't want to pick.
Hope your right about people being peed off with all of Johnsons empty promises, it's easy to forget them all. long list of broken promises, lies, incompetence. corruption, it's hard to know where to start which suits Johnson down to the ground. it's all Trump + Johnson know so we can't expect them to change.
It's all the controversial moves the Torys are taking, I wont call them policy's as it's becoming obvious what their up too. more controversial arguments the better. again. it's all Trump and Johnson know. neither of them care if they take their country into the gutter.