I did not read the article closely. But certainly poorly phrased questions in opinion polls can and do produce ridiculous and misleading results. I hope you are right about this poll. Though, although I have nothing against Starmer being PM, he's attractive to few posters. Whereas, a sizeable chunk of the British electorate still adore 'Boris'. This is unfathomable to me, but is certainly the case.



I couldn't believe that it could be the case so wanted to prove to myself that it wasn't.From what I have read, it seems to be common with polls that the question is phrased to encourage certain results (usually tailored by whoever is paying for it!).I really like him myself but I like dull, analytical, boring if you will. He needs a Prescott or someone of that ilk to be his mouthpiece - Rayner/Phillips in the rallying call, emotive, passionate speaker role could be a great pairing which would also hopefully appeal to all parts of Labour.Boris works for the part of the electorate who don't care about the policies in any depth but just want someone relatable and they remember Mayor of London Boris who played a charity football match, was on TV having a laugh, likes a pint. I know I used to joke that I'd love a beer with him as there was a 60% chance you'd wake up on a boat to South Africa, no memory, no passport. That is the impression that kind of swing voter still have - "he got the vaccinations and so he earned the right to have a few bevs, if the arseholes who own the company I work for weren't rich snobs they would have let us do it too"He also has a track history of speaking the "right" words on law and order/immigration which gets the vote of those who miss the good old days when men were men, foreign people were nothing but cleaners (also the odd "good" one who ran the corner shop, but they worked hard so were fine, not like the rest), and police were only for stopping poor peopleFor those on the right who have strong feelings on policy he is there are a figurehead and nothing more. They know that the people around him do the hard work so he is a useful person to have to get them into the position to enact the policies that they believe to be the right ones.The Eton side only really matters to the partyThat is my view of why he is still so popular