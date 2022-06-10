Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 09:19:56 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:46:21 am
With a word in the ear of mumsy, Charlie could mend this system of crippling inequality, what a way begin his "monarchy" after Liz ceases to be.

A well placed pillow and he can sort this himself. ;)

More seriously, if Liz started speaking out, Bozo is hardly going to demand she abdicate. But she's too far gone, too trapped in convention. She's not daft, she knows the situation; but she would never publicly criticize her own government. It's just not the done thing.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:02:17 am
Tory graph reporting Bozo's big plan to tackle food prices:

Quote
Farmers urged to put more resources into fruit and veg to help ease cost of living and food threat from Ukraine war

They've no fucking shame. Quite apart from the rather important fact that planting season has well passed and orchards take years to mature, farming is in crisis because Brexit has removed the seasonal workers that are particularly vital to harvesting.

And there's the fact that tens of thousands of acres of agricultural land are lost every year to housing development as the Tories bend over backwards to help their donor housebuilding companies make mega-profits.

These scum know what they're doing with these announcements.

And the Tory client-media will not only not expose their duplicity, they will fail to report those that do.


Can see the front page here - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-the-papers-61767212
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
The problem isnt so much left or right here.  Its lack of any direction or leadership.

The economy is floundering and needs direction.  Its getting none. We dont have an economic policy at the time we need one most.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 01:08:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
The problem isnt so much left or right here.  Its lack of any direction or leadership.

The economy country is floundering and needs direction.  Its getting none. We dont have an economic any progressive policy whatsoever.

Fixed it for you.

Need to update your thinking.  Economic growth should be about 7th, in the top 10 things that determine a flourishing country.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 02:00:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:08:54 pm
Fixed it for you.

Need to update your thinking.  Economic growth should be about 7th, in the top 10 things that determine a flourishing country.

I'd take economic stability right now, not even thinking of growth
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 06:15:52 pm
It's the weekend so treating myself to hating Johnson specifically today (it's normally him specifically, the entire party, and any Tory you can name. Special mention! BTW I still hate them all, I hate them on Christmas morning, I hate them every day, viva hate for the evil right)

There's a lot to unpack in this article, look at this bit

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/11/boris-johnson-stands-make-millions-after-no-10

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could make more than £5m a year after he leaves Downing Street, experts have estimated.

The figure will be welcome news to a prime minister who is said to regularly complain to friends that he is hard up, citing his second divorce, several children and his reduced income since entering No 10.

In fact, Johnsons £155,376 salary puts him in the top 1% of UK earners. His housing, transport and a large part of his living costs are covered by the taxpayer.

Regardless of whether his financial straits are real or imagined, there are two certainties, says Tom Bower, one of Johnsons biographers: that he is hopeless with money and that he will have no problem making lots of it after he leaves office.

Its because hes such a bad money manager that he got himself into that ridiculous situation with the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, said Bower. After that debacle, the financiers who fund the Tory party took him to one side and told him he didnt need to worry about money; that his future earnings were guaranteed to be so strong that he could take out whatever loans he needed at very low rates.

You know what. I don't care. Go after this money mate. Do it NOW
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
UK authorities refuse to investigate allegedly illegal £600k Russian donation to the Tory Party.

https://archive.ph/2022.06.11-
190606/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/10/world/europe/uk-boris-johnson-donors-russia.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes

Anyone who doesn't think there's wholesale corruption within the Establishment is deluding themselves.

Barclays flagged this, and the NYT have done a lot of the investigative work.

It follows soon after the Met had to be strongarmed into investigating the multiple breaking of the Covid laws, and even then they let to corrupt, corpulent c*nt off on most charges whilst fining the plebs.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
UK authorities refuse to investigate allegedly illegal £600k Russian donation to the Tory Party.

https://archive.ph/2022.06.11-
190606/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/10/world/europe/uk-boris-johnson-donors-russia.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes
Nobby, you made some kind of typo or copy/paste error there.

So, here are the two links ('archive' being non-paywalled):

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/10/world/europe/uk-boris-johnson-donors-russia.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes

https://archive.ph/zwlma
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:26 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:08:54 pm
Fixed it for you.

Need to update your thinking.  Economic growth should be about 7th, in the top 10 things that determine a flourishing country.
Might be my Tory way of looking at things, but unless we grow the economy, we can't pay for the things you want to fix
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm
FFS

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/11/poll-says-keir-starmer-worse-choice-for-pm-than-boris-johnson?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Ridiculous. I mean, the idea that Johnson is the better choice. But how reliable is the Observer/Opinium poll? I assume there is no good reason to doubt its methodology. Any time in the past I'd have assumed that the poll is indeed flawed. But given what's been happening in recent years, I fear it is probably on the money.

Having said all that, contrary to my own views on such matters, Labour does need a more dynamic leader. Sadly, competence and decency are not only not enough, they are of relatively little worth. Labour probably needs someone like Jess Phillips as leader. She lacks experience, so her competence is not properly tested, but she is decent and has bags of personality.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm
Hmm, they were calling a 2% lead when an actual election said 5%. 

I suspect their adjustments for poling bias need a tweak
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm
Hmm, they were calling a 2% lead when an actual election said 5%. 

I suspect their adjustments for poling bias need a tweak

That's within MoE for standard polls.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
The problem isnt so much left or right here.  Its lack of any direction or leadership.

The economy is floundering and needs direction.  Its getting none. We dont have an economic policy at the time we need one most.
I know what you mean but am not sure if I would call it direction.
We knew we would become a low growth country 6 yrs ago when the country voted to leave the EU+ rip up all our trade deals with countries outside the EU.

Everything depends on the government doing it's job.
 Their job is to create a competitive efficient trading environment for UK companies to thrive.
get it right and Companys sell goods, employ more people. they pay more taxes and so on.
Get it wrong and the reverse is true, Company's struggle and the country's growth stagnates.

 Obviously other factors come into it now but this Tory government have  now made UK companies less competitive + inefficient in many ways.
It pees me off hearing the Torys blaming everyone else for the problems they have created. we're 2nd from bottom of the developed world on growth, only Russia is worse. >:(       
Shall we try and overcome the obstacles that have taken us to rock bottom on growth, nahh lets rip up the Protocol and start a trade war with the EU.
This is the most irresponsible UK government in History.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 08:08:12 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm
FFS

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/11/poll-says-keir-starmer-worse-choice-for-pm-than-boris-johnson?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

Starmer was never going to be the sort of leader that made you vote for him. His role has always been to de-toxify the party and make it credible again. He is also against a very underestimated and incredible campaigner.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 08:45:22 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:12 am
Starmer was never going to be the sort of leader that made you vote for him. His role has always been to de-toxify the party and make it credible again. He is also against a very underestimated and incredible campaigner.


You're saying Keir is Labour's version of Ragnik?
His job is not so much to win an election with Labour but to stop Labour from being unelectable so the next leader has a fighting chance?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 08:57:04 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:45:22 am

You're saying Keir is Labour's version of Ragnik?
His job is not so much to win an election with Labour but to stop Labour from being unelectable so the next leader has a fighting chance?


Ha, yeah. To be fair his steadiness and Boris’ implosion has given Labour a better platform for the next election and the one after. But if people think he is dragging voters from the Tories then they are mistaken. Thats all Boris’ doing.

He remains the best person for the job though. Ultimately all roads lead to Burnham, eventually.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 08:59:44 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Might be my Tory way of looking at things, but unless we grow the economy, we can't pay for the things you want to fix

It's bollocks mate.  Just like trickle down economics.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:59:44 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Nobby, you made some kind of typo or copy/paste error there.

So, here are the two links ('archive' being none paywalled):

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/10/world/europe/uk-boris-johnson-donors-russia.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes

https://archive.ph/zwlma

Cheers, JC
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 11:01:43 am
Ministers quietly abandon green crap as focus shifts to food security

https://archive.ph/lldG3
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 11:37:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
Ridiculous. I mean, the idea that Johnson is the better choice. But how reliable is the Observer/Opinium poll? I assume there is no good reason to doubt its methodology. Any time in the past I'd have assumed that the poll is indeed flawed. But given what's been happening in recent years, I fear it is probably on the money.

Having said all that, contrary to my own views on such matters, Labour does need a more dynamic leader. Sadly, competence and decency are not only not enough, they are of relatively little worth. Labour probably needs someone like Jess Phillips as leader. She lacks experience, so her competence is not properly tested, but she is decent and has bags of personality.

Judging by how it is phrased in the article, I think the headline is misleading. The question seems to be "who do you want?", not "who is better?", so 28% want Boris (which is lower than the predicted Tory vote as things stand) and there is generally more cohesion on the right with that sort of thing, but 26% of the left want Starmer, with the other 14% (give or take the difference to the predicted Labour vote) so depending on the other options it may be that people simply went "none of the above" or one of the other options.

Would presume many of the "further left" would  definitely not want Boris but would also no want Starmer so would opt for the "neither" option.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 11:43:56 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:44 am
It's bollocks mate.  Just like trickle down economics.

I disagree.
Though you can implement socialist policies by increasing taxation. Obviously there are some super rich to target there.
But I don't believe you can realistically achieve a better a society without keeping a steady hand on the economy.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 11:53:59 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:37:25 am
Judging by how it is phrased in the article, I think the headline is misleading. The question seems to be "who do you want?", not "who is better?", so 28% want Boris (which is lower than the predicted Tory vote as things stand) and there is generally more cohesion on the right with that sort of thing, but 26% of the left want Starmer, with the other 14% (give or take the difference to the predicted Labour vote) so depending on the other options it may be that people simply went "none of the above" or one of the other options.

Would presume many of the "further left" would  definitely not want Boris but would also no want Starmer so would opt for the "neither" option.
I did not read the article closely. But certainly poorly phrased questions in opinion polls can and do produce ridiculous and misleading results. I hope you are right about this poll. Though, although I have nothing against Starmer being PM, he's attractive to few voters. Whereas, a sizeable chunk of the British electorate still adore 'Boris'. This is unfathomable to me, but is certainly the case.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:24 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 12:15:15 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:53:59 am
I did not read the article closely. But certainly poorly phrased questions in opinion polls can and do produce ridiculous and misleading results. I hope you are right about this poll. Though, although I have nothing against Starmer being PM, he's attractive to few posters. Whereas, a sizeable chunk of the British electorate still adore 'Boris'. This is unfathomable to me, but is certainly the case.

I couldn't believe that it could be the case so wanted to prove to myself that it wasn't.

From what I have read, it seems to be common with polls that the question is phrased to encourage certain results (usually tailored by whoever is paying for it!).

I really like him myself but I like dull, analytical, boring if you will. He needs a Prescott or someone of that ilk to be his mouthpiece - Rayner/Phillips in the rallying call, emotive, passionate speaker role could be a great pairing which would also hopefully appeal to all parts of Labour.

Boris works for the part of the electorate who don't care about the policies in any depth but just want someone relatable and they remember Mayor of London Boris who played a charity football match, was on TV having a laugh, likes a pint. I know I used to joke that I'd love a beer with him as there was a 60% chance you'd wake up on a boat to South Africa, no memory, no passport. That is the impression that kind of swing voter still have - "he got the vaccinations and so he earned the right to have a few bevs, if the arseholes who own the company I work for weren't rich snobs they would have let us do it too"

He also has a track history of speaking the "right" words on law and order/immigration which gets the vote of those who miss the good old days when men were men, foreign people were nothing but cleaners (also the odd "good" one who ran the corner shop, but they worked hard so were fine, not like the rest), and police were only for stopping poor people

For those on the right who have strong feelings on policy he is there are a figurehead and nothing more. They know that the people around him do the hard work so he is a useful person to have to get them into the position to enact the policies that they believe to be the right ones.

The Eton side only really matters to the party

That is my view of why he is still so popular
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 12:43:53 pm
Politics being a popularity contest and not Meritocracy however we'd actually manage that is what's wrong with our democracy

I don't, in all honesty, feel it is a democracy. It is not representative.

But we are stuck with FPTP. So Mr Starmer has my vote.

In a safe labour seat anyway. If I didn't bother to vote nothing would change. I could move somewhere conservative I suppose. How empowering.

That's why you end up with chancers like Johnson (I don't respect his stage name, the man is a gimmick) because it almost entirely seems to rest on the dullards who just want something easy.

I'LL VOTE FOR HIM
HE'S FAMOUS
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
HE'S STILL GOT HIS HAIR

I'll vote btw. I always vote. Not always Labour, I wish protest voting was more indicative than just ruining your ballot.

Want a Tory to talk to me next election time. Gonna put a sign in the window inviting the candidate to knock. The last one was mental, said Corbyn would ban work. The concept of employment outlawed. Next time, I want a thorough discussion on the street (I ordered him off my property) on why the homeless can't vote in a digital era where records are held centrally.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:00:17 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:15:15 pm
I really like him myself but I like dull, analytical, boring if you will. He needs a Prescott or someone of that ilk to be his mouthpiece - Rayner/Phillips in the rallying call, emotive, passionate speaker role could be a great pairing which would also hopefully appeal to all parts of Labour.
Same for me, really. I do appreciate some sharp wit and warmth from political leaders, but it is only icing. Competency and decency are what matters. As for Johnson: what kind of person sees a complete asshole like him and thinks, yes, he's the guy to lead our country? It is completely obvious that Johnson cares for no one but himself, but the 'plebs' still vote for him.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:19:17 pm
I think a larger percentag now that even six months ago would vote for 'him'/his party, because they fear what the alternative would be. (tax and spend , lefties). 
Are all countries moving to the right? Are the capitalist American values pulling across all middling countries . Are there good examples where the left have wrested back the electorate?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:44 am
It's bollocks mate.  Just like trickle down economics.
I don't think people really appreciate where were heading yet.
The situation is worse than the late 40s and the 70s, we had a level playing field to turn the economy around then, we don't right now. that's all down to Johnsons hardright lying government being totally unfit to govern for many reasons.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:19:17 pm
I think a larger percentag now that even six months ago would vote for 'him'/his party, because they fear what the alternative would be. (tax and spend , lefties). 
Are all countries moving to the right? Are the capitalist American values pulling across all middling countries . Are there good examples where the left have wrested back the electorate?


It's cyclical, and not uniformly so across countries (ie, some countries will be shifting left whilst other are shifting right)

My theory is that no political parties have the policies that bring wholesale improvements and satisfaction to the lives of the majority. So people become disillusioned with whatever government is in power, whether 'right' or 'left' and turn to the alternative, who also lack the solutions. And so it goes on.

I'll also add that the modern 'left' is barely left, especially in developed countries. They all seem to subscribe to the right-wing concept of corporate-capitalism; few if any follow a genuine redistributive agenda.

Then again, whenever a leftist government gains power, they're immediately on the defensive as those with vast wealth seek to undermine the government, initially by manipulation of the financial system to create an economic problem, along with use of the media (which tends to be in the ownership of the wealthy)
