The problem isnt so much left or right here. Its lack of any direction or leadership.



The economy is floundering and needs direction. Its getting none. We dont have an economic policy at the time we need one most.



I know what you mean but am not sure if I would call it direction.We knew we would become a low growth country 6 yrs ago when the country voted to leave the EU+ rip up all our trade deals with countries outside the EU.Everything depends on the government doing it's job.Their job is to create a competitive efficient trading environment for UK companies to thrive.get it right and Companys sell goods, employ more people. they pay more taxes and so on.Get it wrong and the reverse is true, Company's struggle and the country's growth stagnates.Obviously other factors come into it now but this Tory government have now made UK companies less competitive + inefficient in many ways.It pees me off hearing the Torys blaming everyone else for the problems they have created. we're 2nd from bottom of the developed world on growth, only Russia is worse.Shall we try and overcome the obstacles that have taken us to rock bottom on growth, nahh lets rip up the Protocol and start a trade war with the EU.This is the most irresponsible UK government in History.