With a word in the ear of mumsy, Charlie could mend this system of crippling inequality, what a way begin his "monarchy" after Liz ceases to be.



A well placed pillow and he can sort this himself.More seriously, if Liz started speaking out, Bozo is hardly going to demand she abdicate. But she's too far gone, too trapped in convention. She's not daft, she knows the situation; but she would never publicly criticize her own government. It's just not the done thing.