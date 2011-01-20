Yep, that's my point. Arguing they spent £40bn on an app just discredits your argument.



I doubt we'll ever get a true figure or breakdown of how that money was spent.Germany have been more transparent on their app costs and they somehow spent 20m on app development and a further ~3m/month on support - total cost of around 45m. When you think of what these apps did and how much of the functionality was fairly standard, re-usable code the costs are outlandish.Germany are very opaque on how much they spent on testing. In the absence of a German "NHS" the costs were picked up by various tiers of government so not conducive to transparent bookkeeping. France were reportedly spending 1b/month on testing at their peak which - based on reported duration - would put them at around half the £30bn the UK spent.For me the cost of T&T isn't the thing to pin the Tories with as it is opaque but people like simple pounds and pence comparisons and £37bn is a lot of money. That T&T was an operational shambles and, in the end, the "trace" part was completely useless is more damning. The only functional tracing that was spun up was in pockets of the country locally.If people want to look at pounds and pence then the procurement of PPE is evidentially mass fraud with Tory fingerprints all over it. I'm pleased to see Labour going after this and the cases crawling through court led by the Good Law Project will hopefully expose more and more of these iffy contracts.As an aside, the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme is another contractor led, expensive mess. The difference here is that there's less scope for ministers to enrich themselves off the back of it (although slum landlords are, of course, giving it a good go).