Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 217363 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 03:09:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:47:16 pm
Have got BoJos speech on in the background, apparently its Labours fault we dont have enough housing or nuclear power stations you have been in power for 12 years you fat fuck  :butt

Always in power, never to blame. Somehow its always the boogeyman oppositions fault for the countries woes.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:17:36 pm
Trying to buy the votes of traditional Labour voters. just in time for the by-elections. other side of the coin we see already today. social housing stock shortage leaving people with no other option but to pay private Landlords.
Do tenants buy the crap little flats in bad areas? nope. they buy up all the decent homes. it will be even harder to get a decent social home in the future. bigger chance of being offered a flat you would only take if your desperate.
It's infuriating that people can't see through this and the long-term harm it causes to their areas.  They're policies that should appeal to true blue Tory areas - anything which nudges up house prices always goes down well - but everyone else should be calling it out.

Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 03:21:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:06:31 pm
Developers are still throwing up estates of £300k+ houses with, when enforced, a minimal amount of affordable homes.  People are so desperate to escape the exploitative rental market and the eye-watering mortgages have become so normalised that those houses sell in no time.


You'll find that a lot (sometimes most) of those new houses are bought by private landlords for rental purposes. The major housebuilders now have special departments that market newbuilds to landlords and investors, who buy off-plan.

More in London and other big cities like Manchester, there's a lot of foreign investors buying-up new property. Some newbuild apartment complexes are marketed exclusively to foreign investors (and much will be dirty money being laundered through the 'UK financial spiders web')

The UK property market is a clusterfuck and riddled with corruption.

It's run and regulated for the benefit of investors, landlords and the major housebuilders. Certainly not for the benefit of ordinary individual buyers.


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
It's infuriating that people can't see through this and the long-term harm it causes to their areas.  They're policies that should appeal to true blue Tory areas - anything which nudges up house prices always goes down well - but everyone else should be calling it out.

Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.
Yeah, It's even more infuriating when they praise the Tory PM for bringing in the scheme. we use to hear loads of people praising Thatcher for it including Nadine Dorries, Scouser who moved to Runcorn to live on a council estate, she loved Thatcher because she gave her mum the chance to buy a house. no concern  for the people who now find it practically impossible to get social housing.
The big flaw was Thatcher sold off all those council houses and the stopped councils building homes to replace the homes they were forced to sell to tenants.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 03:32:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.


One of the aims of RtB was to bring in the notion of jeopardy, as part of the Thatcher grand plan to destroy trade union power in the UK and get workers to work harder.

Look at it this way:

A high proportion of workers in the traditional industries like mining, steelworks, shipyards that were heavily unionised and could be relied on to strike when needed, lived in what we now call social housing - a bit of a historical remnant. If they were on strike and fell behind with rent, they weren't going to be evicted by the local (almost certainly Labour) councils. If they got fired or laid off, they weren't going to be evicted because the social security would pick up the tab for their rent. No matter what, their home was safely going to continue to be their home for them and their family.

But tempt them to buy that house, at a knock-down price, and get a mortgage to pay for it... suddenly, going on strike for weeks/months and not paying the mortgage sees your house repossessed. Losing your job means you can't pay the mortgage. So you'd better be a good boy. Don't go on strike. Work hard. Bow and scrape to the bosses.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 03:42:57 pm »
So your unemployed and you buy your house. how do you pay for maintaining the home. the inevitable out of the blue big bills.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm »
How much would a property cost to be affordable via mortgage on benefits?  Rhetorical of course that.  Suffice to say good luck in finding any.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
How much would a property cost to be affordable via mortgage on benefits?  Rhetorical of course that.  Suffice to say good luck in finding any.


https://liverpool.gov.uk/housing/homes-for-a-pound/
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:21:36 pm

You'll find that a lot (sometimes most) of those new houses are bought by private landlords for rental purposes. The major housebuilders now have special departments that market newbuilds to landlords and investors, who buy off-plan.

More in London and other big cities like Manchester, there's a lot of foreign investors buying-up new property. Some newbuild apartment complexes are marketed exclusively to foreign investors (and much will be dirty money being laundered through the 'UK financial spiders web')

The UK property market is a clusterfuck and riddled with corruption.

It's run and regulated for the benefit of investors, landlords and the major housebuilders. Certainly not for the benefit of ordinary individual buyers.
Manchester has so much new build flats going on yet they are beyond the pockets of most people. They become rental properties. The affordable housing that should be part of any scheme just gets binned off once through the planning process.
Add in the cladding scandal and you can see the slums of the future being constructed.
I have seen via a family member how quickly a new build given over to rental degenerates. A new block 12 months old in the Baltic area. They moved in new and moved out after 12 months. The actual finish in the flats showed corners cut in the build. Already in the common areas the fabric of the building is looking tired and dirty. The entrance area smells and the rubbish collections not adequate leading to a pervading smell of decay. Jobs that were never addressed in the snagging are still outstanding. Lift out of order. No concierge and lack of security mean parcels/mail being stolen from the foyer by chancers blagging into the building.It reminded me of my grans council tower block prior to demolition. The management group more interested in withholding the deposit than fixing problems.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm »
I understand why some of my taxes should build decent, affordable homes for nurses, police etc. How do we persuade enough of the electorate. Maybe Labour start bribing back voters with policies that provide affordable housing for those that the Tories have shat on.

--edit-- perversely a socialist government is best when the nation is prosperous and there is wealth to distribute. But they are seen as a government that won't get us there as they will spend all the money .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm »
The Economist has been one of the biggest critics of Johnson - mainly for being a serial liar to parliament. But this is a devastating judgement of Tory economic competence since Cameron. 

https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1534856623348502528
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
The Economist has been one of the biggest critics of Johnson - mainly for being a serial liar to parliament. But this is a devastating judgement of Tory economic competence since Cameron. 

https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1534856623348502528

Seems to be paywalled.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
The Economist has been one of the biggest critics of Johnson - mainly for being a serial liar to parliament. But this is a devastating judgement of Tory economic competence since Cameron. 

https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1534856623348502528
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm
Seems to be paywalled.
https://archive.ph/8nog1
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:47:16 pm
Have got BoJos speech on in the background, apparently its Labours fault we dont have enough housing or nuclear power stations you have been in power for 12 years you fat fuck  :butt

John Major was blaming Labour for shit in 1995 when they'd lost power in 1979. This isn't a new tactic by them. It's a bit like Everton blaming us for them not winning anything for 27 years.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 08:52:20 am »
Good analysis here of the evil one's year including upcoming obstacles

https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnsons-worst-year-yet/

Quote
And ominously for No. 10, there could be further by-elections this year. One Tory MP has already been told to stay away from parliament after he was arrested on suspicion of rape. And it emerged this week that Tory MP Alok Sharma, the president for COP26 climate talks, is in the running to be the U.N.s new climate chief. If he were to take the role, he would vacate a narrow majority in his seat in Reading West.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 09:30:01 am »
Tory economic incompetence:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-09/uk-treasury-paid-too-much-interest-servicing-debt-ft-reports


Remember the fuss they made when Brown sold gold reserves at a price deemed too low?


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
I see the nickname sup prime minister is trending.

People are looking at Johnsons plan for home ownership with scepticism.
Javid and Sunak are no doubt keen and are on the phone to their old mates in the sub prime scammers association
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 09:46:36 am »
Tories refusing to reveal any details about the PPE contracts awarded to a company called PPE Medpro, which is alleged to be linked to Tory Peer Michelle Mone, who is being investigated by the National Crime Agency and had her house raided by the NCA recently. PPE Medpro were put on the 'VIP List' for PPE orders despite having no experience in supplying PPE to the NHS. PPE Medpro has, not surprisingly, a complex ownership structure...

Most companies that made it onto the VIP List had direct links to the Tory Party - either as donors or as friends/relatives/associates of Tory MPs and Party officials - and didn't have to bid for contracts.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61735306


The Tory solution?

Burn the evidence!   :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61749657

Being serious, this story itself is shocking. The Govt spent £12bn on PPE - and £4bn of that PPE was found to be defective or below required standards.

And it's just being written off. No pursuing of the spivs and shysters that sourced this crap stuff and made a killing on it.

The final insult is that it's now going to just be burned - despite criticism by the Public Accounts Committee

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 10:07:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:46:36 am
Tories refusing to reveal any details about the PPE contracts awarded to a company called PPE Medpro, which is alleged to be linked to Tory Peer Michelle Mone, who is being investigated by the National Crime Agency and had her house raided by the NCA recently. PPE Medpro were put on the 'VIP List' for PPE orders despite having no experience in supplying PPE to the NHS. PPE Medpro has, not surprisingly, a complex ownership structure...

Most companies that made it onto the VIP List had direct links to the Tory Party - either as donors or as friends/relatives/associates of Tory MPs and Party officials - and didn't have to bid for contracts.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61735306


The Tory solution?

Burn the evidence!   :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61749657

Being serious, this story itself is shocking. The Govt spent £12bn on PPE - and £4bn of that PPE was found to be defective or below required standards.

And it's just being written off. No pursuing of the spivs and shysters that sourced this crap stuff and made a killing on it.

The final insult is that it's now going to just be burned - despite criticism by the Public Accounts Committee



Let not forget Test and Trace, what was that, £37 billion flushed down the toilet?

Whats really annoying is that the public bought into all the lies about benefit cheats and migrants costing us money, overrunning the NHS etc pre covid, this clown and his evil henchmen rip the country off for billions and no c*nt bats an eyelid.
Scouse not English

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:44 am
Let not forget Test and Trace, what was that, £37 billion flushed down the toilet?
That's more than £1,000 per tax payer pissed away.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 10:29:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:07:44 am
Let not forget Test and Trace, what was that, £37 billion flushed down the toilet?

Whats really annoying is that the public bought into all the lies about benefit cheats and migrants costing us money, overrunning the NHS etc pre covid, this clown and his evil henchmen rip the country off for billions and no c*nt bats an eyelid.

40 billion for an app  ;)

It was robbery on a monumental scale!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 10:41:29 am »
I'm not one for defending the Tories but the figures banded about for Test and Trace are really misleading.

The cost includes all testing, it wasn't just the app, and the vast majority of the money was spent on testing. The £37bn was the budget set for it, not what was actually spent, it was actually £29.5bn.

All for criticising the Tories, but prefer to do it on a factual basis.

https://fullfact.org/health/test-and-trace-37-billion/
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 10:54:37 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:41:29 am
I'm not one for defending the Tories but the figures banded about for Test and Trace are really misleading.

The cost includes all testing, it wasn't just the app, and the vast majority of the money was spent on testing. The £37bn was the budget set for it, not what was actually spent, it was actually £29.5bn.

All for criticising the Tories, but prefer to do it on a factual basis.

https://fullfact.org/health/test-and-trace-37-billion/


How much was swallowed up by employing 900 'consultants; from Deloittes at a rate of £1,000 per day each?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 10:59:36 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:41:29 am
I'm not one for defending the Tories but the figures banded about for Test and Trace are really misleading.

The cost includes all testing, it wasn't just the app, and the vast majority of the money was spent on testing. The £37bn was the budget set for it, not what was actually spent, it was actually £29.5bn.

All for criticising the Tories, but prefer to do it on a factual basis.

https://fullfact.org/health/test-and-trace-37-billion/
I remember news reports showing lots of people involved with test and trace app getting paid to sit at home doing nothing. the opinion was it money pissed down the drain even then.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 11:01:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:54:37 am

How much was swallowed up by employing 900 'consultants; from Deloittes at a rate of £1,000 per day each?

No doubt far too much, the point is only a small amount of it was spent on the app.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:01:32 am
No doubt far too much, the point is only a small amount of it was spent on the app.

Yes, most was on testing, no doubt there was waste elsewhere on the programme though
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 11:13:09 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:10:10 am
Yes, most was on testing, no doubt there was waste elsewhere on the programme though

Yep, that's my point. Arguing they spent £40bn on an app just discredits your argument.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:13:09 am
Yep, that's my point. Arguing they spent £40bn on an app just discredits your argument.
I doubt we'll ever get a true figure or breakdown of how that money was spent.

Germany have been more transparent on their app costs and they somehow spent 20m on app development and a further ~3m/month on support - total cost of around 45m.  When you think of what these apps did and how much of the functionality was fairly standard, re-usable code the costs are outlandish.

Germany are very opaque on how much they spent on testing.  In the absence of a German "NHS" the costs were picked up by various tiers of government so not conducive to transparent bookkeeping.  France were reportedly spending 1b/month on testing at their peak which - based on reported duration - would put them at around half the £30bn the UK spent.

For me the cost of T&T isn't the thing to pin the Tories with as it is opaque but people like simple pounds and pence comparisons and £37bn is a lot of money.  That T&T was an operational shambles and, in the end, the "trace" part was completely useless is more damning.  The only functional tracing that was spun up was in pockets of the country locally.

If people want to look at pounds and pence then the procurement of PPE is evidentially mass fraud with Tory fingerprints all over it.  I'm pleased to see Labour going after this and the cases crawling through court led by the Good Law Project will hopefully expose more and more of these iffy contracts.

As an aside, the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme is another contractor led, expensive mess.  The difference here is that there's less scope for ministers to enrich themselves off the back of it (although slum landlords are, of course, giving it a good go).
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:41:29 am
I'm not one for defending the Tories but the figures banded about for Test and Trace are really misleading.

The cost includes all testing on software many people have heard of, it wasn't just the app, and the vast majority of the money was spent on testing. The £37bn was the budget set for it, not what was actually spent, it was actually £29.5bn.

All for criticising the Tories, but prefer to do it on a factual basis.

https://fullfact.org/health/test-and-trace-37-billion/

As a professional project lead for testing, and someone who has run an IT dept in the past

And an avid reader of Private Eye who is fully apprised of how they did it

Even one billion is a ripoff
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 12:34:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:27:32 pm
As a professional project lead for testing, and someone who has run an IT dept in the past

And an avid reader of Private Eye who is fully apprised of how they did it

Even one billion is a ripoff

No disagreement there.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 04:13:26 pm »
Its just Labour though who wasted money though.

Honestly, Labour need to get clever with their advertising, billboards etc about Tories waste. It will hit home, especially with the cost of living crisis.

I just don't think these Organisations have taken advantage social media and still relying on traditional canvassing and leaflet drops
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:13:26 pm

I just don't think these Organisations have taken advantage social media and still relying on traditional canvassing and leaflet drops


This a million times.


I recall a random, post Friday-pub 'lunch' discussion with mates from work in the early 00's about the internet. I was on a soapbox about how the internet (this back in the day when the term 'social media' hadn't been coined yet, and that fledgling side of it was just messageboard forums and Friends Reunited) would enable 'the left' to get its message out to neuter the impact of the predominantly right-wing traditional media, especially newspapers. All those lies and one-sided takes by the Tory-loving media barons could be countered.

It was some yeast-logic that had me feeling smug.

The opposite has been true, though.

Right-wing groups learned quickly that scare tactics, negative campaigning and pure lies to play on the emotional side of people works.

It's also true that the right-wing are more inclined to just target enough potential voters to get electoral victory. The left seem more intent on winning the 'moral' argument, trying to convince people who are, for example, small-state/low-tax supporters that they are morally wrong and should accept that leftism (large public service provision/higher taxes) is morally right and it's only greedy bastards who think otherwise.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 05:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:57:13 pm
This a million times.


I recall a random, post Friday-pub 'lunch' discussion with mates from work in the early 00's about the internet. I was on a soapbox about how the internet (this back in the day when the term 'social media' hadn't been coined yet, and that fledgling side of it was just messageboard forums and Friends Reunited) would enable 'the left' to get its message out to neuter the impact of the predominantly right-wing traditional media, especially newspapers. All those lies and one-sided takes by the Tory-loving media barons could be countered.

It was some yeast-logic that had me feeling smug.

The opposite has been true, though.

Right-wing groups learned quickly that scare tactics, negative campaigning and pure lies to play on the emotional side of people works.

It's also true that the right-wing are more inclined to just target enough potential voters to get electoral victory. The left seem more intent on winning the 'moral' argument, trying to convince people who are, for example, small-state/low-tax supporters that they are morally wrong and should accept that leftism (large public service provision/higher taxes) is morally right and it's only greedy bastards who think otherwise.

One of the arguments oft used by the moral left (liberals mainly) is that looking to win over currently Tory voters is to look to win the votes of the vilest of the far right. No it doesn't. It means winning over those who are not the vilest of the far right, who might be convinced to vote Labour if suitably approached. It's why the centre is important, that you can win over those who could be won over without sacrificing too much of your core beliefs. You don't need to be 100% right. You only need to be right enough to get an elected majority. If you can't get an elected majority, it doesn't matter if you're 100% morally right.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:39:49 pm
One of the arguments oft used by the moral left (liberals mainly) is that looking to win over currently Tory voters is to look to win the votes of the vilest of the far right. No it doesn't. It means winning over those who are not the vilest of the far right, who might be convinced to vote Labour if suitably approached. It's why the centre is important, that you can win over those who could be won over without sacrificing too much of your core beliefs. You don't need to be 100% right. You only need to be right enough to get an elected majority. If you can't get an elected majority, it doesn't matter if you're 100% morally right.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/dec/14/we-won-the-argument-but-i-regret-we-didnt-convert-that-into-a-majority-for-change

Losing an election is the very definition of 'losing the argument'.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
