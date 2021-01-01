Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.



One of the aims of RtB was to bring in the notion of jeopardy, as part of the Thatcher grand plan to destroy trade union power in the UK and get workers to work harder.Look at it this way:A high proportion of workers in the traditional industries like mining, steelworks, shipyards that were heavily unionised and could be relied on to strike when needed, lived in what we now call social housing - a bit of a historical remnant. If they were on strike and fell behind with rent, they weren't going to be evicted by the local (almost certainly Labour) councils. If they got fired or laid off, they weren't going to be evicted because the social security would pick up the tab for their rent. No matter what, their home was safely going to continue to be their home for them and their family.But tempt them to buy that house, at a knock-down price, and get a mortgage to pay for it... suddenly, going on strike for weeks/months and not paying the mortgage sees your house repossessed. Losing your job means you can't pay the mortgage. So you'd better be a good boy. Don't go on strike. Work hard. Bow and scrape to the bosses.