Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Offline KillieRed

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5840 on: Today at 03:09:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:47:16 pm
Have got BoJos speech on in the background, apparently its Labours fault we dont have enough housing or nuclear power stations you have been in power for 12 years you fat fuck  :butt

Always in power, never to blame. Somehow its always the boogeyman oppositions fault for the countries woes.


Offline thaddeus

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5841 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:36 pm
Trying to buy the votes of traditional Labour voters. just in time for the by-elections. other side of the coin we see already today. social housing stock shortage leaving people with no other option but to pay private Landlords.
Do tenants buy the crap little flats in bad areas? nope. they buy up all the decent homes. it will be even harder to get a decent social home in the future. bigger chance of being offered a flat you would only take if your desperate.
It's infuriating that people can't see through this and the long-term harm it causes to their areas.  They're policies that should appeal to true blue Tory areas - anything which nudges up house prices always goes down well - but everyone else should be calling it out.

Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5842 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:06:31 pm
Developers are still throwing up estates of £300k+ houses with, when enforced, a minimal amount of affordable homes.  People are so desperate to escape the exploitative rental market and the eye-watering mortgages have become so normalised that those houses sell in no time.


You'll find that a lot (sometimes most) of those new houses are bought by private landlords for rental purposes. The major housebuilders now have special departments that market newbuilds to landlords and investors, who buy off-plan.

More in London and other big cities like Manchester, there's a lot of foreign investors buying-up new property. Some newbuild apartment complexes are marketed exclusively to foreign investors (and much will be dirty money being laundered through the 'UK financial spiders web')

The UK property market is a clusterfuck and riddled with corruption.

It's run and regulated for the benefit of investors, landlords and the major housebuilders. Certainly not for the benefit of ordinary individual buyers.




Online oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5843 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:11:38 pm
It's infuriating that people can't see through this and the long-term harm it causes to their areas.  They're policies that should appeal to true blue Tory areas - anything which nudges up house prices always goes down well - but everyone else should be calling it out.

Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.
Yeah, It's even more infuriating when they praise the Tory PM for bringing in the scheme. we use to hear loads of people praising Thatcher for it including Nadine Dorries, Scouser who moved to Runcorn to live on a council estate, she loved Thatcher because she gave her mum the chance to buy a house. no concern  for the people who now find it practically impossible to get social housing.
The big flaw was Thatcher sold off all those council houses and the stopped councils building homes to replace the homes they were forced to sell to tenants.






Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5844 on: Today at 03:32:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:11:38 pm
Right to Buy was a great scheme for the Tories as it converted a lot of people into selfish Tory voters with seemingly little concern for the next generation or other people unable to use the scheme.


One of the aims of RtB was to bring in the notion of jeopardy, as part of the Thatcher grand plan to destroy trade union power in the UK and get workers to work harder.

Look at it this way:

A high proportion of workers in the traditional industries like mining, steelworks, shipyards that were heavily unionised and could be relied on to strike when needed, lived in what we now call social housing - a bit of a historical remnant. If they were on strike and fell behind with rent, they weren't going to be evicted by the local (almost certainly Labour) councils. If they got fired or laid off, they weren't going to be evicted because the social security would pick up the tab for their rent. No matter what, their home was safely going to continue to be their home for them and their family.

But tempt them to buy that house, at a knock-down price, and get a mortgage to pay for it... suddenly, going on strike for weeks/months and not paying the mortgage sees your house repossessed. Losing your job means you can't pay the mortgage. So you'd better be a good boy. Don't go on strike. Work hard. Bow and scrape to the bosses.



Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5845 on: Today at 03:42:57 pm
So your unemployed and you buy your house. how do you pay for maintaining the home. the inevitable out of the blue big bills.






Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Reply #5846 on: Today at 05:37:18 pm
How much would a property cost to be affordable via mortgage on benefits?  Rhetorical of course that.  Suffice to say good luck in finding any.
