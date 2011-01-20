Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 12:23:07 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:53:31 am
Right beside the "Strength Through Unity. Unity Through Faith' poster.


Nick Ferrari as Lewis Prothero

To jumble literary references, I'm half expecting them to bring in a Ministry of Truth (headed by Reet-Smug)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 12:34:24 pm
I know this is the 'evil Tory scumbags' thread, but we do need to consider the alternatives at some point.

This is a great article by Neal Lawson.

He pulls no punches in criticising Corbyn where it's justified (I agree - as a leader he was shit; too slow-witted, divisive and defensive instead of inclusive and bridge-building, built a team of no-marks and loons) but there was a lot in that period that chimed with the public. Even if it were just the hope that there was an alternative to the corporate-capitalism that was failing back then and is now crumbling around our ears.

In his own way, Starmer is being similarly pigheaded and divisive, rejecting all traces of even mid-left policy (like nationalisation of utilities).

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/08/keir-starmer-try-corbynism-tories-in-chaos-cost-of-living-crisis-labour
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:05:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:34:24 pm
I know this is the 'evil Tory scumbags' thread, but we do need to consider the alternatives at some point.

This is a great article by Neal Lawson.

He pulls no punches in criticising Corbyn where it's justified (I agree - as a leader he was shit; too slow-witted, divisive and defensive instead of inclusive and bridge-building, built a team of no-marks and loons) but there was a lot in that period that chimed with the public. Even if it were just the hope that there was an alternative to the corporate-capitalism that was failing back then and is now crumbling around our ears.

In his own way, Starmer is being similarly pigheaded and divisive, rejecting all traces of even mid-left policy (like nationalisation of utilities).

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/08/keir-starmer-try-corbynism-tories-in-chaos-cost-of-living-crisis-labour


I'd love a John Smith type Labour leader right now. The Tories are masters of the dark arts when it comes to setting agendas; seizing the initiative against them amidst a largely hostile or indifferent media is difficult at best.

The best strategy seems to be say nothing whilst the Tories publicly tear themselves apart. John Smith or Tony Blair really could set the agenda against the Tories and run at them, policy for policy. But the media was far more malleable back in the 90s.

I don't like it, but that just seems to be the way it is right now. The minute Starmer tried to do too much, all the fire will immediately become directed at him. I don't think it's because he's a weak leader. It's just that he's working in an environment that is implacably hostile towards the Left. But maybe it's less than what I'm imagining?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:09:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:10 am
She was quite prominent during the Brexit debate. Proper hard core leaver and yet another in the line of useless Tories, of which that line is many.

As I was reading Tepids question, my immediate reaction was, I hope KH answers this, it  will be comically savage.

I feel short changed.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:15:36 pm
UK with the lowest growth of any G20 country (with the exception of Russia, for obvious reasons)

https://archive.ph/LwjxY

But the lying shithouses will continue to peddle the bullshit that the economy's doing great. And the cultists will still lap it up.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:21:37 pm
I agree - if he is truly to show his progressive colours it has to be now.

Starmer has done a good job of distancing himself from Corbynism whilst basically assisting the Tories in shooting themselves in the foot.

But that is not enough for a Labour leader to convincingly win an election. We have perhaps never been more in need of a "progressive" manifesto any time since the Second World War, as in only ambitiously progressive policies have any convincing answers to weathering the worst of the cost of living crisis, whilst simultaneously preparing ourselves for a future of Climate Breakdown, and securing a unified Liberal Democratic Western front in the face of renewed totalitarian aggression. Even the Tories have reognised this in their half-hearted poatching of Labour policies.

If Starmer is not now able to convincingly convey to the public a grand alternative vision for a better future, then he will likely never be able to do so. And if the failure to do so lets the Tories bounce back from this it would be unforgivable. I think Starmer is in a strong enough position in that in the public imagination his Labour is now a far cry from Corbyn, and yet internally Starmer can still claim enough radical credentials having served in Corbyn´s Shadow Cabinet if he can back it up with some popular yet ambitious policies. Brexit is finally "done" in the minds of many Brexiters and the mess so far owned by the Tories, so Starmer doesn´t even really have to pander much to that rhetoric anymore, which should help ease divisions amongst the left.




Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:42:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:36 pm
UK with the lowest growth of any G20 country (with the exception of Russia, for obvious reasons)

https://archive.ph/LwjxY

But the lying shithouses will continue to peddle the bullshit that the economy's doing great. And the cultists will still lap it up.

Only yesterday Raab was saying that Uk was predcited to have the second fastest growing economy in the G7 this year, after having the fastest last year. 

https://bit.ly/3NA4Ssd
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 01:52:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:34:24 pm
I know this is the 'evil Tory scumbags' thread, but we do need to consider the alternatives at some point.

This is a great article by Neal Lawson.

He pulls no punches in criticising Corbyn where it's justified (I agree - as a leader he was shit; too slow-witted, divisive and defensive instead of inclusive and bridge-building, built a team of no-marks and loons) but there was a lot in that period that chimed with the public. Even if it were just the hope that there was an alternative to the corporate-capitalism that was failing back then and is now crumbling around our ears.

In his own way, Starmer is being similarly pigheaded and divisive, rejecting all traces of even mid-left policy (like nationalisation of utilities).

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/08/keir-starmer-try-corbynism-tories-in-chaos-cost-of-living-crisis-labour
I cant remember Corbyn giving speeches in Parliament about Nationalization, he talked about subsidies when he took over rather than Nationalization, he fought against Austerity when he took over the leadership. he argued Nationalization has to be put on the backburner for now. this is important . I praised Corbyn at the time for fighting Austerity , had no problem with keeping policys like Nationalization out of the debates, it was a stick for the Torys to beat him , Austerity was a stick to beat the Torys with. Starmer is doing what Corbyn did, refusing to give the Torys a stick to beat him with. having said that
It's all about how you sell it and who sells it.
I still support Nationalization of services but not industry.
Millions look at Nationalization as a extreme left wing policy. spending tax payers money to prop up a industry that should stand on it's own 2 feet. I don't think people who opposed Nationalization but supported Brexit realized how hypocritical they were tearing into Corbyn for being a commie for spending tax payers money propping up lame ducks.
I remember talking to a leave supporter who hated Corbyns left, we were talking about the Torys saying they would give UK companies money after Brexit, I said it's wrong for various reasons but mostly about how other countries would react, they argued it's got sod all to do with other countries, if our government want to help UK companies then they can, I pointed out the double standards, how they tore into Corbyn for wanting to do the same.
We have to be fair. Starmer can't make arguments for Nationalization right now as it would be a stick for the Torys to beat him with.
Ive been thinking of the change that came after WW2, how so much progress was made after having a horrible aristrocratic PM like Churchill in power, Ironic that everything Churchill hated about helping the working class came about with his help. maybe Johnsons legacy might bring the same. he brings about everything he has fought against. all depends how it's sold, if it's sold as Corbyn ideology rather than doing the decent thing to help people then it will fall at the first fence
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:06:30 pm
The conservative party retain their seats in the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections, after all four Liberal Democrat and Labour candidates accidentally, brutally cut their heads off while combing their hair.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:12:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:05:02 pm
I'd love a John Smith type Labour leader right now. The Tories are masters of the dark arts when it comes to setting agendas; seizing the initiative against them amidst a largely hostile or indifferent media is difficult at best.

The best strategy seems to be say nothing whilst the Tories publicly tear themselves apart. John Smith or Tony Blair really could set the agenda against the Tories and run at them, policy for policy. But the media was far more malleable back in the 90s.

I don't like it, but that just seems to be the way it is right now. The minute Starmer tried to do too much, all the fire will immediately become directed at him. I don't think it's because he's a weak leader. It's just that he's working in an environment that is implacably hostile towards the Left. But maybe it's less than what I'm imagining?

The Telegraph used to have journalistic standards back then. The Times now is where the Telegraph was then. The Telegraph, Mail and Express have gone off the scale as measurable back then. The BBC didn't have to toe the government line or be made extinct. The climate then was massively different from now.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:12:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:52:53 pm
I cant remember Corbyn giving speeches in Parliament about Nationalization, he talked about subsidies when he took over rather than Nationalization, he fought against Austerity when he took over the leadership. he argued Nationalization has to be put on the backburner for now. this is important . I praised Corbyn at the time for fighting Austerity , had no problem with keeping policys like Nationalization out of the debates, it was a stick for the Torys to beat him , Austerity was a stick to beat the Torys with. Starmer is doing what Corbyn did, refusing to give the Torys a stick to beat him with. having said that
It's all about how you sell it and who sells it.
I still support Nationalization of services but not industry.
Millions look at Nationalization as a extreme left wing policy. spending tax payers money to prop up a industry that should stand on it's own 2 feet. I don't think people who opposed Nationalization but supported Brexit realized how hypocritical they were tearing into Corbyn for being a commie for spending tax payers money propping up lame ducks.
I remember talking to a leave supporter who hated Corbyns left, we were talking about the Torys saying they would give UK companies money after Brexit, I said it's wrong for various reasons but mostly about how other countries would react, they argued it's got sod all to do with other countries, if our government want to help UK companies then they can, I pointed out the double standards, how they tore into Corbyn for wanting to do the same.
We have to be fair. Starmer can't make arguments for Nationalization right now as it would be a stick for the Torys to beat him with.
Ive been thinking of the change that came after WW2, how so much progress was made after having a horrible aristrocratic PM like Churchill in power, Ironic that everything Churchill hated about helping the working class came about with his help. maybe Johnsons legacy might bring the same. he brings about everything he has fought against. all depends how it's sold, if it's sold as Corbyn ideology rather than doing the decent thing to help people then it will fall at the first fence



Privatisation of water supply was in the 2017 manifesto (remember the snap announcement of the 2017 GE caught everyone of guard), whilst the 2019 manifesto expanded that to include electricity & gas plus rail and the Royal Mail.

During the post-Corbyn leadership contest, Starmer gave a commitment to retain nationalisation. He's since reneged back on that.

Claiming Nationalisation is viewed as an "extreme left wing policy" is at best disingenuous. Polling has consistently showed a significant majority support nationalisation of the utilities. Even back in mid-2019 before any hint of price rises, 54% supported nationalisation (either 'strongly' or 'tended to') against 18% who opposed it ('strongly' or 'tended to'). As you'd expect, that difference has increased, to 60% support / 13% oppose.  (https://yougov.co.uk/topics/utilities/trackers/support-for-bringing-energy-companies-back-into-public-ownership)


My fear for another Labour government (or for a Labour-led coalition) is that they run so scared of upsetting Tories and the Tory media barons that their government is characterised by merely tinkering at the fringes of all that is wrong with this country (the core of which is the massively unequal distribution of wealth), changing none of the fundamentals and just focusing on mitigating the negative impacts.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:15:57 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:21:37 pm
I agree - if he is truly to show his progressive colours it has to be now.

Starmer has done a good job of distancing himself from Corbynism whilst basically assisting the Tories in shooting themselves in the foot.

But that is not enough for a Labour leader to convincingly win an election. We have perhaps never been more in need of a "progressive" manifesto any time since the Second World War, as in only ambitiously progressive policies have any convincing answers to weathering the worst of the cost of living crisis, whilst simultaneously preparing ourselves for a future of Climate Breakdown, and securing a unified Liberal Democratic Western front in the face of renewed totalitarian aggression. Even the Tories have reognised this in their half-hearted poatching of Labour policies.

If Starmer is not now able to convincingly convey to the public a grand alternative vision for a better future, then he will likely never be able to do so. And if the failure to do so lets the Tories bounce back from this it would be unforgivable. I think Starmer is in a strong enough position in that in the public imagination his Labour is now a far cry from Corbyn, and yet internally Starmer can still claim enough radical credentials having served in Corbyn´s Shadow Cabinet if he can back it up with some popular yet ambitious policies. Brexit is finally "done" in the minds of many Brexiters and the mess so far owned by the Tories, so Starmer doesn´t even really have to pander much to that rhetoric anymore, which should help ease divisions amongst the left.

I wouldn't count chickens before they hatch. A Labour opposition is still by default the opposition. The Tory government, however incompetent and worse, is still the government, and in control of the narrative.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:18:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:12:52 pm


Privatisation of water supply was in the 2017 manifesto (remember the snap announcement of the 2017 GE caught everyone of guard), whilst the 2019 manifesto expanded that to include electricity & gas plus rail and the Royal Mail.

During the post-Corbyn leadership contest, Starmer gave a commitment to retain nationalisation. He's since reneged back on that.

Claiming Nationalisation is viewed as an "extreme left wing policy" is at best disingenuous. Polling has consistently showed a significant majority support nationalisation of the utilities. Even back in mid-2019 before any hint of price rises, 54% supported nationalisation (either 'strongly' or 'tended to') against 18% who opposed it ('strongly' or 'tended to'). As you'd expect, that difference has increased, to 60% support / 13% oppose.  (https://yougov.co.uk/topics/utilities/trackers/support-for-bringing-energy-companies-back-into-public-ownership)


My fear for another Labour government (or for a Labour-led coalition) is that they run so scared of upsetting Tories and the Tory media barons that their government is characterised by merely tinkering at the fringes of all that is wrong with this country (the core of which is the massively unequal distribution of wealth), changing none of the fundamentals and just focusing on mitigating the negative impacts.


The basic unit of British democracy hasn't changed. For all the theoretical and philosophical arguments, the direction of British politics is still dependent on the British voter.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:43:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:36 pm
UK with the lowest growth of any G20 country (with the exception of Russia, for obvious reasons)

https://archive.ph/LwjxY

But the lying shithouses will continue to peddle the bullshit that the economy's doing great. And the cultists will still lap it up.
From the BBC article on the subject: "Inflation is expected to keep rising and peak at over 10% at the end of this year before gradually declining to 4.7% by the end of 2023.".  Even 4.7% is extremely high in the context of the rest of the economic measures flat-lining!  The article isn't so bold as to predict when inflation might once again be around the target of 2%.

The old party trick of quantitative easing has been knocked out by such high inflation and any interest rate rises sufficient to curb that level of inflation would be ruinous due to the levels of debt in the country.

Clearly I'm not economist but it doesn't feel like there's a lot of hope.  It does make me wonder why we all had to suffer through Osborne's austerity decade.  Wasn't he supposed to be "fixing the roof" or some such bollocks?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:50:58 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:43:23 pm
From the BBC article on the subject: "Inflation is expected to keep rising and peak at over 10% at the end of this year before gradually declining to 4.7% by the end of 2023.".  Even 4.7% is extremely high in the context of the rest of the economic measures flat-lining!  The article isn't so bold as to predict when inflation might once again be around the target of 2%.

The old party trick of quantitative easing has been knocked out by such high inflation and any interest rate rises sufficient to curb that level of inflation would be ruinous due to the levels of debt in the country.

Clearly I'm not economist but it doesn't feel like there's a lot of hope.  It does make me wonder why we all had to suffer through Osborne's austerity decade.  Wasn't he supposed to be "fixing the roof" or some such bollocks?


'Austerity' was a political decision (and many actual economists pointed out the counterproductive folly of it)

It was aimed at slashing public services so that when the UK recovered, the scumbags could cut taxes (and generally tax cuts benefit the most wealthy the most)

Obviously, the Brexit vote and the shitfest that followed, then the Covid pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine, have meant everyone's lost sight of the original point of Austerity.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 02:57:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:50:58 pm

'Austerity' was a political decision (and many actual economists pointed out the counterproductive folly of it)

It was aimed at slashing public services so that when the UK recovered, the scumbags could cut taxes (and generally tax cuts benefit the most wealthy the most)

Obviously, the Brexit vote and the shitfest that followed, then the Covid pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine, have meant everyone's lost sight of the original point of Austerity.

Everything the successive Tory governments have done in the past decade and a bit have been based on politics. None of it was based on sensible government. What they've demonstrated is that you don't need good government to do well in politics. If you play politics well, you'll thrive, however much of a shitshow you've turned the country into. And that is partnered with a sympathetic media. A corrupt government and a corrupt media run hand in hand to control our democracy.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 03:46:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:57:56 pm
Everything the successive Tory governments have done in the past decade and a bit have been based on politics. None of it was based on sensible government. What they've demonstrated is that you don't need good government to do well in politics. If you play politics well, you'll thrive, however much of a shitshow you've turned the country into. And that is partnered with a sympathetic media. A corrupt government and a corrupt media run hand in hand to control our democracy.


Can't argue with that  :thumbup
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 03:54:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:50:58 pm

'Austerity' was a political ideological decision (and many actual economists pointed out the counterproductive folly of it)


Amended for accuracy.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 04:48:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:12:52 pm


Privatisation of water supply was in the 2017 manifesto (remember the snap announcement of the 2017 GE caught everyone of guard), whilst the 2019 manifesto expanded that to include electricity & gas plus rail and the Royal Mail.

During the post-Corbyn leadership contest, Starmer gave a commitment to retain nationalisation. He's since reneged back on that.

Claiming Nationalisation is viewed as an "extreme left wing policy" is at best disingenuous. Polling has consistently showed a significant majority support nationalisation of the utilities. Even back in mid-2019 before any hint of price rises, 54% supported nationalisation (either 'strongly' or 'tended to') against 18% who opposed it ('strongly' or 'tended to'). As you'd expect, that difference has increased, to 60% support / 13% oppose.  (https://yougov.co.uk/topics/utilities/trackers/support-for-bringing-energy-companies-back-into-public-ownership)


My fear for another Labour government (or for a Labour-led coalition) is that they run so scared of upsetting Tories and the Tory media barons that their government is characterised by merely tinkering at the fringes of all that is wrong with this country (the core of which is the massively unequal distribution of wealth), changing none of the fundamentals and just focusing on mitigating the negative impacts.
The public have double standards. the example I gave on the way people reacted to Corbyn arguing for Nationalisation and subsidies and the Torys arguing Subsidies after Brexit shows this.
It's not being disingenuous when I say people look at nationalisation as left wing ideology. if Socialism is brought up, some will talk about the means of production, everyone of these arguments will make people think of Nationalization as left wing ideology, would you be able to argue they are wrong.
I really think we should be saying 2 words. "Nationalizing Services" rather than Nationalisation.

I haven't got a problem with Starmer talking about us having to think hard on building a more decent future for everyone, how it will mean bringing back service   bills everyone can afford to pay, I remember my Bills for water etc etc before nationalisation, buttons, I never needed to have standard orders at the bank to pay any of my service bills before nationalisation, always had enough money to take the bills to the bank and pay them without having to spread the cost, people born before Nationalisation have to have a comparison of what things were like before the Nationalisation of services, Thatcher argued Privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices, sounds logical but it was the biggest load of bullshit ive heard. let the public move towards nationalizing services looking at it this way but it won't happen like that. some will make it easy for the Torys to put fear in the public
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 06:25:47 pm
The majority of Americans favour sensible gun control laws. But you try proposing that to any politician.

Same thing over here with nationalisation. Backed by the public in principle, but just try announcing legislation for it, even a policy commitment.

Tories lie to the voters because they know a fair chunk are gullible and will believe almost anything. Labour has to lie (or at least not talk about it) because they know a fair chunk of voters just don't know what's fucking good for them.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 06:41:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:48:54 pm
The public have double standards. the example I gave on the way people reacted to Corbyn arguing for Nationalisation and subsidies and the Torys arguing Subsidies after Brexit shows this.
It's not being disingenuous when I say people look at nationalisation as left wing ideology. if Socialism is brought up, some will talk about the means of production, everyone of these arguments will make people think of Nationalization as left wing ideology, would you be able to argue they are wrong.
I really think we should be saying 2 words. "Nationalizing Services" rather than Nationalisation.

I haven't got a problem with Starmer talking about us having to think hard on building a more decent future for everyone, how it will mean bringing back service   bills everyone can afford to pay, I remember my Bills for water etc etc before nationalisation, buttons, I never needed to have standard orders at the bank to pay any of my service bills before nationalisation, always had enough money to take the bills to the bank and pay them without having to spread the cost, people born before Nationalisation have to have a comparison of what things were like before the Nationalisation of services, Thatcher argued Nationalisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices, sounds logical but it was the biggest load of bullshit ive heard. let the public move towards nationalizing services looking at it this way but it won't happen like that. some will make it easy for the Torys to put fear in the public

I think you are writing nationalisation when quite often you mean privatisation, but the theory holds good.
I'm not sure how much the majority of Tory voters would be dead set against nationalisation. Esp if you offered it now as a means to reigning in the home heating costs. The profit that would go to companies goes to your pocket. I don't think most would care much about the argument that a lot of that profit goes to pension funds ( and I have no idea if that is true or not).  The argument , for me, is a private , competitive market for power drives down price, which on the whole is good. But I think the electorate can be convinced it isn't working and it's just lining the fat cats pockets. My fear is that if the power companies were to be nationalised, the staff/unions would gain a lot of power and wage rises there would impact cost and inflation.  ( I'm a true Tory at heat as you can see!)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 07:46:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:41:30 pm
I think you are writing nationalisation when quite often you mean privatisation, but the theory holds good.
I'm not sure how much the majority of Tory voters would be dead set against nationalisation. Esp if you offered it now as a means to reigning in the home heating costs. The profit that would go to companies goes to your pocket. I don't think most would care much about the argument that a lot of that profit goes to pension funds ( and I have no idea if that is true or not).  The argument , for me, is a private , competitive market for power drives down price, which on the whole is good. But I think the electorate can be convinced it isn't working and it's just lining the fat cats pockets. My fear is that if the power companies were to be nationalised, the staff/unions would gain a lot of power and wage rises there would impact cost and inflation.  ( I'm a true Tory at heat as you can see!)
:) Thanks I did mean Privatization. I agree the majority of people wouldn't be against a argument that cut their heating bills by Nationalizing those industries and cutting out the big profits. a argument I heard decades ago still rings true for me. no service vital for life should be in private hands to exploit, none of us have a choice over this, we all have to pay for water, electric etc.
Yeah I imagine we will hear all the same old arguments. privatised industries aren't efficient as they know the money will come to keep them in business.
Many industries weren't efficient before nationalisation came. I was called a Ludite yesterday, made me smile as I probably was one back in the 80s when robots came along to takeaway jobs, long story  :) the whole attitude of the country changed in the following years. you cant stand in the way of progress ,you will be inefficient and out of a job if you do, I would argue the service companies today aren't bringing change to make them a more efficient service, quite the opposite, they are bringing change to chop jobs for bigger profits, that usually brings a less efficient service. so any arguments of Nationalised industries returning to the days of being inefficient are bol...  service industries will become more efficiant when they aren't answerable to the shareholders.
Unions fighting for better pay and conditions might bring problems. could become political if power cuts are threatened. something to think about.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 08:15:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  6, 2022, 10:21:09 pm
Sunak  getting absolutely slaughtered about cost of living  support for second and third home owners  here

 https://twitter.com/bounce_backloan/status/1533801055418474496?s=21&t=cYIRsEADKXWFgTuVIzmOfw

"I'm giving mine to charity..", he said.  ;D



Cheeky son of a bitch.
