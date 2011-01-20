I know this is the 'evil Tory scumbags' thread, but we do need to consider the alternatives at some point.



This is a great article by Neal Lawson.



He pulls no punches in criticising Corbyn where it's justified (I agree - as a leader he was shit; too slow-witted, divisive and defensive instead of inclusive and bridge-building, built a team of no-marks and loons) but there was a lot in that period that chimed with the public. Even if it were just the hope that there was an alternative to the corporate-capitalism that was failing back then and is now crumbling around our ears.



In his own way, Starmer is being similarly pigheaded and divisive, rejecting all traces of even mid-left policy (like nationalisation of utilities).



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/08/keir-starmer-try-corbynism-tories-in-chaos-cost-of-living-crisis-labour



I cant remember Corbyn giving speeches in Parliament about Nationalization, he talked about subsidies when he took over rather than Nationalization, he fought against Austerity when he took over the leadership. he argued Nationalization has to be put on the backburner for now. this is important . I praised Corbyn at the time for fighting Austerity , had no problem with keeping policys like Nationalization out of the debates, it was a stick for the Torys to beat him , Austerity was a stick to beat the Torys with. Starmer is doing what Corbyn did, refusing to give the Torys a stick to beat him with. having said thatIt's all about how you sell it and who sells it.I still support Nationalization of services but not industry.Millions look at Nationalization as a extreme left wing policy. spending tax payers money to prop up a industry that should stand on it's own 2 feet. I don't think people who opposed Nationalization but supported Brexit realized how hypocritical they were tearing into Corbyn for being a commie for spending tax payers money propping up lame ducks.I remember talking to a leave supporter who hated Corbyns left, we were talking about the Torys saying they would give UK companies money after Brexit, I said it's wrong for various reasons but mostly about how other countries would react, they argued it's got sod all to do with other countries, if our government want to help UK companies then they can, I pointed out the double standards, how they tore into Corbyn for wanting to do the same.We have to be fair. Starmer can't make arguments for Nationalization right now as it would be a stick for the Torys to beat him with.Ive been thinking of the change that came after WW2, how so much progress was made after having a horrible aristrocratic PM like Churchill in power, Ironic that everything Churchill hated about helping the working class came about with his help. maybe Johnsons legacy might bring the same. he brings about everything he has fought against. all depends how it's sold, if it's sold as Corbyn ideology rather than doing the decent thing to help people then it will fall at the first fence