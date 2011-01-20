Maybe but wouldn't like it to be a election issue Labour would need to answer for the reasons ive given.

Theres also the implications of what will happen if the system is used. I know you understand those implications so I respect your views on PR but it swings and roundabouts. PR would definitely bring the end to hard right governments like Johnsons but it would also mean the end of any Labour majority government as it would mean we have permanent coalitions after every election. the lib dems are against his hard right Tory government but they will most likely work with future Torys who are not so fanatical as Johnsons. this will mean most future governments would be a Tory/Lib Dems coalition rather than a Labour/Lib Dem coalition. the consequences of PR may well mean the Lib Dems will be able to choose the government and PM.





You're making the assumption that vote shares would all remain broadly the same under a different voting system. You can't just take the percentage of votes a party usually gains in a FPTP election and apply that directly to a hypothetical PR election.The whole point of PR systems is that because every vote counts voters are free to vote for the party that best represents their views rather than simply voting for the least worst option to keep the party they dislike the most out. Maybe voters who more closely align with the Lib Dems but usually vote Tory/Labour at the moment would be able to safely do so under PR giving them a much larger vote share. Maybe smaller parties like the Greens will become kingmakers, or even become one of the larger parties. Maybe new parties will emerge to represent voters that currently don't feel at home politically with any of the current selection.As arguments against PR go, the idea that the Lib Dems would become permanent kingmakers simply because that is what current vote shares suggest would happen is one of the weakest.