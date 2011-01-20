Maybe but wouldn't like it to be a election issue Labour would need to answer for the reasons ive given.
Theres also the implications of what will happen if the system is used. I know you understand those implications so I respect your views on PR but it swings and roundabouts. PR would definitely bring the end to hard right governments like Johnsons but it would also mean the end of any Labour majority government as it would mean we have permanent coalitions after every election. the lib dems are against his hard right Tory government but they will most likely work with future Torys who are not so fanatical as Johnsons. this will mean most future governments would be a Tory/Lib Dems coalition rather than a Labour/Lib Dem coalition. the consequences of PR may well mean the Lib Dems will be able to choose the government and PM.
The hypotheticals are numerous - and it could take politics in a direction that we don't yet foresee.
For example, the Green Party might well increase their share of the vote when people don't view them as a 'wasted vote'. A new 'leftist' party may emerge. New right-wing parties.
I think it's very likely that there'd be a fragmentation of the vote away from certainly Labour & Tory.
How that plays out in future elections would be fascinating.
And yes, there would still be times when a government would be led by the Tory Party. But you'd have to trust that any coalition partner party would be a restraint on their worst excesses (unlike in 2010).
Ultimately, FPTP (and the fact that, under it, the centre-left/left vote is split in a way that the Tory vote isn't - apart from that brief UKIP surge, which the Tories snuffed out by throwing the country under the bus) delivers far more Tory governments than PR would, though. PR wouldn't deliver more
Tory governments - which can only be a good thing.