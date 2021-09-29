When they lose the upcoming by-elections, then he's a goner. He's going to need a miracle to turn them around.



Two and a half years at the longest 'til the next general election, they're going to need almost all of that to run a leadership election and have the next person bedded in



One advantage that Boris has got is that he has filled his cabinet with no-marks except for Sunak who's as tainted by Partygate as his boss. In normal times, Dorries, Truss, Patel, Raab and Rees-Mogg would get a junior posting which they'd muck up and be sacked forthwith. It's a comment on the rest of the rabble that they're the leading light amongst Government ministers. Having a PM as shameless as Boris is their only hope of getting a senior position, and they'll be gone minutes after the next leader is elected.