It's only a matter of time before he goes, it's like an Everton manager who's lost the dressing room, & keeps getting more & more toxic with every match, the more Bozo stays PM, the more toxic the Tories become, similar to Major in 95 after he won that VONC, Major ended up being slaughtered at the next general election.



If we're putting it in football terms, as has been said it's more like Ole at United. Still has the backing of the board, the dressing room is divided, but he still has some support; but tellingly the fanbase has become absolutely toxic.Major was actually pretty damned clever as he resigned the party leadership and forced a leadership election before the Eurosceptics were ready. They had to rush that fucking dalek John Redwood out against him, and beating him forced the Tories into the election with Major in charge. Of course, they got slaughtered in 97, but when it came to outwitting the detractors in his own party, Major pulled the rug out from under them.