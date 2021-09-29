Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:49:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:44:14 pm
Easy to be confused over which is which of course.
Similar hairstyles.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:50:10 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:35:47 pm
Absolutely will not resign. This is not the good news the left think it is.

It's only a matter of time before he goes, it's like an Everton manager who's lost the dressing room, & keeps getting more & more toxic with every match, the more Bozo stays PM, the more toxic the Tories become, similar to Major in 95 after he won that VONC, Major ended up being slaughtered at the next general election.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:52:43 pm
He's now in the first stage of grief

"Denial"

Next will be anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

As I said this is death by 1000 cuts, it's very similar now to the final stages of the Major government
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:56:21 pm
Perfect result for captain bombsite. Let the merriment begin.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:56:27 pm
I think somebody needs to point out to Bozo that having to face a confidence vote after barely three years in charge of party and country is actually a pretty damning indictment of your leadership qualities.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:57:29 pm
Imagine being a Tory MP for the next 2 yrs, they can come out with all the bullshit they want when they are being interviewed but they will dread answering to the Public on QT etc. whole audience laughing at them when trying to defend Johnson. the ridicule and mocking will get worse now, going to enjoy it.
Theres no chance of Johnson taking part in any election debates if he is still leader come the next election, not going to happen. he will hide just as he did back in 2019.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:58:56 pm
24th January 25 is the latest date the next general election can be held, me think's it'll happen earlier than that, [i think spring, or early summer 24], no way they'll have a general election in mid winter.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:01:32 pm
So currently 359 Tory MPs, assuming they lose both of the by-elections, that falls to 357.

50+% of 357 is at least 179 MPs.

148 voted against him tonight, so that means the rebels "only" need 31 more to join them for him to be gone.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:02:44 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:50:10 pm
It's only a matter of time before he goes, it's like an Everton manager who's lost the dressing room, & keeps getting more & more toxic with every match, the more Bozo stays PM, the more toxic the Tories become, similar to Major in 95 after he won that VONC, Major ended up being slaughtered at the next general election.

If we're putting it in football terms, as has been said it's more like Ole at United. Still has the backing of the board, the dressing room is divided, but he still has some support; but tellingly the fanbase has become absolutely toxic.

Major was actually pretty damned clever as he resigned the party leadership and forced a leadership election before the Eurosceptics were ready. They had to rush that fucking dalek John Redwood out against him, and beating him forced the Tories into the election with Major in charge. Of course, they got slaughtered in 97, but when it came to outwitting the detractors in his own party, Major pulled the rug out from under them.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:05:57 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 10:01:32 pm
So currently 359 Tory MPs, assuming they lose both of the by-elections, that falls to 357.

50+% of 357 is at least 179 MPs.

148 voted against him tonight, so that means the rebels "only" need 31 more to join them for him to be gone.

I'm not sure about Parish but Khan definitely won't have had a vote tonight so will already be factored in to the 359.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:06:18 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:58:56 pm
24th January 25 is the latest date the next general election can be held, me think's it'll happen earlier than that, [i think spring, or early summer 24], no way they'll have a general election in mid winter.

Traditionally, a term would only last five years if the incumbent government was struggling in the polls. I can't see Bozo (if he's still around) calling an early election if he's more than 7 points behind unless it's out of sheer malice. And he might think a depressed winter turnout might benefit his cause, so really there's no telling at all when an election might take place.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:07:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:44 pm
If we're putting it in football terms, as has been said it's more like Ole at United. Still has the backing of the board, the dressing room is divided, but he still has some support; but tellingly the fanbase has become absolutely toxic.

Major was actually pretty damned clever as he resigned the party leadership and forced a leadership election before the Eurosceptics were ready. They had to rush that fucking dalek John Redwood out against him, and beating him forced the Tories into the election with Major in charge. Of course, they got slaughtered in 97, but when it came to outwitting the detractors in his own party, Major pulled the rug out from under them.

That's true.

I remember the Major government sleepwalking through one scandal after another, hmmm seems familiar, the rot starting with Black Wednesday, before being put out of there misery at the 97 general election.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:11:48 pm
Like watching rats fighting in a sack

Surely he will have a massive reshuffle now.  And try to have you know some policies.

They will get stuffed at the next by elections, massive majorities will be wiped out.  I dont really see how he survives much behind the autumn
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:14:22 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 09:45:30 pm
Yeah, can't wait for 2025.

He got less support than Theresa May and inside six months she had vanished, he will be no different and in the meantime they will tear themselves apart.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:16:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:48 pm
Like watching rats fighting in a sack

Surely he will have a massive reshuffle now.  And try to have you know some policies.

They will get stuffed at the next by elections, massive majorities will be wiped out.  I dont really see how he survives much behind the autumn

Im pretty sure he wont resign so the question is by what mechanism is he removed? Enough Tory MPs have had enough that they change the leadership contest rules and remove the 12 month grace period?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:16:41 pm
When's the party conference?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:16:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:48 pm
Surely he will have a massive reshuffle now.

The vast majority of backbenchers voted against him (that is assuming most ministers etc did support him of course...) so not much new blood to pick from...
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:17:17 pm

Gwdihŵ 🦉
@youwouldknow
Nadine Dorries has arrived at No10 with a fishing rod & a bag of chicken saying she is a friend of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:17:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:16:31 pm
Im pretty sure he wont resign so the question is by what mechanism is he removed? Enough Tory MPs have had enough that they change the leadership contest rules and remove the 12 month grace period?
Theyll just change the rules if its this bad in the autumn
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:17:41 pm
News at 10 - some no mark repeating the comparison with the 3-way leadership contest, then says you can't compare with the May VONC as that's different.

Imagine having to go home and look at yourself in the bathroom mirror tonight having come out with that.....
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:18:04 pm
So is that fucking balloon gone?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:19:44 pm
Reshuffle would be madness. The only reason the cabinet back him is because they want to keep their jobs.

Was notable how Hancock and Williamson were silent today.

Still think the corrupt fuckers in Durham are going to rescue him.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:21:09 pm
Sunak  getting absolutely slaughtered about cost of living  support for second and third home owners  here

 https://twitter.com/bounce_backloan/status/1533801055418474496?s=21&t=cYIRsEADKXWFgTuVIzmOfw
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:21:41 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:19:44 pm
Reshuffle would be madness. The only reason the cabinet back him is because they want to keep their jobs.

Was notable how Hancock and Williamson were silent today.

Still think the corrupt fuckers in Durham are going to rescue him.

Are we sure that all his cabinet colleagues backed him though? Someone is going to be lurking somewhere with the knife.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:31:40 pm

Well thats a shame, they seemed like such a nice bunch too
