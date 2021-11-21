Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 206068 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5480 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:12:11 pm
This feels weird. It's being played out on Live TV like some sort of entertainment. I know it's happened before, but SKY News reporters are making it feel like I'm watching SSN. All thats missing are the transfer gimps on their mobile phones.

and Purple dildos...
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5481 on: Today at 08:26:09 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:18:52 pm
and Purple dildos...

and Harry Redknapp getting interviewed out of his car
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5482 on: Today at 08:26:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:18:56 pm
Operation save big dog turned out to be absolutely shit.

Oh dear.

Only Harrison Reed can save him now.

When are we expecting results for this shitshow?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5483 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:26:42 pm
Only Harrison Reed can save him now.

When are we expecting results for this shitshow?

9pm mate
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 08:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:13:29 pm
A lot of pundits reckoning that it would make more sense to have done this vote after the upcoming by-elections, but they couldn't be more wrong. Bohnson will scrape through tonight, which might save his bacon for a short while, but it will enrage many. Those two by-elections will in turn be an utter catastrophe, especially the one in Tiverton where the swing might end up being one of the most memorable in recent history (the Lib Dems will be rubbing their hands with glee). The true fun and games though will be the snap election that he calls, because his ego is so fucking enormous that he'll think people will simply forget about this eventually and still vote for him. Cue a decimation of the Tories. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch.
Johnson has no shame, he won't resign. he will have to be booted out by his MPs and the Tory party members. if he survives tonight then he is safe for a year, the rules might change but I doubt they will.
Johnson will be in a worse position if the by elections turn out to be a disaster but he will still carry on with the bulls..     by elections always go against the government blah blah blah.
Boris tried to call a election back in 2019 but he needed the backing of MPs for it to happened. no chance of a election unless polls dramatically improve.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 08:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:26:42 pm
Only Harrison Reed can save him now.

When are we expecting results for this shitshow?
Fucking  thread mashup!

:lmao
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 08:31:37 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:18:52 pm
and Purple dildos...

Beat me to it. ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 08:33:13 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 08:33:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:30:20 pm
Johnson has no shame, he won't resign. he will have to be booted out by his MPs and the Tory party members. if he survives tonight then he is safe for a year, the rules might change but I doubt they will.
Johnson will be in a worse position if they by elections turn out to be a disaster but he will still carry on with the bulls..     by elections always go against the government blah blah blah.
Boris tried to call a election back in 2019 but he needed the backing of MPs for it to happened. no chance of a election unless polls dramatically improve.

If Bozo wins but it's a narrow win, even if it's less than 220, they could force him out by threatening to change the rules like they did with May, but could well wait until after the bye-elections in a few weeks.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 08:36:02 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:26:09 pm
and Harry Redknapp getting interviewed out of his car

Dorries missed a trick there. Oh wait, she shouldn't be anywhere near a steering wheel in her permanent state.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm »
Borris Johnson as a muppet

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 08:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:18:48 pm
Wonder how many Red Wall Tories were influenced by this before they voted?

Could be signing their own P45s tonight.




There was a train of though among some Tories that MPs should hold off submitting letters until after the by-elections to cause the most damage to Johnson when they lose them.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 08:40:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:36:28 pm
Borris Johnson as a muppet

Also Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as a muppet.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm »
Im hearing Norman Lamont is gearing up for a leadership bid
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 08:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:40:36 pm
Im hearing Norman Lamont is gearing up for a leadership bid
Honestly, Ive even seen shouts for IDS from their supporters.
He was the worst leader of a mainstream political party in the last 100 years yes please!
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 08:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:33:36 pm
If Bozo wins but it's a narrow win, even if it's less than 220, they could force him out by threatening to change the rules like they did with May, but could well wait until after the bye-elections in a few weeks.
Johnson will play dirty if they try to play hard ball, the Tory's know changing the rules wont shame him into resigning. for the sake of 6 months I think they will steer clear of changing the rules. ''
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 08:43:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:41:57 pm
Honestly, Ive even seen shouts for IDS from their supporters.
He was the worst leader of a mainstream political party in the last 100 years yes please!
Frog in his throat.

Apparently Blair deliberately went easy on him in the Commons so his backbenchers wouldnt become too vocal about his awful leadership.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:18:48 pm
Wonder how many Red Wall Tories were influenced by this before they voted?

Could be signing their own P45s tonight.



thank the Tories for putting up a pervert at the last election for this as had they put up a more credible candidate they wouldn't be facing an embarrassing defeat a few years later.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 08:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:48:18 pm
thank the Tories for putting up a pervert at the last election for this as had they put up a more credible candidate they wouldn't be facing an embarrassing defeat a few years later.

Mind boggling that they are still predicting 33%. Who are these people?!?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:30:20 pm
Johnson has no shame, he won't resign. he will have to be booted out by his MPs and the Tory party members. if he survives tonight then he is safe for a year, the rules might change but I doubt they will.
Johnson will be in a worse position if the by elections turn out to be a disaster but he will still carry on with the bulls..     by elections always go against the government blah blah blah.
Boris tried to call a election back in 2019 but he needed the backing of MPs for it to happened. no chance of a election unless polls dramatically improve.


he no longer needs the support of the MPs as they repealed the FTP Act in March, it's now in his hands, if he wants to call one he can
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 08:53:58 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:51:21 pm
Mind boggling that they are still predicting 33%. Who are these people?!?
yep it's absolutely bizarre, think the actual resilt will be worse for them though
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 08:54:42 pm »
Quote
Exclusive: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's position as Prime Minister will carry on! He has enough confidence votes.

Our Westminster source has just broke the news to us.

@indykaila

:lmao
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 08:55:13 pm »
Sir Edward Leigh looks more and more like that Tory drunk on the Fast Show than the character himself
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm »
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 08:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:55:13 pm
Sir Edward Leigh looks more and more like that Tory drunk on the Fast Show than the character himself

Rowly birkin
