Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
I was going for 220 backing him and 130ish against

As the day goes on, that seems less and less likely. Hes getting very little public backing
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:44:01 pm

On the last point, it's shit, but I'm not sure it's corruption within the Tory party or government. More on the part of some members of the electorate. Now if the Tories were found to be leaning on HMRC to ignore specific cases that would be different.
It's a rock and a hard place. yes that's a lot of lost money. But if HMRC had been given time to put the rules and checks in place, then they would rightly have been slaughtered for not helping people in desperate need during the pandemic.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:49:09 pm
I was going for 220 backing him and 130ish against

As the day goes on, that seems less and less likely. Hes getting very little public backing
Are you taking sweets into school tomorrow if he goes :)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm »
From The Guardian Live Feed:

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, has issued a statement urging Tory MPs - and particularly the Scottish ones - to vote against Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. He said:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is completely unfit to be prime minister and he should have been removed from office long ago.

He has broken the law, lied to parliament and distracted the UK government from tackling the issues that matter, including the Tory cost of living crisis and the long-term damage caused by Brexit.

Tory MPs must finally put the interests of the public first. They must vote Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson out and do it now.

And there cannot be any more flip-flopping from Douglas Ross and the Scottish Tories. Ross has made himself and the Tory Holyrood group look utterly ridiculous, while the rest of the spineless Scottish Tory MPs have shown nothing but craven loyalty to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson  it is way past time for all of them to finally do the right thing and vote him out of office.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm »
By 12.20pm on the day the no confidence motion was brought against her, Theresa May had secured the 'public' expressions of confidence she needed to know the vote would fail.

BJ is still hovering around 90 odd...interesting...
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:51:16 pm
Are you taking sweets into school tomorrow if he goes :)
Did that today. Start of a new half term etc
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
I guess worst case scenario for the Tories is they oust Bozo with nobody able or willing to replace him. That means the job gets taken by some no mark inoffensive dweeb they can at least try to rally around for a bit and is handy to take the blame for any more shit.

Worst case for us is Hunt gets the job and he sets about destroying what's left of our institutions as he hands fat, cost of living bribes out to the public so they look the other way.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:38:45 pm
Except that the only alternatives with realistic chances of replacing Johnson are just as awful, hard-right, dangerous and bad.

Theres no hope of someone in the mould of a one-nation Tory like Heseltine (Tugendhat for example) getting the gig, so even if and when Johnsons gone, the shitshow carries on.

May arguably governed as hard-right, at least when it came to Brexit/immigration. She still won despite, as mentioned above, a shit campaign. Johnson carried that on and won by a significantly bigger margin.

This isn't specific to you but I can't believe people on the left, well to be specific, the centre-left still persist with this longing for a decent/"one nation" (a label vague to the point of being useless) Tory. Sunak absolutely was swooned over by centre-left, usually middle class, very online blue tick Twitter types until recently when they came to the same conclusion some of us came to literally years earlier that he was just as much of a twat as the Tories that are seen as the usual villains (i.e your Rees-Moggs)

Rory Stewart is a carpet-bagger (an MP from Cumbria suddenly decides to run for Mayor of London) who was supposedly oh so sensible and pragmatic on Brexit that he ruled out a 2nd referendum and staying in the Single Market (because of immigration) Pro-fox hunting too.

Ellwood's come out for rejoining the Single Market but I absolutely see him rowing back on that if he becomes PM. Not only that but I see him going after the Northern Ireland protocol like Johnson's done under the same pretence of defending the British union (which he served as one of our "brave boys and girls" so how dare lefties criticise his patriotism). Tugendhat's already criticised Ellwood for that pro-Single Market article.

They'll all do whatever will keep them in power once they have it.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Zend...en the clowns on Today at 01:58:53 pm
By 12.20pm on the day the no confidence motion was brought against her, Theresa May had secured the 'public' expressions of confidence she needed to know the vote would fail.

BJ is still hovering around 90 odd...interesting...
102, now.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533800770121891840
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 02:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:28:21 pm
102, now.

https://twitter.com/johnestevens/status/1533800770121891840

With it being a secret ballot you have to question how many will give public support then vote against him. Can be seen as not one of the rebels if Boris wins. I would be interested to see what he does if he narrowly loses the vote as I can't see him ever stepping down.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 02:41:48 pm »
almost nauseating going through the list and seeing what BoJo has apparently delivered...

Brexit
Vaccines
Support to Ukraine
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:03:49 pm
I guess worst case scenario for the Tories is they oust Bozo with nobody able or willing to replace him. That means the job gets taken by some no mark inoffensive dweeb they can at least try to rally around for a bit and is handy to take the blame for any more shit.

Worst case for us is Hunt gets the job and he sets about destroying what's left of our institutions as he hands fat, cost of living bribes out to the public so they look the other way.


Ben Wallace

Seen quite a few comments from 'moderate' Tory supporters saying he'd be their choice.

He's still a right-wing shithead, mind - although, like Truss, he supported Remain then flipped to being a Brexit cultist.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 02:51:05 pm »
Dorries so obviously drunk being interviewed by Beth Rigby.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 02:52:37 pm »
Do you think there's a number of votes that sees Boris resign?
I'm sure they'll be given coded pens or something, so they can tell who voted what.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:41:48 pm
almost nauseating going through the list and seeing what BoJo has apparently delivered...

Brexit   -- Yes, Not that it's a good thing. And it's about as delivered as Hermes parcel.
Vaccines -- on his watch. Though he had nothing to do with it.
Support to Ukraine  -- is that in the same way we supported the NHS by clapping on our doorsteps while ripping out its heart?
