Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 199106 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Yes, he might survive it.

But anything other than a crushing victory would be the death of him
The thing is though that the majority he's got means that he can paint pretty much any realistic result as a crushing victory.   Getting from 54 to 180 is a big ask.

Personally I think letting him keep limping on towards an election is the best case scenario anyway.
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
May survived a no confidence vote and was gone within six months. I think even if you survive the vote, you will have a permanent loss of authority and are ultimately doomed.
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 02:03:59 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:16:21 am
I think even if you survive the vote, you will have a permanent loss of authority and are ultimately doomed.

Indeed. Unless you can keep the numbers down at the letter threshold (and make it look like a rogue wing of the party) then the jig is up. And realistically, there should be a lot of Tories happy to stick the knife in via a secret ballot who wouldn't dare sign their name to a letter ousting Johnson. You can 'win' the leadership vote whilst still finding out that near-half of the parliamentary party want you gone. It's not tenable to stay in power at that point - ruling political parties need to be more united than "50.1% said so".

Having said that, he doesn't play by the rules (as they don't apply to him) and could well try to ignore the 'men in grey suits'. Is there dirt on him the public don't already know (and that can be released without damaging the party as a whole)? He might gamble on the negative.

And lastly, is it better for the progressive left to see him soldier on, hopefully leading the Tories to an epic defeat?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 05:23:46 am »
Vote of no confidence and leadership challenges are hugely damaging to a PM and a leaders standing with the public. I do think people underestimate Johnson and his ability to get votes especially to casual voters or voters who dont give a shit about politics but overall its quite bad for him to get this vote.
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 08:44:04 am »
Not sure how many tuned into hear Rod Stewart murder Neil Diamonds sweet Caroline last night, but Stewart claims BBC made him sing it.  The song of course has been adopted by England footie fans.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/music/rod-stewart-says-bbc-made-him-sing-sweet-caroline-at-queens-platinum-jubilee-concert/ar-AAY5jqz


Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 09:28:20 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:03:59 am

And lastly, is it better for the progressive left to see him soldier on, hopefully leading the Tories to an epic defeat?

I can't see that any of the replacements are going to present a particular challenge. This is what may keep Johnson limping on. He knowingly surrounded himself with a cabinet of mediocrities from a Parliamentary intake of mediocrities. Who do they choose instead? Sunak and Javid are now non-starters.
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 10:23:18 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:44:04 am
Not sure how many tuned into hear Rod Stewart murder Neil Diamonds sweet Caroline last night, but Stewart claims BBC made him sing it.  The song of course has been adopted by England footie fans.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/music/rod-stewart-says-bbc-made-him-sing-sweet-caroline-at-queens-platinum-jubilee-concert/ar-AAY5jqz



Is that the construction worker Rod Stewart?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P836SYVIBI
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
The fact it's taken so long to scrape these 54 letters together speaks volumes. Tories much prefer to stab in the back from the safety of the shadows.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:28:20 am
I can't see that any of the replacements are going to present a particular challenge. This is what may keep Johnson limping on. He knowingly surrounded himself with a cabinet of mediocrities from a Parliamentary intake of mediocrities. Who do they choose instead? Sunak and Javid are now non-starters.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 12:20:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm
Yes, he might survive it.

But anything other than a crushing victory would be the death of him
Not sure about that any more. Corbyn stayed on after the PLP rejected him (he lost by 172 to 40 votes). I'd say 'lack of honour' is in even an sorrier state than that in the PCP. It is different in the Tory Party. If Johnson should lose the no confidence vote by the PCP, he cannot stand in the election for a new leader. But if he wins, even by a single vote, I can see him hanging on.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 12:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:20:41 pm
Not sure about that any more. Corbyn stayed on after the PLP rejected him (he lost by 172 to 40 votes). I'd say 'lack of honour' is in even an sorrier state than that in the PCP. It is different in the Tory Party. If Johnson should lose the no confidence vote by the PCP, he cannot stand in the election for a new leader. But if he wins, even by a single vote, I can see him hanging on.

- 20 in the polls in Wakefield.  Expected to lose the Honiton seat too.  If they are also hammered in the 2023 local elections, I can see him being forced out (if he makes it to then).
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:26:18 pm
- 20 in the polls in Wakefield.  Expected to lose the Honiton seat too.  If they are also hammered in the 2023 local elections, I can see him being forced out (if he makes it to then).
Maybe. I just meant that if Johnson can legitimately stay on as party leader (and PM), he will. If he wins a vote of no confidence by the PCP even by a single vote, he will not fall on his sword.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:39:35 pm
Maybe. I just meant that if Johnson can legitimately stay on as party leader (and PM), he will. If he wins a vote of no confidence by the PCP even by a single vote, he will not fall on his sword.

He wont but he is now seriously damaged. I am someone who is very pessimistic when it comes to the next election and I have constantly said never underestimate Johnson, a lesson I learned when campaigning to stay in the EU.

However, partygate and leadership challenges will and have had huge cut through and he will be as damaged as anything could have. That and a backdrop of the cost of living and even I believe that he will be toast.

In that regard, we have to thank the nutter fringe of their party. The power they got from Brexit has given them the platform to hammer him in public.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:17 pm by killer-heels »
Logged
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 01:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:39:35 pm
Maybe. I just meant that if Johnson can legitimately stay on as party leader (and PM), he will. If he wins a vote of no confidence by the PCP even by a single vote, he will not fall on his sword.
He will hang in if he wins by even one vote. Hes that kind of person.


But it wont end well.
Logged
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 01:34:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:14 pm
He wont but he is now seriously damaged. I am someone who is very pessimistic when it comes to the next election and I have constantly said never underestimate Johnson, a lesson I learned when campaigning to stay in the EU.

However, partygate and leadership challenges will and have had huge cut through and he will be as damaged as anything could have. That and a backdrop of the cost of living and even I believe that he will be toast.

In that regard, we have to thank the nutter fringe of their party. The power they got from Brexit has given them the platform to hammer him in public.

What I'm hoping for is for Johnson to go at some point, and for the pro and anti Johnson factions to be roughly equal and extremely fanatical, and for the pro-Johnson faction to tear at the Tory party for being disloyal to their idol. Johnson's media popularity might work in our favour then.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 01:34:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:21:12 pm
He will hang in if he wins by even one vote. Hes that kind of person.


But it wont end well.

Yep, they need 180 Tory MPs to vote against him for him to lose the VONC, don't think they'll get 180 to vote against him, could get more than 100 though which will be a disaster for him, but what could happen is the party [no pun intended ;D] is then split, like the Major Government was, then has a disaster at the next general election, the leaders debates will be fun anyway if the coward shows up.
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5257 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm »
I hope he stays for a bit longer, more of a chance of getting rid of him if the by elections turn out to be a whitewash for the Torys but am also enjoying the build up of ridicule he deserves from the public. thick Tory MPs coming to his defence are tarnishing themselves with stupid arguments to keep him as PM. the public see them for what they are.
Question is. is it in our interest to keep him as PM in the short term. could well be as there seems to be a few Tory politicians distancing themselves from Brexit. I don't expect a complete U-turn on Brexit from the Torys but they could be thinking it might be best to have a leader with options going into the next election.
The Tory party was pro EU before the referendum even Lord Frost was praising the EU single market just before the referendum. the vote to leave forced them to turn into rabid Brexiteers. privately they know it's a disaster for the country.
Let Johnson stay for a few weeks, enjoy the ridicule he and his nutty MPs take and hopefully hear more Torys talking about Brexit causing problems. the Torys may well elect a leader who will be more willing to work with the EU to solve problems. that's the best we can hope for. there's no way the Torys will do a u-turn on Brexit, Brexiteers are there only hope at the next election.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:14 pm
He wont but he is now seriously damaged. I am someone who is very pessimistic when it comes to the next election and I have constantly said never underestimate Johnson, a lesson I learned when campaigning to stay in the EU.

However, partygate and leadership challenges will and have had huge cut through and he will be as damaged as anything could have. That and a backdrop of the cost of living and even I believe that he will be toast.

In that regard, we have to thank the nutter fringe of their party. The power they got from Brexit has given them the platform to hammer him in public.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:21:12 pm
He will hang in if he wins by even one vote. Hes that kind of person.


But it wont end well.
I think we are on the same page. What I am unsure about is if it is better in the long run if Johnson goes now, or is voted out (along with the Party) at the next election. Of course, if Johnson goes now, it is conceivable that we end up with someone even worse for the next two years. And this too could be better in the long run. But what of all the dangers in the interim? What strange times we live in. We are certainly living in interesting times (and I mean that with the implied curse).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm »
More booing at an event:

https://twitter.com/allymc29/status/1533205190404460556?s=20&t=Bm6x_Ccpgl41zeDNLZskfg

...and more cultists denying/downplaying the booing, talking about witch hunts, and screaming 'what about Starmer?'

I'm increasingly savouring their desperation.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:36:32 am
Dorries.


I don't think even they are that fuckwitted.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5261 on: Today at 02:25:15 pm »
The most important thing is getting rid of bojo imo. He is dangerous. The rest are incompetent and lack any kind of jovial persona that the thick fuckers seem to like
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5262 on: Today at 02:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:20:41 pm
Not sure about that any more. Corbyn stayed on after the PLP rejected him (he lost by 172 to 40 votes). I'd say 'lack of honour' is in even an sorrier state than that in the PCP. It is different in the Tory Party. If Johnson should lose the no confidence vote by the PCP, he cannot stand in the election for a new leader. But if he wins, even by a single vote, I can see him hanging on.


Corbyn had been elected leader with an enormous landslide by the membership. What the no-confidence showed was how out of synch the PLP was with the membership.

But well done on slipping in a tired dig at Corbyn...  ::)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5263 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:51:28 am
I've been thinking about what has happened over the past few weeks and I do wonder whether the Tories best bet is to get rid of him ASAP - regardless of whether he's in power or not - those two by-elections coming up are more or likely goners - so why wait?

The longer he clings onto power, the more likely and heavier the defeat in 2024 is going to be - and therefore especially with what the Lib Dems will want in any confidence and supply pact - i.e voting reform - it will sound the death knell of the Tories getting power back outright any time soon.

My biggest worry about before the recent election in Australia was that the conservatives would knife Scott Morrison.  He was even more toxic than the party itself. Had they got rid of him and installed someone more centrist they might not have gotten smacked quite so dramatically.  However after they lost they voted in an aspiring fascist for their leader so who knows.

In any case they kept him and lost 6 seats to climate focused independents and another 2 to the green party (a pretty much unprecedented turn of events}.  Hope you lot can get a similar surprise in your next election.   The killer for you though is not having preferential voting.  Labour in Australia had a drop in their primary vote but picked up an additional 10 seats.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:46 pm by leroy »
Logged
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5264 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 02:25:15 pm
The most important thing is getting rid of bojo imo. He is dangerous. The rest are incompetent and lack any kind of jovial persona that the thick fuckers seem to like
I don't think anyone disagrees but there is something very important at stake for future politicians to think about.
Johnson is being ridiculed for his dishonesty, Johnson and his Tory liars have taken the piss out of the public. they have treated our laws and democracy with contempt. the lies + excuses insults the average persons intelligence.
I really hope he gets ridiculed and mocked as soon as he steps out of the door.
The Torys never knew when they went too far, hopefully all the disgust shown on the publics faces and boos is a lesson to them. go too far and this is what will happen to you. ridicule. happy to see Johnsons faithful MPs havent learned this lesson yet. they also deserve ridicule.
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5265 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:26:30 pm

Corbyn had been elected leader with an enormous landslide by the membership. What the no-confidence showed was how out of synch the PLP was with the membership.

But well done on slipping in a tired dig at Corbyn...  ::)
Well, thank you! I was thinking of you when I wrote it. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5266 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5267 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm »
Logged

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5268 on: Today at 05:28:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:12:35 pm
Blue on blue ouch!



https://twitter.com/adampayne26/status/1533476836860170250?s=21&t=bMkwLsRBEYEnftY18236RQ
The 'Risk of an Early General Election' section is interesting. It goes one step further than my earlier suggestion that Johnson would not go even if he wins a no confidence vote by a single vote. Of course he would 'recklessly' risk the Tory Government to save his own skin.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5269 on: Today at 05:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:19:57 pm
The 'Conservative Corbyn'  ;D
Laura Piddocks now Labours Nadine Dorries
Logged
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5270 on: Today at 05:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:19:57 pm
The 'Conservative Corbyn'  ;D
The comparison does not really work for me. Corbyn - I think - generally believes in what he says, but is too dumb to know he's wrong. Whereas Johnson is just intelligent enough to generally understand when he is wrong (which is most of the time), but is too narcissistic and sociopathic to care.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
