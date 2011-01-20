I hope he stays for a bit longer, more of a chance of getting rid of him if the by elections turn out to be a whitewash for the Torys but am also enjoying the build up of ridicule he deserves from the public. thick Tory MPs coming to his defence are tarnishing themselves with stupid arguments to keep him as PM. the public see them for what they are.

Question is. is it in our interest to keep him as PM in the short term. could well be as there seems to be a few Tory politicians distancing themselves from Brexit. I don't expect a complete U-turn on Brexit from the Torys but they could be thinking it might be best to have a leader with options going into the next election.

The Tory party was pro EU before the referendum even Lord Frost was praising the EU single market just before the referendum. the vote to leave forced them to turn into rabid Brexiteers. privately they know it's a disaster for the country.

Let Johnson stay for a few weeks, enjoy the ridicule he and his nutty MPs take and hopefully hear more Torys talking about Brexit causing problems. the Torys may well elect a leader who will be more willing to work with the EU to solve problems. that's the best we can hope for. there's no way the Torys will do a u-turn on Brexit, Brexiteers are there only hope at the next election.

