Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 195635 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 07:19:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 07:20:04 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:22:28 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61644729

Dame Arlene Foster :lmao

Well without the DUP and Foster leading them, there would be no Brexit and probably no Johnson.  Payback time.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:19:09 am
A bit more here: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-61659804

The honours list is a joke.
It's basically a bribe for services rendered.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 08:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:19:09 am
A bit more here: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-61659804

The honours list is a joke.

What?

I can only imagine that the queen is a secret Republican and is bent on destroying the monarchy before she can hand it over to Prince Jug Ears.

In which case, 'good job ma'am'.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 08:20:50 pm »
You would think the RHI scandal would finish a politician but no, make that woman a Dame.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5165 on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm
It's basically a bribe for services rendered.
Yep.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:15:37 pm
What?

I can only imagine that the queen is a secret Republican and is bent on destroying the monarchy before she can hand it over to Prince Jug Ears.

In which case, 'good job ma'am'.
Has the monarch ever refused to confer an honour? Surely this would be the time to do it.
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 08:20:50 pm
You would think the RHI scandal would finish a politician but no, make that woman a Dame.
Brazen, isn't it. I guess Johnson must feel untouchable. Or, he's just enacting the theory that if you do something (normally) career-ending every single day, the target might become huge, but completely unfocused for his critics (all sane people).
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 10:03:10 am »
'Richard David John Kirkpatrick; for services to the equine sector in Northern Ireland' - MBE for flogging a dead horse.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Johnson booed on arrival to St Paul's Cathedral.

As this Twitter user put it so well:

@arabin_patson
Boris is toast. You could not ask for a more gammony, plastic patriot mob of servile forelock-tuggers than the drongs who try to glimpse royal ceremonies. And yet even they booed him.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:50:29 am
Johnson booed on arrival to St Paul's Cathedral.

As this Twitter user put it so well:

@arabin_patson
Boris is toast. You could not ask for a more gammony, plastic patriot mob of servile forelock-tuggers than the drongs who try to glimpse royal ceremonies. And yet even they booed him.
Yeah, thats a really really bad moment for him
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 11:54:58 am »
The fawning tweets and messages RE: the Jubilee from many of the non-Tory parties has been really depressing IMO. I'm not expecting them to post Instagram photos of them with a burning Union Jack with a "fuck the Queen" caption but from Starmer calling it people's "patriotic duty" to celebrate in the Telegraph, to Tim Farron being a gobshite on Twitter, the English and Welsh Greens thanking the Queen for her service (despite ending the monarchy being official party policy) and even Sinn Fein's Northern Irish leader writing a nauseating letter to the Queen, it just feels like the so-called opposition are running scared of the media/"culture wars" more than ever.

They all could have chosen to say nothing instead, or ignored the royal aspect and just wished people an enjoyable 4 day weekend or something like that. The type of voter who'd take/feign offence at them not gushing praise on the Queen were not going to vote for these parties anyway and other voters who are genuinely open to voting for these parties (even if they haven't done so recently/ever) would not be bothered by relative neutrality on an issue that is far from the top of the current political agenda, so these parties/individuals are just being disingenuous (at least I'm hoping many of them don't fully believe everything they said) for no reason.

At least the Scottish Greens refused to turn up to a Scottish Parliament "debate" on the Jubilee.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
The BBC's infamous 'balance' goes out of the window when it comes to the monarchy. Nicholas Witchell's hushed tones make me want to stick a boot through the television.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 12:19:37 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 11:54:58 am
The fawning tweets and messages RE: the Jubilee from many of the non-Tory parties has been really depressing IMO. I'm not expecting them to post Instagram photos of them with a burning Union Jack with a "fuck the Queen" caption but from Starmer calling it people's "patriotic duty" to celebrate in the Telegraph, to Tim Farron being a gobshite on Twitter, the English and Welsh Greens thanking the Queen for her service (despite ending the monarchy being official party policy) and even Sinn Fein's Northern Irish leader writing a nauseating letter to the Queen, it just feels like the so-called opposition are running scared of the media/"culture wars" more than ever.

They all could have chosen to say nothing instead, or ignored the royal aspect and just wished people an enjoyable 4 day weekend or something like that. The type of voter who'd take/feign offence at them not gushing praise on the Queen were not going to vote for these parties anyway and other voters who are genuinely open to voting for these parties (even if they haven't done so recently/ever) would not be bothered by relative neutrality on an issue that is far from the top of the current political agenda, so these parties/individuals are just being disingenuous (at least I'm hoping many of them don't fully believe everything they said) for no reason.

At least the Scottish Greens refused to turn up to a Scottish Parliament "debate" on the Jubilee.

Votes. Active republicanism loses votes. No point in losing votes on anything not substantive.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 12:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:19:37 pm
Votes. Active republicanism loses votes. No point in losing votes on anything not substantive.

It was quite clear from my post that I wasn't expecting "active republicanism" from them.

Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 11:54:58 am
I'm not expecting them to post Instagram photos of them with a burning Union Jack with a "fuck the Queen" caption

Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 11:54:58 am
They all could have chosen to say nothing instead, or ignored the royal aspect and just wished people an enjoyable 4 day weekend or something like that.

There's no need for the active royalism they put out instead either. The type of voter that expects nothing less than that, the staunch Tories/Brexit Party supporters/UKIPppers/DUPers wouldn't vote for these parties anyway so they weren't votes to be lost in the first place.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:26:59 pm
It was quite clear from my post that I wasn't expecting "active republicanism" from them.

There's no need for the active royalism they put out instead either. The type of voter that expects nothing less than that, the staunch Tories/Brexit Party supporters/UKIPppers/DUPers wouldn't vote for these parties anyway so they weren't votes to be lost in the first place.

Elderly people who've lived with more active monarchism than the younger populace?

The questions to be asked are:

1. What do I commit to with this stance?
2. How many votes do I lose with this?
3. How many votes do I not lose with this?

I'd say the answers are: not much, not many, and far more, respectively. It doesn't cost much to say what he does, he'll only lose the radical republicans, and he'll keep the apathetic onside. The apathetic far outnumber the radical republicans.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:31 pm
Elderly people who've lived with more active monarchism than the younger populace?

The questions to be asked are:

1. What do I commit to with this stance?
2. How many votes do I lose with this?
3. How many votes do I not lose with this?

I'd say the answers are: not much, not many, and far more, respectively. It doesn't cost much to say what he does, he'll only lose the radical republicans, and he'll keep the apathetic onside. The apathetic far outnumber the radical republicans.

If they're truly apathetic towards the monarchy, why would they be bothered by Starmer not doing a lengthy column waxing lyrical about the monarchy? If they expect that from him otherwise he loses their vote then they're far from apathetic.

"Radical republicans" are far more likely to vote for Labour (or the likes of the Greens) on the whole than hardcore royalists because the former are far more likely to be at least left-of-centre and the latter at least right-of-centre. Going out of your way to pander to the firm royalists who are still likely not to vote for you anyway for multiple non-royal reasons and risking annoying republicans who are low-hanging fruit in comparison doesn't seem to be particularly savvy.

With Starmer specifically, there's also the fact (documented on video) that he has held republican views personally. He doesn't address this in his column and it's possible some people view him as saying something he doesn't believe in for political gain/as untrustworthy which again, could've been avoided had he just said something far more neutral.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:50:29 am
Johnson booed on arrival to St Paul's Cathedral.

As this Twitter user put it so well:

@arabin_patson
Boris is toast. You could not ask for a more gammony, plastic patriot mob of servile forelock-tuggers than the drongs who try to glimpse royal ceremonies. And yet even they booed him.

https://metro.co.uk/video/boris-johnson-booed-arrives-service-thanksgiving-2700303/
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 01:15:59 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:05:13 pm
If they're truly apathetic towards the monarchy, why would they be bothered by Starmer not doing a lengthy column waxing lyrical about the monarchy? If they expect that from him otherwise he loses their vote then they're far from apathetic.

"Radical republicans" are far more likely to vote for Labour (or the likes of the Greens) on the whole than hardcore royalists because the former are far more likely to be at least left-of-centre and the latter at least right-of-centre. Going out of your way to pander to the firm royalists who are still likely not to vote for you anyway for multiple non-royal reasons and risking annoying republicans who are low-hanging fruit in comparison doesn't seem to be particularly savvy.

With Starmer specifically, there's also the fact (documented on video) that he has held republican views personally. He doesn't address this in his column and it's possible some people view him as saying something he doesn't believe in for political gain/as untrustworthy which again, could've been avoided had he just said something far more neutral.

Labour are revolutionary and untrustworthy by default. Tories are conservative and trusted by default. That's where the electorate start from. If you disagree with this reading, note that there are far more people who agree with that reading than yours. Logic and evidence are not prerequisites for casting a vote, each of which counts just as much as any other.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 01:33:19 pm »
Just came across this - Killer Heals will not be best pleased.

Meghan and Harry voted as favourite Royals by Independent readers.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/royal-family/platinum-jubilee-harry-meghan-queen-b2092530.html

None paywalled version:

https://archive.ph/HVOX5

Having said that, Prince Andrew came fifth! Who the hell would vote him as their favourite Royal? I suspect some shenanigans from the Independent voter-readers. :)
Quote
1) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - 23 per cent
2) Harry, Duke of Sussex - 17 per cent
3) Queen Elizabeth II - 15 per cent
4) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - 13 per cent
5)Andrew, Duke of York - 9 per cent
6) William, Duke of Cambridge - 7 per cent
7) I dont have a favourite royal - 6 per cent
8) Anne, Princess Royal - 5 per cent
9) Sophie, Countess of Wessex - 2 per cent
10) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - 1 per cent
11) Charles, Prince of Wales - 1 per cent
12) Zara Tindall - 1 per cent
13) Edward, Earl of Wessex - 0.5 per cent
14) Princess Eugenie of York - 0.5 per cent
As for Starmer - he went way over the top with his 'patriotic duty to celebrate the jubilee' comments.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:33:19 pm
Just came across this - Killer Heals will not be best pleased.

Meghan and Harry voted as favourite Royals by Independent readers.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/royal-family/platinum-jubilee-harry-meghan-queen-b2092530.html

None paywalled version:

https://archive.ph/HVOX5

Having said that, Prince Andrew came fifth! Who the hell would vote him as their favourite Royal? I suspect some shenanigans from the Independent voter-readers. :)As for Starmer - he went way over the top with his 'patriotic duty to celebrate the jubilee' comments.

c*nts from 1 to 14 on that list.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 01:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:05:13 pm
If they're truly apathetic towards the monarchy, why would they be bothered by Starmer not doing a lengthy column waxing lyrical about the monarchy? If they expect that from him otherwise he loses their vote then they're far from apathetic.

"Radical republicans" are far more likely to vote for Labour (or the likes of the Greens) on the whole than hardcore royalists because the former are far more likely to be at least left-of-centre and the latter at least right-of-centre. Going out of your way to pander to the firm royalists who are still likely not to vote for you anyway for multiple non-royal reasons and risking annoying republicans who are low-hanging fruit in comparison doesn't seem to be particularly savvy.

With Starmer specifically, there's also the fact (documented on video) that he has held republican views personally. He doesn't address this in his column and it's possible some people view him as saying something he doesn't believe in for political gain/as untrustworthy which again, could've been avoided had he just said something far more neutral.

Starmers comments were laughable. Patriotic duty? Fuck off.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 01:42:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:39:22 pm
c*nts from 1 to 14 on that list.
Yes, but are Meghan and Harry the nation's favourite c*nts?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 01:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:42:22 pm
Yes, but are Meghan and Harry the nation's favourite c*nts?

Clearly.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 01:45:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:39:22 pm
c*nts from 1 to 14 on that list.

Whats I dont have a favourite royal ever done to you?
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:45:17 pm
Whats I dont have a favourite royal ever done to you?

Fence sitters are c*nts.
