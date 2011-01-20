The fawning tweets and messages RE: the Jubilee from many of the non-Tory parties has been really depressing IMO. I'm not expecting them to post Instagram photos of them with a burning Union Jack with a "fuck the Queen" caption but from Starmer calling it people's "patriotic duty" to celebrate in the Telegraph, to Tim Farron being a gobshite on Twitter, the English and Welsh Greens thanking the Queen for her service (despite ending the monarchy being official party policy) and even Sinn Fein's Northern Irish leader writing a nauseating letter to the Queen, it just feels like the so-called opposition are running scared of the media/"culture wars" more than ever.



They all could have chosen to say nothing instead, or ignored the royal aspect and just wished people an enjoyable 4 day weekend or something like that. The type of voter who'd take/feign offence at them not gushing praise on the Queen were not going to vote for these parties anyway and other voters who are genuinely open to voting for these parties (even if they haven't done so recently/ever) would not be bothered by relative neutrality on an issue that is far from the top of the current political agenda, so these parties/individuals are just being disingenuous (at least I'm hoping many of them don't fully believe everything they said) for no reason.



At least the Scottish Greens refused to turn up to a Scottish Parliament "debate" on the Jubilee.