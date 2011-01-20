It was quite clear from my post that I wasn't expecting "active republicanism" from them.
There's no need for the active royalism they put out instead either. The type of voter that expects nothing less than that, the staunch Tories/Brexit Party supporters/UKIPppers/DUPers wouldn't vote for these parties anyway so they weren't votes to be lost in the first place.
Elderly people who've lived with more active monarchism than the younger populace?
The questions to be asked are:
1. What do I commit to with this stance?
2. How many votes do I lose with this?
3. How many votes do I not lose with this?
I'd say the answers are: not much, not many, and far more, respectively. It doesn't cost much to say what he does, he'll only lose the radical republicans, and he'll keep the apathetic onside. The apathetic far outnumber the radical republicans.