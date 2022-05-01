Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Amazing, get the popcorn out.

Are you always incredibly miserable ? 
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:30:36 pm
The Guardian are saying that potentially the 54 letters threshold has been reached and there could be a challenge as soon as next week.
Get the feeling pro Johnson MPs might think it's best to get this vote done before the by elections. so they get the 54 needed for a vote of no confidence, they need over 180 to actually get rid of Johnson. looks unlikely. that makes Johnson safe for another year even if the Torys take a real hammering after the by elections at the end of this month.
Best to hold off for a few weeks and hopefully many Tory MPs crap themselves when they see a 24.000 majority seat turn into a 5.000+ loss of seat meaning no seat is safe while Johnson is leader.
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Are you always incredibly miserable ? 

Eh? I am happy we get to see some Tory turmoil? Did you think i was reacting sarcastically to your post?
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 01:34:58 am »
Quote from: kavah on May 29, 2022, 12:41:56 pm
Tories to bring back imperial measures

Fucking hell it will be black and white telly next

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/28/boris-johnson-set-to-bring-back-imperial-measurements-to-mark-platinum-jubilee
The British Retail Consortium, which represents supermarkets including Asda, Sainsburys and Morrisons, said reintroducing pounds and ounces would increase grocers costs as they would need to update product labels.

BRC assistant director of food Andrea Martinez-Inchausti said: Supermarkets are focusing on delivering the best value for their customers in the face of intense inflationary pressures.

Introducing new laws to change the way we measure food and drink would both distract from this vital task, and add cost and complexity if existing products are required to be relabelled.

The BRC pointed out that manufacturers and retailers are already free to list imperial measures alongside metric ones.

Return to imperial measurements will drive up prices, warn supermarkets -
Supermarkets have warned that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons plan to bring back imperial measurements could drive up inflation.
https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2022/05/return-to-imperial-measurements-will-drive-up-prices-warn-supermarkets/
