The Guardian are saying that potentially the 54 letters threshold has been reached and there could be a challenge as soon as next week.



Get the feeling pro Johnson MPs might think it's best to get this vote done before the by elections. so they get the 54 needed for a vote of no confidence, they need over 180 to actually get rid of Johnson. looks unlikely. that makes Johnson safe for another year even if the Torys take a real hammering after the by elections at the end of this month.Best to hold off for a few weeks and hopefully many Tory MPs crap themselves when they see a 24.000 majority seat turn into a 5.000+ loss of seat meaning no seat is safe while Johnson is leader.