Everyone has there own opinions on how to fight Johnsons Torys. theres a lot to chose from, Brexit. incompetence, law breaking, corruption, Pandemic incompetence and corruption, MET collusion, attacking media who try to hold them to account. voter suppression etc etc, anyone of them should make voters angry but the parties and law breaking seem to be the most damaging.

The Guardians Polly Toynbee hit the nail on the head the other night.

We have a load of Hurrah Henrys running the country.

Parties, people throwing up and brawling. drink over the walls. place left in a mess. anyone who tried to pull them up was mocked, ridiculed for trying to tell them to stop. this is the image I think Labour have to put in the public mind . a load of immature toffs thinking they can do as they please because they are untouchable because they are special.

If this image took hold with the public then Johnson would be finished within weeks, a load of Hurrah Henrys thinking they are so special they can do as they please, laughing and ridiculing the commoners (cleaners + security staff) for daring to tell them off.

Johnson would hit the roof. see him flip when the follow up question is did he burn a £20 note in front of a homeless person when he joined the Bullingdon hurrah Henry club.

