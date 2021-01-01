Poll

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5080 on: Today at 04:12:10 pm »
Question is, will Labour go big on this?

They've missed some open goals.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5081 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Human rights up for grabs post Brexit
Right to protest being ripped up by Priti Patel
No requirement to resign if in breach of ministerial code

I'm not a fan of the direction this is going.


The Electoral Commission brought under government control, when it used to be independent - allowing the government to relax rules on party funding, spending and investigation of wrongdoing.

Introduction of curbs on voting rights, and requirement to present a certain type of picture ID in order to vote

Restricting the right of the judiciary to ensure governments follow the law.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5082 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
The most depressing aspect to this is that millions of voters will agree with Bozo and his fascists about all of the above, as they've been gaslit by a rabidly pro-Tory media.

As Monbiot puts it:

Quote
Whenever you watch a documentary about a dictators path to power, there comes a moment when you think: Why didnt people do something? They could have stopped him while there was still time. We have now reached this moment.

 
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5083 on: Today at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Human rights up for grabs post Brexit
Right to protest being ripped up by Priti Patel
No requirement to resign if in breach of ministerial code

I'm not a fan of the direction this is going.

It's already gone

Was so obvious where we were heading years ago, but the "Great British public" don't give a damn/actually want it
Online oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:48:17 pm
It's already gone

Was so obvious where we were heading years ago, but the "Great British public" don't give a damn/actually want it
Not sure if it's down to not giving a damn, maybe a lot is down to people just dismissing it as hyperbole. lefties being dramatic so shrug of shoulders and don't worry about it.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 05:52:13 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on Today at 04:04:08 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson changes ministerial code to avoid need to resign over breaches
New rules say ministers can apologise or temporarily lose pay for breaking code, which PM is accused of doing

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/27/boris-johnson-changes-ministerial-code-to-remove-need-to-resign-over-breaches

We have no consitution.  He can do pretty much anything he likes.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Everyone has there own opinions on how to fight Johnsons Torys. theres a lot to chose from, Brexit. incompetence, law breaking, corruption, Pandemic incompetence and corruption, MET collusion, attacking media who try to hold them to account. voter suppression etc etc, anyone of them should make voters angry but the parties and law breaking seem to be the most damaging.
The Guardians Polly Toynbee hit the nail on the head the other night.
We have a load of Hurrah Henrys running the country.
Parties, people throwing up and brawling. drink over the walls. place left in a mess. anyone who tried to pull them up was mocked, ridiculed for trying to tell them to stop. this is the image I think Labour have to put in the public mind .  a load of immature toffs thinking they can do as they please because they are untouchable because they are special.
If this image took hold with the public then Johnson would be finished within weeks, a load of Hurrah Henrys thinking they are so special they can do as they please, laughing and ridiculing the commoners (cleaners + security staff) for daring to tell them off.
Johnson would hit the roof. see him flip when the follow up question is did he burn a £20 note in front of a homeless person when he joined the Bullingdon hurrah Henry club.
Online Red Berry

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 06:10:46 pm »
It's like pre-revolutionary France.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 06:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:10:46 pm
It's like pre-revolutionary France.

Except the Brits will never revolt
