The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:57:31 am
Its quite terrifying and bleak for the nation that this lot make Hunt look moderate.
Hunt is not and never has been a "moderate."

Moderate is an awful choice of word to be fair. I more meant "likely to have at least some respect for the rule of law and to accept the result of a general election".
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:40:37 pm
See that smarmy c*nt Sunak has brought his stupid signature branding back out (when giving away our own money)
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm
Before anyone gets too excited about the latest U-turn on the energy windfall tax, bringing the rate from 40% to 65% doesn't even bring it back to 2014 levels when it was 80%.

Energy companies will also recieve a tax incentive (they don't call them subsidies when its for fossil fuels) of 91p in the £1 for increasing investment in the extraction of UK fossil fuels (not low carbon technologies, home insulation etc).


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/cost-of-living-support/energy-profits-levy-factsheet-26-may-2022

Back-of-the-envelope calcs from one researcher indicates that this could amount to a £5.7 billion subsidy for fossil fuels up to 2025 despite claiming it as a £5 billion giveaway for consumers.

They still know which side their bread is buttered.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 05:01:39 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm
Before anyone gets too excited about the latest U-turn on the energy windfall tax, bringing the rate from 40% to 65% doesn't even bring it back to 2014 levels when it was 80%.

Energy companies will also recieve a tax incentive (they don't call them subsidies when its for fossil fuels) of 91p in the £1 for increasing investment in the extraction of UK fossil fuels (not low carbon technologies, home insulation etc).


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/cost-of-living-support/energy-profits-levy-factsheet-26-may-2022

Back-of-the-envelope calcs from one researcher indicates that this could amount to a £5.7 billion subsidy for fossil fuels up to 2025 despite claiming it as a £5 billion giveaway for consumers.

They still know which side their bread is buttered.

Yep.  It's a massive giveaway to fossil fuels!  Ontop of existing giveaways I might add.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm
Not all pensioners own their own homes.  There's a huge divide between the renters and the home owners, the former is one of the most vulnerable groups in the country.

My mum sits with a big coat on, rather than put the heating on, as she cannot afford it.

The support should be targeted.  The pensioners with their own homes and no mortgages, do not need it.


The other payments should be targeted also.
I've done some financial education work with a couple of charities. A key group that's often overlooked is single women below state pension age. In the past they would get their state pension at 60, now it's 66/67. People that are sometimes not in the best of health are faced with carrying on working and/or trying to navigate a complex and often unfair benefits system. Many in this group don't qualify for a full state pension either due to gaps in contributions.

Some of this needs to be better targeted.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 05:30:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:46:22 pm

Like I said, there's plenty of pensioners struggling along in poverty.

Additional money could be targeted at them (and other low-income people/families). I would absolutely support this.

But this extra £300 will be universal. My parents aren't rich, but they're not short. My dad gets a final salary local authority pension of around £20k/year, another small pension (c£2k) and their State Pension adds about £8k to that. They've paid off the house and have no other debts. They don't need an extra £300. And there's millions of pensioners in a similar boat.

But the majority of them have increasingly shifted their vote to Tory over the past 12 years - and the Tories want to use taxpayer money to bribe them to stay onside.


To add, more than one in five pensioners is a millionaire

https://fullfact.org/economy/millionaire-pensioners/

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:30:52 pm

To add, more than one in five pensioners is a millionaire

https://fullfact.org/economy/millionaire-pensioners/



I've just read that - it might just mean their property is worth a lot, not that they actually have that in actual cash.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 07:51:40 pm
Well this is very funny


Labour has bought all the advertising on the conservative home website ;D ;D

https://twitter.com/pippacrerar/status/1529819497032347648?s=21&t=pkdeS-jrd_EX5_JCZAdcEw
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm
I've just read that - it might just mean their property is worth a lot, not that they actually have that in actual cash.

I remember a story years ago when the London housing boom kicked off, this fella didn't have a pot to piss in, he was on the bones of his arse, but his house was valued at just over £1 million.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 08:10:13 pm
£400 to buy a vote

Not mine. No way
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:51:40 pm
Well this is very funny


Labour has bought all the advertising on the conservative home website ;D ;D

https://twitter.com/pippacrerar/status/1529819497032347648?s=21&t=pkdeS-jrd_EX5_JCZAdcEw

Brilliant!
Haha. Love it
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:33:20 pm
I've just read that - it might just mean their property is worth a lot, not that they actually have that in actual cash.

And its very vague on how that figure is calculated as well.

I suppose a couple who bought a house in the London suburbs in the early eighties and are now retired may have a house worth well over half a million but those figures dont apply for most of the country.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 09:52:29 am
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:27:29 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:10:13 pm
£400 to buy a vote

Not mine. No way

£400? Ta very much, now fuck off you Tory c*nt :wanker

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
And its very vague on how that figure is calculated as well.

I suppose a couple who bought a house in the London suburbs in the early eighties and are now retired may have a house worth well over half a million but those figures dont apply for most of the country.

My mate paid £425,000 for a house in Surrey about 8 years ago, £850k he'd get for it if he sold it, there will be hundreds of thousands down South with property valued at over half a million but aren't well off. I'll always remember a lad I worked with saying to me in 2002, "my house has been valued at £250k, quarter of a million to live in fucking Hackney????"

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Today at 10:33:33 am
Apparently 2nd home owners get the £400 twice  ::)
