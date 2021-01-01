Before anyone gets too excited about the latest U-turn on the energy windfall tax, bringing the rate from 40% to 65% doesn't even bring it back to 2014 levels when it was 80%.Energy companies will also recieve a tax incentive (they don't call them subsidies when its for fossil fuels) of 91p in the £1 for increasing investment in theof UK fossil fuels (not low carbon technologies, home insulation etc).Back-of-the-envelope calcs from one researcher indicates that this could amount to a £5.7 billion subsidy for fossil fuels up to 2025 despite claiming it as a £5 billion giveaway for consumers.They still know which side their bread is buttered.