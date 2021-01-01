£400 to buy a vote
Not mine. No way
£400? Ta very much, now fuck off you Tory c*nt
And its very vague on how that figure is calculated as well.
I suppose a couple who bought a house in the London suburbs in the early eighties and are now retired may have a house worth well over half a million but those figures dont apply for most of the country.
My mate paid £425,000 for a house in Surrey about 8 years ago, £850k he'd get for it if he sold it, there will be hundreds of thousands down South with property valued at over half a million but aren't well off. I'll always remember a lad I worked with saying to me in 2002, "my house has been valued at £250k, quarter of a million to live in fucking Hackney?
"