A source at the @metpoliceuk says the reason why junior Downing Street staff got fined, while senior figures didn't is that the senior people failed to answer the questionnaire.

So non-cooperation gets you off.

I'll remember that next time I'm arrested for protesting.



The MET have photos and statements from others, there must be a timeline record on who entered and left no 10. the MET should be giving out fines to people regardless of whether they filled in the questionnaire. would be hilarious listening to senior figures arguing we shouldn't have been fined as we were never given the opportunity to defend ourselves.